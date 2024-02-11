Confirmed Arsenal team to face Manchester City in Women’s FA Cup – D’Angelo starts

Arsenal Women welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park today, in a bid to beat the Citizens. and progress to the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals. The match kicks-off at 12.30PM UK, and you can watch this match and all Sunday’s FA Cup action on BBC2 or FA Player.

Our Gunners are looking to get back to winning ways in this game. After a fantastic 4 wins in 4 games in January, Arsenal’s 2-1 away defeat to West Ham was a shocker.

Arsenal Women have beaten Man City in their last 3 matches played, but that is no indication of how this cup game will go. Man City are 3 points above Arsenal in the WSL, and only 3 points behind league-leaders Chelsea. The Citizens are every bit as keen as our Gunners to go for gold!

Here’s Eidevall’s starting XI, to take us to the quarter-finals of the Women’s FA Cup:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

