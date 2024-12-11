Confirmed Arsenal team to face Monaco – Lewis-Skelly starts

Arsenal welcome French giants Monaco to the Emirates this evening in the Champions League and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.

As things stand, Arsenal are tenth in the standings, and if they were to remain in that spot, they would face a playoff. This is why it is imperative for them to finish in a top-eight position, making nothing less than a win acceptable this evening.

Monaco are a strong side; they are currently third in Ligue 1 and eleventh in the Champions League standings, tied on points with Arsenal. Additionally, they have already beaten Barcelona this season in the UCL.

That said, Arsenal are the better team and are playing at home, which is why they are the hot favourites to win this game. Adding to their advantage is the rich vein of form they have hit recently, and all indications suggest that tonight will be a good night for the Gunners.

However, any drop-off in performance will likely be capitalised on by the French side. Monaco is expected to set up for the counterattack, deploy a low block, and look to frustrate Arteta’s men as much as possible.

This game promises to be a classic European tie, full of potential pitfalls. But if Arsenal play to form, they should secure the win, hopefully by a comfortable margin.