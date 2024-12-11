Confirmed Arsenal team to face Monaco – Lewis-Skelly starts

Arsenal welcome French giants Monaco to the Emirates this evening in the Champions League and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.
As things stand, Arsenal are tenth in the standings, and if they were to remain in that spot, they would face a playoff. This is why it is imperative for them to finish in a top-eight position, making nothing less than a win acceptable this evening.
Monaco are a strong side; they are currently third in Ligue 1 and eleventh in the Champions League standings, tied on points with Arsenal. Additionally, they have already beaten Barcelona this season in the UCL.
That said, Arsenal are the better team and are playing at home, which is why they are the hot favourites to win this game. Adding to their advantage is the rich vein of form they have hit recently, and all indications suggest that tonight will be a good night for the Gunners.
However, any drop-off in performance will likely be capitalised on by the French side. Monaco is expected to set up for the counterattack, deploy a low block, and look to frustrate Arteta’s men as much as possible.
This game promises to be a classic European tie, full of potential pitfalls. But if Arsenal play to form, they should secure the win, hopefully by a comfortable margin.
Absolutely ridiculous while I haven’t got anything against Lewis Skelly, if we needed it confirming then this is it.
Tierney is definitely finished at this club. How with the injury situation were currently in Tierney still doesn’t get a game is completely beyond me.
I said in an earlier comment in the day, that Id be the first to gun for Arteta if Tierney didn’t start tonight’s game, and I’ve kept my word.
Arteta has treated Tierney so badly, that I for one wouldn’t blame him if he turned around to Arsenal and said that he will just see his contract out. And that the club are not going to get a penny for him, and that if they want him out then they’ll have to buy out his contract.
Although I don’t know how long he’s got left on his contract. But as far as I’m concerned, Tierney doesn’t owe Arsenal a thing, and he especially doesn’t owe Arteta a thing.
The way Arteta has treated him, is exactly the same way he treated Smith Row. Bad management. (Embarrassing).🤷♂️😣🤦♂️
KT has been finished at Arsenal for 3 years, it took this long for you to work it out?
100% makes sense playing a youngster with a future at the club ahead of KT
If he’s finished at the club, what’s he doing on the bench Arsenal1886.
To be used in an emergency possibly?
With our current injury list, doe’s this not count as an emergency GB?.
That’s a good question. They see their fellows name and thumbs up a post probably without even reading the comment since most of the apologist posts leaves a lot to be desired.
to boost his resale value and last resort should we have injuries
it is clear, for several years now, KT has no future at Arsenal, it is so obvious, why cling on to the past?
If a manager does not trust certain players . Is that bad management?
If he doesn’t trust Tierney what’s he doing on the bench. (Making up the numbers I guess).
Lmao you are always gunning for arteta so nobody is surprised.
Well said Derek.The final act in the humiliation of KT has been carried out by Arteta, despite earlier indications that he would play him.I have had doubts concerning our Managers tactical nous for some time, but as a person, he has lost my respect.
Grandad,
Thank you for your kind words.
Smith Row suffered the same fate as well remember.
Certain fans on these forums have a dig at me for my constant sniping at Arteta, but when you see some of the decisions he’s making it only strengthens my belief, that if we don’t win something this season, then he needs to jog on.
Grandad, watch some of them come for me now.
Now this looks a lot more balanced than what we had at the weekend. I’m especially rooting for Myles. Hope he has a big performance.
Already made a difference – I do think he can be a real top player. Very comfortable on the ball, rarely loses it, strong and can win the ball and he can pass. My only question would be how well he plays the left back position defensively (positional sense) as I am not much good a judge of that and he definitely looks like a central midfielder when he has the ball
I think the fact that he looks strong enough in duels against older guys tells me he’d do just fine defensively. He looks so composed as he did for that goal.
👍 agree, he looks more than strong enough
Why would we Derek?
We have had ample opportunities to read exactly what you think of Arteta 😉
Grandad you nailed your colours to the mast regarding Tierney from the outset and it’s hard to take when the manager disagrees with you. We will have to see where all this leads.
It’s why I will never like Arteta again. The horrible treatment did not start with Tierney he has done that countless times to previous managers players.
He has chronic injured players too but we don’t see that mistreatment do we?
I can neither relate to Arteta’s Arsenal way nor do I want to. Authoritative and dictatorship with favoritism on top yet an empty cabinet to show for it!
Decent line up
Still decent line up. But we can’t deny we are going to miss Timber and the Pathey midfield abilities such as ball distribution and occasional goals. I hope Rice play 6 and Merino plays 8.
clearly rotation and resting going on here – what fans have been crying for right?
Just wondering Why do you call Partey, Pathey?
Genuine question😊
That left side of defence still a big worry. Throwing in a teenager in there …just hope he won’t get overwhelmed
CorporateMan,
If it gets Arteta sacked I hope he does.
You’d rather we lose today so you get Arteta fired? You know what? We are not losing today. When will you get it? Arteta is Arsenal’s manager, not you. He plays whoever he wants to play, not who you want to be played.
Yes I agree with you Angelo,
And were really overwhelmed with trophy’s under him aren’t we.
Unbelievable Angelo, coming from a so called Arsenal fan.
Its best not to reply to certain commenters HD
The trouble is when you are so vociferously against a player or the manager- should it come back to bite it can make you look a bit of a ….
not got many options at LB right now
giving Timber a rest makes sense, then the youngster is the better choice (KT not kicked a ball in 6 months)
Lewis Skelly is a midfielder never has been a lb way above jorgino level by the way Tierney is a fantastic lb when fit which is is now
I still think that Tierney can come on during the match, but it is certain that even if Tierney were a starter, he wouldn’t be able to play the full 90 minutes. I just don’t know if I would risk keeping Partey on the right flank, but I also don’t know if I would risk putting another youngster there…
Great to see Skelly starting in an important match. He is being molded to play the inverted LB and it is great to finally see him in action. Love Tierney but his fate has been long decided, he has admitted to never fully adapting to the inverted LB role and Arteta clearly has no desire to use a traditional LB so he’s stuck.
As usual there is no winning with certain fans, Arteta get blasted for not playing youth like nwaneri but also get criticized for playing Skelly.
Ackshay,
Ordinarily I’d be delighted to see Young Skelly in the line up. But with the experience Tierney has and the clubs current injury list I felt that Tierney was the way to go.
Tierney admitted he never adapted to inverted LB role which is Arteta’s tactics, and you are here crying over Tierney, fans like you can never be satisfied, no matter what.
With respect Lewis Skelly is a promising young midfielder who is being played out of position when a seasoned Scottish international who is highly regarded as a natural left back is left on the bench?It simply does not make sense to me and I only hope the youngster does not get taken to the cleaners against a very capable Monaco side.
A player has been training for a couple of weeks after being out injured for 5 months and people expect him to start. Maybe, just maybe, Mikel has learnt not to rush players back, like he did with Partey a few years ago, when he went off injured again in the first half in his comeback game.
A gaping injury problem
I wish all the players a great game and more important- a win for the Gunners
Well, I guess the manager will be a hero and a master tactician if we win and a loser with no ideas if we lose…. I’m sure we all want the latter.
I do agree with Grandad and Derek regarding his treatment of Tierney however and it leaves a bad taste in my mouth…. just as it did with ESR and Ramsdale.
There is a difference between these two and the likes of Aubemeyang, Ozil and Guendouzi, who one could say had a different situation with Arteta and some fans applauded him for his ruthlessness.
But Tierney has been the model professional and I feel he is, not only humiliating the player, but making a nonsense about the claim he’s on the bench to showcase his fitness and value.
Ken1945,
Well said, It’s not the first time that Arteta has said one thing and then done the complete opposite.
Grandad makes the point of Tierney being a seasoned Scottish International, and Arteta’s picking a kid who is actually a midfielder.
What message are you sending the full backs if your picking midfielders to play both the full back positions.
And there are fans that actually rate this joke of a manager. (Although they’re entitled to their opinion, that’s for those that get rattled if I’m not taking their opinions into account).
Very disappointed with the team selection against Monaco Arteta has his personal favourites how else could a centre forward who cannot score and whose overall contribution is not good enough get the CF spot,Jesus does not deserve to play and poor Tierney is being mistreated im beginning to doubt Arteta.
Stan Adams,
There are a few of us out there.
Good luck to us, let’s believe in the garfars selctions
Joe gunner,
I believe you meant Gaffers selections.😉👍
Agree with the line up .
In a good position regarding going forward in the comp ,top 8 ATM no need to risk further injury.
A draw would be a good result 3 points even better obviously.
Unfortunately the CL as now turned into the comp every fan had a disdain for .
Well done young man
You have had a confident start
Lovely goal too
I really rate MLS, and have since first seeing him. Just need to see him put under a little more pressure defensively to be sure of him at left back but he’s passed every test so far and he’s so so good on the ball. Never really looks under pressure.
@Sue P
I agree. The kid has bags of confidence and seems to be taking the chance given him very well.
I think both he and Nwaneri are showing bags of promise
I’m currently looking at the Jesus assist which was excellent. If only he was as accurate on goal as he was with his 2 goal chances
Martinelli is living dangerously
Jesus should have kept going, he could have scored.Instead he slowed down, angry he didn’t get the first through ball.
Excellent first half from EVERY player.
Well done to MA so far, the crowd is fantastic and could the best be reserved fir the second half?!
That was a lovely first half with our front 4 back to their electrifying best, Lewis Skelly showed great composure for the goal and Partey has been excellent. Couldn’t have asked for more apart from better finishing
Just waiting for VAR Ackshay to make an appearance.
Wondering what the useless poster would make of Martinellis challenges ?
On another day,we could be 3-0 ahead,but I’m not complaining. I think Jesus just needs something to go into the net so that he can get confidence and composure. Besides the finishing,he’s played well.
The half time whistle came too soon
Arsenal need a rocket up their collective backsides
Fortunately the rocket made contact
Well done Havertz for being opportunistic and Saka for finishing