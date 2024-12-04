Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd – Gabriel and Calafiori out

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
The Gunners, currently second in the table with 25 points, are looking to maintain their impressive form and close the gap on league leaders Liverpool. Arteta’s side have been in scintillating form since the November international break, winning their last three matches by a combined score of 13-3. Their most recent outing saw them dismantle West Ham United 5-2 at the London Stadium, showcasing their attacking prowess and title credentials.
The Gunners’ home form has been particularly strong this season, remaining unbeaten in their six Premier League matches at the Emirates. They’ll be eager to extend their nine-match home unbeaten streak in the league, which dates back to April.
Manchester United, under new manager Ruben Amorim, arrive in North London on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over Everton. The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement since Amorim’s appointment.
However, United’s away form has been a concern, with just one win on the road this season. They’ll be looking to end a four-match away winless streak and upset the odds at the Emirates.
Recent history favours the home side, with Arsenal winning the last three Premier League encounters between the teams. The Gunners will be confident of extending this run and cementing their position as title contenders, while United will hope to spring a surprise and continue their resurgence under Amorim.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected and what your final predicted score is.
Let’s go!!!!
My worry is Kiwior and Zichenko, they seem to have errors in them defensively. Kiwior though tall lacks some level of physicality hope he connects well with Saliba.. My optimism is in the fact that we are playing at home. Worst senario is a draw which wouldn’t be good for our ambition.
Ouch, doesn’t look good.
Kiwior and Zinchenko,🤞🤦♂️
The only fear I have comes in the shape of Zinchenko at that left back.
I don’t want to imagine Zinchenko against Amad Dialo.
I hope my fear is quashed though.
Looks like Dialo isn’t starting, so he’ll probably be up against mount or fernandes at the start?
If we draw or lose today, Arsenal season is over.our only hope will be top four
Even if Newcastle beat Liverpool ?
That’s a nice negative way to get the game started. Do you ever consider that we might actually win?
Be positive bro, this team isn’t gonna lose ok, it’s a win
You love your IFs Mr nehative
The left defensive side is the weakest point unfortunately
I might prefer partey at RB and timber lb, but it’s hard to tell. Real shame we’re missing white, calafiori and Gabriel.
The only genuine left back we’ve got is sitting on the bench.
Seeing Zinchenko in the line up, I fear for us down the left side up against a certain Amad Dialo.
I’m not overjoyed to see Kiwior in the line up either.
Prove me wrong boys.
I think utd are planning to hit us with Dialo and rashford later in the game. I could see that being a problem
Tierney should b left back end of….
Mickmematethemasterfarter,
Totally agree, completely wasted on the bench.
Am a little nervous with the line up but take
solace in the gaffer wins rate at the Emirates
Diallo is on the bench
looking at this line up and the story about Hato recruitment makes more sense, we are still short on quality in defensive cover, Kiwior, and especially Zinc, worry me and clearly left side of defence weak point in our XI that I would target if i were Man U
Yes Zinny may be poor defensively but he will inject a lot of creativity on the left. Kiwior was also a regular in the last season team that was smashing goals past everyone so let’s not panic.
If Kiwior picks form in this game then Zinny would be my only worry. But our front line could safe us this game. I also like Matinelli coming back his defensive support on the left when we are without the ball is very good.
Thieney should have slotted perfectly in LB but I think he isn’t in form or fit enough.
Let’s do this!
Not ideal with the injuries but we are still the better team. As long as we play positive football and don’t park the bus we should win.
We are playing too cautiously at the moment
If this continues then soon we will have to start taking risk