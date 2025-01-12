Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd in FA Cup third round

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for the FA Cup third round, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to secure the win.
A few weeks ago, this game—while always competitive—was one that Arsenal fans would have felt confident about. However, recent results have shaken that confidence, and the match could now be a lot closer than Gooners might have anticipated.
The reason is simple: Arsenal have put in a number of lacklustre performances, including the home loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday night, while United went to Anfield and, against all the odds, held a rampant Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.
If United replicate that Anfield performance and Arsenal play as they did against Newcastle and Brighton, then this FA Cup tie could go either way.
The pressure is certainly on Arteta. A defeat to the Red Devils, and the fans will start to turn against the Spaniard even more than they have already, which would not be good for anyone.
That said, on a positive note, Arsenal have only lost once at home in the last nine months, whereas United had been struggling until their performance against Liverpool, and there is no guarantee that Ruben Amorim’s men will reproduce the same performance this afternoon.
As long as Arsenal play as we know they can, they will win. However, any drop in performance, and it could be a bleak day for the Gunners.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted final score is.
No Rice? No Partey? Interesting to know why but that is a big risk if the manager’s decision. I know there is the NL derby coming up but even so.
Well, if they did play, the usual commenters would just use it as another excuse to slam MA, in this case, “never” rotating (as opposed to even just not rotating enough) as opposed to the ever so slight possibility that there may be other potentially good reasons for not playing them such as having them fully fit for the NLD among others.
Let’s go!!!!
I think Jesus will play LW
I hope Arsenal will take it easy, because we’ll have the NLD soon and we can still finish strongly in EPL
Finishing strongly is NOT a trophy. The FA Cup is.
A top four finish will give us a UCL ticket and we’ve already got too many FA Cup trophies because it’s much easier to win as compared to EPL/ UCL
There are never enough FA Cups to win
I want to win trophies 🏆
Also we will finish in the top 4 regardless if we win or lose
There are too many strong teams in EPL this season, so a top four finish isn’t guaranteed
Missing the top four would be disastrous and this is just the kind of season where such a thing can happen to any club.
Well, the more FA Cups or any wins the better imo, but otherwise I agree with you.
@Gai we can’t finish stronger than last season except we win Epl. However, we need to make a statement at FA Cup competition because of our history and records. The midfield combination in our lineup could be very slow at moving the ball quickly in the middle. ManU will give Arsenal a run for their money. Hope Arteta gets his tactics right he has become very predictable recently.
Hope we win today, but at least we shouldn’t lose the match.
The FA Cup trophy will only give us a Europa League ticket, but a top four finish in EPL table will make us qualified for UCL
Is Calafiori injured, again?
I hope not, otherwise there d be a massive concern there
I hope Jesus is playing RW so we can finally see how he an Havertz interact. Martinelli-Havertz-Jesus is arguably our strongest frontline with saka out. Jesus has a lot of qualities needed to play RW in our system.
I don’t agree with that.
Don’t quite understand why Rice and Party are on bench as for me we have to play the strongest side possible in our one chance for silverware if we don’t win then the calls for his head will intensify
Agreed
dead midfield.
The 3rd game on the trot where Arteta has picked a really strange midfield and attack. I know we have a game Wednesday but its just the balance that looks all wrong.
This game could b over B4 halftime I’m sorry to say jorginho my lord where r the goals in this line up
Merino won the Euro remember when it was mustafi won the world cup plays like jorginho a OAP
Oi stop dissing OAPs !
15 mins gone and it has been awful, so slow in build up AGAIN and it does make you wonder if anyone has the balls to mention this to Arteta
Robbed of another goal for no reason. Another great day for English refs
That was a goal, I can’t believe that, the ball came of McGuire, we’ve had goals given against us before where that’s happened, whether we meant it or not. Total joke.
Just seen reply and maguire does play the ball so it should have counted. But are we all really surprised
Is it not offside if the ball is deliberately played by the opposition, so a rebound would be offside as he gained an advantage?
Replay
No replays allowed for FA Cup this season.
Why even play the ball forward on counter attack if Jesus is just going to stop and play the ball backwards.
Why is it a yellow if you are giving it for an elbow 🤔
Is arsenal football team or arsenal rugby team can’t make my mind up awful style of play
We are just so lazy or relaxed on the ball, there is no intent.
Another freaking injury.
Won’t see Jesus for a long time, probably next season. It was always on the horizon unfortunately. Get better soon.
It might make Arteta a bit more active in this transfer window, especially with our captain now injured. We seem to be made of paper or there is something seriously wrong with our fitness staff. Maybe a time for our players to man up a bit and put some hard tackles in
Why wasn’t that 2 yellows to the utd captain
We should target Bruno and martinez both hot headed on a yellow.
Great observation. Spot on.
Our football is painfully boring. Time wasting even at nil-nil, insane.
Another horrible game to watch. Very poor.
I am pleased, i don’t waste my money now regularly going to watch this robotic, slow brainless football. We won’t win anything st all playing like this. How can the Arteta apologists can’t see it is beyond me.
Great 45 mins ,scintillating stuff
Love watching us take 5 mins for every set piece ,that coach needs to go over to NFL with all the playbooks he’s got .
Just surprised there wasn’t 30 mins extra time added on
Sterling is absolutely hopeless, worse than Willian, waste of time putting him on.
Great now odegaard maybe injured. This season can’t end quickly enough🙄🙄
1st it was all Lb injured then all RB now all RW.
Sad thing is even if we lose, MAs job is safe. Our football is disgusting.
We have sold too many players without replacements, our squad is wafer thin, injuries were always going to happen, as the players are playing too many minutes, which they have.
Irrespective of result I’m saying time up for Arteta as this has been absolutely 💯 crap. 12th of January and no sign of anyone signing, absolutely shameful and it’s getting really hard to watch this rubbish week in week out. Sure you can blame players but the responsibility is solely on Arteta as he sets them up. Defeat today and the defence of Arteta must most definitely end
Game over
Once again , Gabi’s error leads to a goal.
Absolutely hopeless. Embarrassing to concede to such a useless team.
Another trophy gone!
We are giving the ball away so much and so much putting foot on ball at the back. I live in hope
Game over Gabriel big games mistakes overrated player Sterling my lord
So in a matter of week we have lost 2 trophy chances
Carabou Cup is over
And now FA cup
Just like in the late Wenger Era
Havertz my lord how much per minute
Havertz is not striker! Imagine a decent striker up front!?
Cannot keep missing open goals, it’s inexcusable, we need a proper striker.
You know that and I know that and the rest of the world knows that apart from Arteta
Now work top 4
Havertz may be on the chopping board along with Sterling & Mikel this summer.
Shocking AGAIN….
This isn’t the Arsenal we all enjoyed the last 2 seasons, trophies YES but we played with some spirit.
Trophyless*
Someone recently said that Arteta’s Arsenal is exactly like Pochetino’s Tottenham
And that gentleman is right actually
That makes up for the mistake..
Bring Trossard for Merino is terrible
And Rice for Jorgniho and play 4-4-2
Never a penalty and then we miss the gift.
Havertz dived, but Maguire also dangled the leg for him to go over. Shouldn’t have been a pen, but also bad from the defender. Ugarte probably would have been sent off if they had var. Havertz is a cheat and an instigator – don’t mind the latter, but really dislike the former
I thank Arteta for what he has done thus far, but I think the time has come for us to part ways.
That should never be a penalty.
Are you the Kroeke or who to make such kind of a comment?
Oh my, were not winning, sack arteta! SMH
Odeagard wouldn’t hit a barn door havertz won have toed dat in
Odegaard has been shit in the last 6 games but no one wants to mention it because he is a fan favourite and takes the blame to other players.
Why isn’t the man u player sent off for head butt and before anyone says it wasn’t, it clearly was
No var – hard to see with so much going on. They sent off dalot and we got a dodgy pen, so hard to argue refs are against us today
Why? Because the ref didn’t see it.
Rice 100 odd million head it down lad
The ongoing issue of not taking goal scoring chances continue to haunt us..
Big Gabi is the leader of our team and fights for the badge every game. Top top.player.
I think we’ve brought rice on for his corners 😂
Will Amad score another and knock us out?
Oh, such misery. Oh, let me watch some more.
My life has already so much misery and increasing it by watching Arsenal matches
So why watch what’s the point?
In the hope that something will change
Just sack Havertz!
The kind of chances our forward players waste each match is enough to last the fans a lifetime.
Maybe Arteta should Play Sterling as a 9.
How can havertz live this down its mind boggling misses
Havertz has regressed to being Havertz
We have to do better than this. At home against 10 men of an average team.