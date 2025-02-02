Confirmed Arsenal team to face Manchester City – Solid team

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to the Emirates this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Make no mistake, this is a huge game for both sides, especially Arsenal, who know full well that they must pick up all three points today to stay in touch with Liverpool, who won again yesterday at Bournemouth, 2-0.

As things stand, there is a nine-point gap between the Gunners and Liverpool, with both having played the same number of games. However, if Arsenal were to lose against the Citizens this afternoon, the points gap would remain the same, but Arteta’s men would have played one game more. With games running out, it becomes harder to see how the gap can be closed.

For City, they know that a win would reduce the gap to Arsenal to just three points. While their chances of a fifth consecutive title are slim, it would at least position them to pounce on any slip-ups by Liverpool at the top. In other words, it may not reignite their title hopes, but it would certainly do them no harm.

The bottom line is that this is a must-win game for both sides. A draw is no good, and we can expect an open and entertaining game with both teams going for the win.