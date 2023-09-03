Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd – Gabriel back in defence

This is a massive game, one that Arsenal have to win and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected today.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Gabi at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/7rLXuHTXcj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023

Thomas Partey is absent from the squad due to a groin injury. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023

Arsenal simply must pick up all three points at the Emirates this afternoon, we cannot afford to fall too far behind Man City so early on, it’s hard enough when we are ahead on points, never mind when we are lagging behind.

This game is also about pride and making sure that we do not have to listen to endless gloating from United fans and pundits, they love nothing more than getting one over us, especially in our own backyard.

Arsenal vs. Man Utd games are usually tight and fiery affairs and today’s clash should be no different, Arteta will need his big men to stand up and be counted.

