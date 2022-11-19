Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Manchester United Women at Emirates By Michelle

So today is the day! Our Gunners are back together and back for their first WSL match after the international break! And what a match this is going to be. A real ‘clash of the titans’ in the Women’s Super League 2022-23 calendar.

We`ve looked at Players, Stats & Facts across the teams and we’ve listened to what boss Jonas Eidevall has had to say in his pre Manchester United Presser.

My starting eleven prediction is: Zinsberger, Weinrother, Catley, Beattie, Walti, Nobbs (C), McCabe, Maanum, Mead, Blackstenius, Foord.

Yes, that’s right. Nobbs to skipper Arsenal once again as Kim Little recovers. I’m not sure about Beattie starting, that may be Wubben-Moy. It depends if she’s really fully on form after injury. Take a look at Jonas’ confirmed team below.

Anyway, enough of my rambling. Now, with only an hour to go until kick-off it’s time to get comfy and settle down to watch what promises to be an edge of our seats match, between two very big league players!

Enjoy Gooners!

Introducing our starting XI… COME ON YOU GUNNERS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xHkSMALLm2 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 19, 2022

Michelle Maxwell

