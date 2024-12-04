Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd – Gabriel and Calafiori out

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Gunners, currently second in the table with 25 points, are looking to maintain their impressive form and close the gap on league leaders Liverpool. Arteta’s side have been in scintillating form since the November international break, winning their last three matches by a combined score of 13-3. Their most recent outing saw them dismantle West Ham United 5-2 at the London Stadium, showcasing their attacking prowess and title credentials.

The Gunners’ home form has been particularly strong this season, remaining unbeaten in their six Premier League matches at the Emirates. They’ll be eager to extend their nine-match home unbeaten streak in the league, which dates back to April.

Manchester United, under new manager Ruben Amorim, arrive in North London on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over Everton. The Red Devils have shown signs of improvement since Amorim’s appointment.

However, United’s away form has been a concern, with just one win on the road this season. They’ll be looking to end a four-match away winless streak and upset the odds at the Emirates.

Recent history favours the home side, with Arsenal winning the last three Premier League encounters between the teams. The Gunners will be confident of extending this run and cementing their position as title contenders, while United will hope to spring a surprise and continue their resurgence under Amorim.

