Confirmed Arsenal team to face Man Utd – Martinelli on the bench

Arsenal travel to Old Trafford with their sights set on maintaining their title challenge and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Gunners enter this fixture in fine form, having thrashed PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in their midweek Champions League match. Despite trailing league leaders Liverpool by 16 points, Arsenal boast the second-best goal difference in the Premier League at +28, underlining their potent attack and resolute defence.

Arsenal’s away form has been particularly impressive this season, with seven wins, five draws, and only two losses on their travels. They’re currently enjoying a nine-match unbeaten streak away from home, their last defeat coming against Newcastle United in November 2024.

In stark contrast, Manchester United find themselves languishing in 15th place, a position that accurately reflects their disappointing campaign. The Red Devils have struggled to string together consecutive victories in the league, with their goal difference of -6 further highlighting their difficulties.

At Old Trafford, United’s form has been patchy at best, managing just six wins in 14 Premier League home fixtures this season. However, they’ll be buoyed by their recent 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town, which ended a three-match winless streak.

The recent history between these two sides heavily favours Arsenal. The Gunners have won their last four Premier League matches against United, outscoring them 9-3 in the process. Their most recent encounter in December saw Arsenal emerge victorious with a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

In their last six league matches, Arsenal have won three, drawn two, and lost one, while United have won two, drawn one, and lost three. This disparity in form suggests that Arsenal will be confident of extending their winning run against the Red Devils.

As Arsenal look to cement its place in next season’s Champions League and potentially keep the pressure on Liverpool, Manchester United will be desperate to give their fans something to cheer about in what has been a challenging campaign. With the contrasting fortunes of these two sides, Sunday’s clash at Old Trafford promises to be an intriguing encounter.