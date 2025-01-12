Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd in FA Cup third round

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for the FA Cup third round, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to secure the win.

A few weeks ago, this game—while always competitive—was one that Arsenal fans would have felt confident about. However, recent results have shaken that confidence, and the match could now be a lot closer than Gooners might have anticipated.

The reason is simple: Arsenal have put in a number of lacklustre performances, including the home loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday night, while United went to Anfield and, against all the odds, held a rampant Liverpool to a 2-2 draw.

If United replicate that Anfield performance and Arsenal play as they did against Newcastle and Brighton, then this FA Cup tie could go either way.

The pressure is certainly on Arteta. A defeat to the Red Devils, and the fans will start to turn against the Spaniard even more than they have already, which would not be good for anyone.

That said, on a positive note, Arsenal have only lost once at home in the last nine months, whereas United had been struggling until their performance against Liverpool, and there is no guarantee that Ruben Amorim’s men will reproduce the same performance this afternoon.

As long as Arsenal play as we know they can, they will win. However, any drop in performance, and it could be a bleak day for the Gunners.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the team Arteta has selected and what your predicted final score is.