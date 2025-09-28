Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle at St James’ Park – Eze & Mosquera start

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this evening and will be desperate to break their poor recent record at St James’ Park. The Gunners have failed to score in each of their last three visits to Newcastle, losing all three, but victory today would cut the gap on leaders Liverpool after they dropped points yesterday against Crystal Palace.

Mikel Arteta makes only a few changes from midweek as he goes with a side designed to match Newcastle’s physicality while maintaining attacking threat. Bukayo Saka is fit to start after coming off early in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale, while captain Martin Ødegaard begins on the bench after his recent return to training.

The Gunners know that three points at St James’ Park would not only break their goal drought at the ground but also keep them firmly in the title chase.

Here is the Confirmed Arsenal Team:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Mosquera partners Gabriel

🪄 Eze in the middle

⚡️ Saka starts Let’s bring the fight, Gunners ✊ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 28, 2025

How do you feel about this line-up, Gooners? Confident of a big away win?

COYG!

