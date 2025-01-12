Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd in FA Cup third round

Arsenal v Man Utd
Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for the FA Cup third round, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to secure the win.

A few weeks ago, this game—while always competitive—was one that Arsenal fans would have felt confident about. However, recent results have shaken that confidence, and the match could now be a lot closer than Gooners might have anticipated.

The reason is simple: Arsenal have put in a number of lacklustre performances, including the home loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday night, while United went to Anfield and, against all the odds, held a rampant Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.

If United replicate that Anfield performance and Arsenal play as they did against Newcastle and Brighton, then this FA Cup tie could go either way.

The pressure is certainly on Arteta. A defeat to the Red Devils, and the fans will start to turn against the Spaniard even more than they have already, which would not be good for anyone.

That said, on a positive note, Arsenal have only lost once at home in the last nine months, whereas United had been struggling until their performance against Liverpool, and there is no guarantee that Ruben Amorim’s men will reproduce the same performance this afternoon.

As long as Arsenal play as we know they can, they will win. However, any drop in performance, and it could be a bleak day for the Gunners.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted final score is.

  1. No Rice? No Partey? Interesting to know why but that is a big risk if the manager’s decision. I know there is the NL derby coming up but even so.

    1. Well, if they did play, the usual commenters would just use it as another excuse to slam MA, in this case, “never” rotating (as opposed to even just not rotating enough) as opposed to the ever so slight possibility that there may be other potentially good reasons for not playing them such as having them fully fit for the NLD among others.

  3. I think Jesus will play LW

    I hope Arsenal will take it easy, because we’ll have the NLD soon and we can still finish strongly in EPL

    2. @Gai we can’t finish stronger than last season except we win Epl. However, we need to make a statement at FA Cup competition because of our history and records. The midfield combination in our lineup could be very slow at moving the ball quickly in the middle. ManU will give Arsenal a run for their money. Hope Arteta gets his tactics right he has become very predictable recently.
      Hope we win today, but at least we shouldn’t lose the match.

  5. I hope Jesus is playing RW so we can finally see how he an Havertz interact. Martinelli-Havertz-Jesus is arguably our strongest frontline with saka out. Jesus has a lot of qualities needed to play RW in our system.

  6. Don’t quite understand why Rice and Party are on bench as for me we have to play the strongest side possible in our one chance for silverware if we don’t win then the calls for his head will intensify

  8. The 3rd game on the trot where Arteta has picked a really strange midfield and attack. I know we have a game Wednesday but its just the balance that looks all wrong.

  9. This game could b over B4 halftime I’m sorry to say jorginho my lord where r the goals in this line up

  11. 15 mins gone and it has been awful, so slow in build up AGAIN and it does make you wonder if anyone has the balls to mention this to Arteta

  13. That was a goal, I can’t believe that, the ball came of McGuire, we’ve had goals given against us before where that’s happened, whether we meant it or not. Total joke.

    1. It might make Arteta a bit more active in this transfer window, especially with our captain now injured. We seem to be made of paper or there is something seriously wrong with our fitness staff. Maybe a time for our players to man up a bit and put some hard tackles in

    1. I am pleased, i don’t waste my money now regularly going to watch this robotic, slow brainless football. We won’t win anything st all playing like this. How can the Arteta apologists can’t see it is beyond me.

  25. Great 45 mins ,scintillating stuff
    Love watching us take 5 mins for every set piece ,that coach needs to go over to NFL with all the playbooks he’s got .
    Just surprised there wasn’t 30 mins extra time added on

  27. Great now odegaard maybe injured. This season can’t end quickly enough🙄🙄
    1st it was all Lb injured then all RB now all RW.

  29. We have sold too many players without replacements, our squad is wafer thin, injuries were always going to happen, as the players are playing too many minutes, which they have.

  30. Irrespective of result I’m saying time up for Arteta as this has been absolutely 💯 crap. 12th of January and no sign of anyone signing, absolutely shameful and it’s getting really hard to watch this rubbish week in week out. Sure you can blame players but the responsibility is solely on Arteta as he sets them up. Defeat today and the defence of Arteta must most definitely end

  40. Havertz may be on the chopping board along with Sterling & Mikel this summer.

    Shocking AGAIN….

    This isn’t the Arsenal we all enjoyed the last 2 seasons, trophies YES but we played with some spirit.

  41. Someone recently said that Arteta’s Arsenal is exactly like Pochetino’s Tottenham
    And that gentleman is right actually

    Reply

    1. Havertz dived, but Maguire also dangled the leg for him to go over. Shouldn’t have been a pen, but also bad from the defender. Ugarte probably would have been sent off if they had var. Havertz is a cheat and an instigator – don’t mind the latter, but really dislike the former

  45. I thank Arteta for what he has done thus far, but I think the time has come for us to part ways.
    That should never be a penalty.

  56. The kind of chances our forward players waste each match is enough to last the fans a lifetime.
    Maybe Arteta should Play Sterling as a 9.

