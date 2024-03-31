Confirmed Arsenal team to face Manchester City – Jesus replaces Trossard

Arsenal travel to Manchester today for what is probably the biggest game of the season so far for Mikel Arteta and his men and this is the team the manager has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ One change from last time out against FC Porto – Jesus replaces Trossard Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/D41CTze0jS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 31, 2024

Arsenal has enjoyed a remarkable run of form in the league since the beginning of the new year and enters this game in excellent shape. If there ever was a time for them to secure a win at the Etihad, it is today, and fans anticipate a fiercely competitive match.

Certainly, it would be unwise to underestimate City. They are arguably the best club side globally as the reigning English and European champions. However, they have not displayed their usual formidable form this season. While they command respect, there’s no need for Arsenal to fear them overly.

This game could unfold in one of two ways: either as a strategic battle or an exhilarating classic. Regardless of the outcome, what truly matters is that Arsenal avoid defeat and ideally secure all three points.