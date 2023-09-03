Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd – Gabriel back in defence

This is a massive game, one that Arsenal have to win and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected today.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Gabi at the back
🍚 Rice in the middle
📞 Eddie leads the line
Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/7rLXuHTXcj
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023
Thomas Partey is absent from the squad due to a groin injury.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023
Arsenal simply must pick up all three points at the Emirates this afternoon, we cannot afford to fall too far behind Man City so early on, it’s hard enough when we are ahead on points, never mind when we are lagging behind.
This game is also about pride and making sure that we do not have to listen to endless gloating from United fans and pundits, they love nothing more than getting one over us, especially in our own backyard.
Arsenal vs. Man Utd games are usually tight and fiery affairs and today’s clash should be no different, Arteta will need his big men to stand up and be counted.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that the manager has selected and what your predicted score is.
Good lineup. I wish Man United still had Ronaldo as their main CF
Why’s that then GAI?
If Ronaldo still played CF for Man United, we wouldn’t have to worry about their high-press and counter-attacks
Haha
Yet he always score against us, at every post you just come up with some ridiculous opinion just to stir up replies
Gai, I hope Havertz isn’t minus 1 against ManU midfield. I thought Jorginho and Rice will man the midfield for us to make it difficult for united. I would have also prefered Trossard to Matinelli. Wan Bisaka won’t be easily beaten by Matinelli but Trossard is trickery.
The good thing is Arteta has a good bench when changes is required. I am glad to see Gabriel in defence that’s what depth offers a coach. Hopefully we win I am positive.
Yes, I also thought Jorginho and Trossard would be starters. Havertz would likely contribute a lot because he’s a big game player
Only concern is Havertz
We are starting the game with 10 men as Havertz is not contributing anything…
So it will be very tough day for our men
He’ll be okay today
But their midfield Super Superior to our’s (without Partey & with a ??? [whatever Kai is at the moment])
Havertz could make us win second balls in the final-third more often, but only if Odegaard and Saka make more long diagonal passes
Let’s go!!!
Gabriel is back in defence because Party is injured. Thanks to Pep wannabe. He played Timber out of position until he was injured now Party.
True partey never got any injury for us until arteta stupidly decided to play him at Rb. Awful coach
Well, if MA is awful, who should replace him?
The fan base
Was clearly sarcastic😅
Apart from the 289 days lost in total before this injury, while being played very much in his correct position
We did allude to it!!!!!!
I think Kroenke signed him because he was poor man’s Guardiola and he’s still doing a good job at Arsenal
I wonder what would be the reactions be if Arteta instead went for high octane pressing like Liverpool. Then we’ll have poor man’s Klopp. Poor man’s Morhinho, Conte and the list goes on. He will never be just Arteta in any case. Sounds like a classic dismissal by virtue of someone’s inexperience.
He didn’t have managerial experience, but he’s been showing that he’s better than some experienced managers like Gerrard, Lampard, Rodgers and Conte
Timber’s injury had nothing to do with being played in the position he was in, same with Partey, it’s obvious you don’t like Arteta, so why bother with silly remarks, why wind yourself up, leave the football to people who know what they are doing
God help us, with Havartz United will break our pressure and kill us in the counter. If Partey is indeed injured for three months we are fucked. Jorginho probably better option today than Havartz.
Yes i agree.
No real surprises, he was never going to drop Haverz anyway. Lets hope the penny drops with Haverz. The bench looks solid and plenty of options though.
On a side note, i dont think the utd team looks that great. Martial as striker? It doesn’t look like a typical utd team.
There are different reports about partey, some say couple of weeks, 3 weeks and 3 months. Shame he is injured but isn’t that why we spent 100m on Rice because partey cant stay injury free for a season.
And then went on to sell Xhaka with no adequate replacement?
Haverz was his replacement?
Yes, dont like it but cant fault arteta for not replacing xhaka.
The plus is we have stopped the pissing about with the defence. The only minus is it is the first game this season they have played together. It often takes an injury to sort out the things that are not working.
Always thought putting partey at Rb was not for Havertz but because arteta wanted to play both rice and partey and he didn’t want to play 2 pivot and sacrifice 1 attacking mid. Unfortunately we dont have the opportunity to wait for either the team to gel or the experiment to fail.
So he sacrificed one cb instead
This is the best possible line up, this is a game for Rice and Havertz to stamp their superiority.
Wish we had a physical player like Rice or Barella to help in midfield but it is what it is.
I’m not too optimistic about this match.
My main concern is about our left side, played by both Havertz and Zinchenko at the same time.
Just hoping we won’t be too exposed down that side.
Imo, with an injury prone Partey we’re still short in midfield.
Havertz keeps his place.
Let everyone both in support and not watch this game carefully and be honest if it won’t seem we are playing a man short.
Arteta is a good coach, but he hasn’t won much to make him unmistakable.
His tactics are great, glad we have him, but he makes errors too like all coaches.
This his stubbornness with starting Harvertd when it’s clearly obvious he isn’t ready may be his undoing.
We will support Arteta and the entire team but we love the club more and it’s wrong to lose preciuos points unnecessarily just to play Harverts into form.
It doesn’t take a coach to see thwt we are playing poorly and it’s frustrating because everyone sees we can be better if we can get the personnel selection cum team balance right.
For me and most, Harvarts form says he starts from the bench.
It’s not him not scoring goals or assisting, it’s his effort. Rice, Timber, Zslobollslai and other hefty transfers didn’t need a minute to settle. Jesus and many other players don’t score and assist as often as we’d like, but their effort and around play is what supporters appreciate. Fans will naturally support you cos you play for their club, but your effort is what earns you their love.
Arsenal.com are showing Trossard, not Nketiah, leading the attack line. Which lineup is the authentic one?
The line-up is from the Official Arsena Twitter. I think you are mistaken amigo
As far as I am concerned this game is giving an arsenal win at 2-1. Havertz is needed due to his height. Let’s stay positive. Arsenal fans are the reason why opposition clubs price our players for peanuts. If rice was at manU I’m sure the narrative would be different. COYG
it’s a very nice selection,when you choose zinc on the left ,and Hertz play in middle it’s better, because zinc will be moving in middle to allow Havertz move forward.I have feeling today is Havertz vs manchester he is going to score and makes his name again.The reason iam betting on him, he is underated and he will not be defended like our two wings and he will have so many chancesand today he will put it in the back of the net
So Arsenal indeed is back to basics, the gaffer may not be too happy being predictable here.
Hopefully White and Gabriel are match fit and sharp, wouldn’t be surprised if they aren’t! Hoping they connect well with Rice/Havertz because they also haven’t played together much.
Looking at the bench of Utd (as well as the xi), game should be wrapped up early on. If we manage to get one or two goal lead within 70 min, last 20 min might give us some unforgettable moments, as both Casemiro and Erickson might run of steam.
I am surprised some of y’all actually believe the coach inferring Harvertz betters us or will come good.
A player that is sluggish lanquid player, lazies about, slows our transition and attack, passes mostly back passes or sideways, strolls around doesn’t press, doesn’t disposes any one, not known for through balls or killer passes forward.
And our coach haven misjudged this particular buy, in denial, is defending the player, blaming other players behind him, trying to convince us not to believe our eyes or his track record for 3 years in the epl.
Why aren’t we frustrated with Rice, Jesus or Zinchecko? Are they perfect? No, but they put in the requisite effort.
A 65million platter doesn’t need time to settle in. Rice didn’t need one, neither did Trossard or Zinchenko.
You know what? Fix Trossard or Jesus in this Harverts position vacated by Xhaka and see the difference in play. Only 30mins of him out of the side showed us the Arsenal side passing with pace, fluid and feared last season!
Man City trashed same Fulham by the way.
Partey injury is actually a lifeline for havertz. If we play well and havertz also play well then it shows our struggle isn’t because of his inclusion rather because we are still adapting to the new system.
Basically the same system that got us a title challenge with rice havertz replacing partey xhaka.
You have to learn to appreciate what you’ve got. Now you see how xhaka is missed
We are Pretty slow at the moment
We are not getting much of the ball
We need to get more of the ball
Horrible from Havertz
Shit man
Wow Havertz hasn’t been bad. But how can a footballer do what he just did????????
Sorry i was wrong. Brilliant fake shot by Havertz. Confused the whole world
What a sitta, surely Havertz had to score
Is Havertz really a footballer???
How can you miss you such big ball
You are not playing the game with Tennis ball to miss that
Havertz is a freaking clown, what a waste of money and space.
This Chelsea fraud is gonna be a bigger flop than pepe, the writing is in the wall.
Why do.we keep going back for their junk players.