Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle at St James’ Park – Eze & Mosquera start

Arsenal are back in Premier League action this evening and will be desperate to break their poor recent record at St James’ Park. The Gunners have failed to score in each of their last three visits to Newcastle, losing all three, but victory today would cut the gap on leaders Liverpool after they dropped points yesterday against Crystal Palace.
Mikel Arteta makes only a few changes from midweek as he goes with a side designed to match Newcastle’s physicality while maintaining attacking threat. Bukayo Saka is fit to start after coming off early in the Carabao Cup win over Port Vale, while captain Martin Ødegaard begins on the bench after his recent return to training.
The Gunners know that three points at St James’ Park would not only break their goal drought at the ground but also keep them firmly in the title chase.
Here is the Confirmed Arsenal Team:
How do you feel about this line-up, Gooners? Confident of a big away win?
COYG!
Eze gets the chance to play in the middle and the luxury of getting to protect Saliba who recently returned from injury with Mosquera, that’s how we benefit from having a bigger squad.
No need to rush back Odegaard either.
Go gooners beat this smash them at the park
Gyokeres.
Trossard. Eze. Saka.
Rice. Zubimendi.
Calafiori. Gabriel. Mosquera. Timber.
Raya.
Nice to see the former Crystal Palace man starts in the middle.
Surely at some stage Martineli and Merino will have their say,
Arteta line up today too creative and attacking from the off for me. It’s not good modern football to be expansive before 70th minute. 😕
Last week Foden and Reindeer were anonymous when we had the ball, and we had it a lot. I’d rather have Eze on the pitch at final whistle and Merino in midfield at start. At least 2 of the Newcastle back line are literally nineteen feet tall. Who’s marking them at corners for next 45 minutes, Eze and Trossard?
A positive line up indeed to a positive start, It’s call Zonal marking Moon Girl
Not a shock The Land of Giants scored the opener from a corner though is it?
This is not a bad line up. I hope we get the win.
Hopefully Ødegaard will get on at some point to give us the creativity in midfield we’ve been missing.
GB,
No offence but it’s been along time since Odegaard created anything in an Arsenal shirt.🤷♂️
Nice to see Eze in the starting 11. For me this will be a big teat for Zubimendi, while his home performances have been good. For me the game passes him by in away games, he needs to step it up more away from home for me.
Derek
This is going to be a real test for the former Crystal man, if Newcastle have nothing else , they have a powerful combative midfield.
Hopefully we get some good officiating today, too often this fixture is fill with drama due poor handling from referees and those in the Stewards room.
Somebody give Deadly Derek a big teat. It’s going to be a long afternoon.
For me this will be a big test. OOPS!
I hope this line-up [which appears exciting on paper] turns up and turns the table on Newcastle at their backyard.
I think Eze will work well with Saka, but Woltemade is very dangerous in set-pieces because of his aerial ability
@Gai, I am surprised Mosquera is preferred to Saliba. Saliba is better aerially in the box. I guess Arteta is resting him for UCL on Wedsday.
I hope Zubimendi can cope with New Castle physicality
Now Raya can only use Rice’s or Calafiori’s aerial ability to escape from Newcastle’s high-press, since Merino is benched
“ Woltemade is very dangerous in set-pieces because of his aerial ability “ That was a good call. 👍🏻
Trossard and Mosquera are the surprise names on the team sheet. But good to get the job done
Good lineup, hope the boys are ready for a very physical game! COYG let’s get the 3 points
Nwaneri is not even on the bench. Hope nothing has happened to him
I’m happy with the lineup. Better than last match
The line up is POSITIVE. Let’s make it REAL on the pitch. Saliba deservedly on the bench. He was clueless v City culpable for the goal. Maybe he was regurgitating his contract. Saka v Burn. In the past the latter overpowers. Good luck Mosquera! Marti good off the bench. Eze now very closer than ever to Gyokeres. Do good and make that spot forever yours.
The so called FINISHERS are match winners by themselves with Merino Ode Skelly Saliba Martinelli Nordgaard. Not to mention Madueke Havertz Jesus. A clear demonstration of how Arsenal markedly improved year by year.
It’s a shame that both Jesus and Havertz are out at the same time. Either Would have been a great option to bring on late in game or to rotate with Gyokeres to keep him fresh.
They do not have good attack and their defense is decent but not enough to stop our strike force.
A good chance to close the gap.
Really good effort by Eze
Eze should have tucked that in the corner.
Newcastle midfield on top now.
These corners worry me.
Newcastle arial threat is dangerous actually
A penalty – Gyokeres looked majestic as he flew through the air….but even the ref can’t make up his mind right now
That’s stupidity
What Saka was doing over the ball though ?
There you have it, gillette liverpool fan denying a blatant penalty to us. The league is rigged every sensible fan knows it.
This season they ain’t even hiding the blatant cheating. Salah handball and now this penalty the most obvious.
Pope clearly got a touch on the ball first, clearly. Not what I wanted to see but the truth! If it was reversed you’d be saying keeper clearly got the ball
Isn’t it exhausting being a victim all the time? Must be so tiring constantly imagining that the world is against you?
I don’t know mate
He gets the ball yes but isn’t there an argument that afterwards he still gets out player on the follow through , stopping him from getting the ball
I obvious don’t agree with the conspiracy suggestions but I think that’s a bad call
Anywhere else on the pitch yes but rarely ruled like that in the box. If you get the ball first in the box then its normal
I highly doubt most Arsenal fans would be so quick to agree if it was Raya in the same position, so lets just be objective rather
Maybe the focus should rather be on the struggle to score from open play, like with the multitude of chances we’ve already had in this game instead of hoping for a penalty to get us a goal 😊 much better use of time than playing victim
Pope made zero attempt to play the ball. Before VAR that is a penalty, what’s more not a single home fan in the ground complains about it.
Now, for consistency At other end of pitch, Raya makes himself big just like Pope, Gordon’s touch just misses touching Raya’s outstretched foot, and it’s a penalty.
🤣 the officials are getting themselves into a mess with how they review these things with newly given slow mo.
Zero attempt to play the ball but somehow got the ball?
Delusion is strong with this 1….even the biased fans here would agree Pope did get a clear touch 🤣
The hating is strong with this 1. Imagine hating a coach so much u become anti-arsenal all the time. Defending a blatant crooked decision against us.
“ Zero attempt to play the ball but somehow got the ball?” Because trying to get round where he put himself, the ball bounced off him.
If You take out the player with it and it’s a blatant penalty.
“If it was reversed you’d be saying keeper clearly got the ball”
I’m not 100% if it should have been given or not (leaning towards it wasn’t an obvious error so var shouldn’t have overturned it) but this is absolutely true for most of the conspiracy-minded. If that had been a penalty decision against arsenal, no doubt in my mind many would be saying it was a ridiculous decision
No penalty and that’s ramped up the atmosphere
Football is finished, I don’t mean to whine but no way is that not given to Liverpool or man city. Var again ruining the game
Don’t know mate , I can show you is getting away with a blatant handball at Anfield two seasons ago ……
Arsenal playing well though
Trossard should have taken that chance.
We are too open out there, this is too risky.
We got to let them pay from one of these set pieces
Neville so patronising, might hit mute button in a minute.
This is more like it
Eze playing the AM different to Odegarrd
We are playing so well today
We are just unlucky so far
Gillett seems to have targeted Calafiori, probably gonna book him on a technicality like wasting time or hair flicking then a 2nd on his 1st big foul
Typical..
Gabriel way too weak.
Now I think max we can get is a point
We’ve had it today. Lucks out.
Eze and Trossard should have taken their chances.
Newcastle influence refs by cheating putting away fans in a different postal code, the Premier League need to take action on them.
For those who say there is not a conspiracy against us you are probably correct but then are the refs just useless or are we just looking for an excuse. I personally couldn’t believe the penalty was overturned as he was at the monitor for a long time and it has to be clear and obvious so why so long. Team playing well but the time has come for us to get really physical with newcastle and I believe we can turn it around if the officials allow it
I knew this game was going to be filled with drama and get out of control
best we have played so far this season but gabriel needed to be stronger.
was definately a penalty though, ridiculous decision to overturn. funny when saliba gave a penalty last season against brighton even though it hit his head webb said the ball hit him not him playing the ball. dont see how its different. consistency in reffing non existent.
Anyone know when Gyokeres is gonna turn up?
Don’t know
It’s not working at the moment
Pope produced an incredible performance in the first half of the game
Imagine if Arsenal bought Woltemade or Aghehowa instead of Gyokeres!
Why are we engaging in head tennis against a race of Giants? Get the ball down and test their feet.
Our CF isn’t strong enough to do good hold-up play and not agile enough to escape from his markers
What match were you watching? He held the ball perfectly on many occasions
He was overpowered during crucial times
Nope, more times than ever he won the ball and escaped dispossesion by feeding Saka, although a tad wildly.
Now that Newcastle have their goal we’re going to find it hard to break them down. For once we were actually dominating a game and creating clear cut chances but we haven’t played any football since they scored
So are we gonna get win today??
I don’t think so, because we don’t have a good front-line pivot to hold the ball in the final-third
Unfortunate to be a goal down, some borderline decisions BUT awful defending for the corner. We need a massive second half but Newcastle are not looking that scary at all.
Saka awful out there. Hasn’t looked cutting edge or International class since the hamstring layoffs, like what happened to Speedy Gabi. He just couldn’t get back to defend at end of half 😟
Disgrace by the Aussie ref. If not with red card it was pen all day long. Shame PGMOL. Not acceptable if you ask for forgiveness tomorrow. The world is watching this daylight robbery.
I don’t think we were bad in that half but when you are playing good opponents you need to take your chances. Could have been 3 up before that Newcastle goal….shoutout to Eze, it’s been so long since we’ve had a proper 10
This is good from Arteta. Much better. Unlucky on many decisions so far and players should be wiser and rise up to the challenge of a 12-man team.
I feel Gabriel fell too easily and misjudged the space between his man. No doubt Gabby is good but need to swallow his pride for getting outsmarted.
The high pace game saw us losing its of precision in crucial parts of the pitch but at least we can tire Newcastle sooner. They are after all holding the best stats in pressing so far this season.
If the ref is biased against us why award the penalty in the first place? You can’t answer that logically
Rather focus on a bunch of wasted chances? or what Zubemendi actually brings to the team? Or why Gyokeres can’t even out run a average defender? Or why Gabriel would rather collapse looking for a freekick than stand tall and stop that goal?
Where does a victim mentality get you? Nowhere! Why not rather focus on the areas where we can clearly control and improve
I actually agree
Both can be true
I think it was a pen personality but that doesn’t mean there’s an agenda / conspiracy
It just not our day Newcastle 2-0 I’m affraid
I too agree
Newcastle away is our worst stadium in recent times
Last year also we lost there
That time it was Isak with header
Today new CF with header
Same story and it will same result
We played in the 1st half but I feel we are not gonna get anything more than point
I can see Calafiori 2nd yellow coming soon
Yess the game is becoming an attack defense and with Newcastle fast wingers he will be in danger.
We have been so poor in the 2nd half so far
Just take Zubimendi and bring on Odegaard or Martinelli
Ah typical Arsenal under Arteta, always not being able to seize opportunities when they are presented.
One has to question his and this teams mentality under his leadership.
Again too slow in the build up and we can’t blame the ref for that. Very difficult to brake utd down and we seem to be out of ideas but it only takes a bit of magic so we never know
Newcastle look more hungry for the win. I have to say, even after what looked like a fantastic transfer window, I don’t see a much stronger attacking Arsenal. It’s pretty much more of the same. Lots of possession. Great chances missed and more points dropped.
Maghales gave the ball away leading for Man City goal. Today for Newcastle goal and yet we talk about best defence. What we’ve to admit we admit. But Gyokeres incident was pure pen if not with red card. Logically speaking a Pool supporter should not have reffed this match. AFC should have protested before suffering from the brunt of ill advised decisions.
No control today. Messy football from us.
Handbrake off careering football far too early. Starting line ups like that isn’t what titles are built on. Control of games is what they are built on.
Game over guys
We are not winning for sure
Max is a draw we can get
I’m surprised Gyokeres has still got his nose after being grappled with like that
Strong arm tactics going on
Our perceived great transfer window counts for nothing when you have a manager who doesn’t know how to get the best out of the players available to him. I think it’s obvious at this stage that Arteta has taken Arsenal as far as he can.
Care to reconsider after a dramatic change of fortunes? Showed a bit of character to come back.
All hail to our CF Merino !!!!!
Or maybe not 🙂
But sides who can win titles score another six from this position. Screams Neville. Ignore him, he’s conning you. He not like us. He’s Man Utd.
I don’t think it’s that deep
Why are we playing sideways passing in added time
This is so frustrating to watch
Amazing how this biased ref didn’t give a penalty against Gabriel!! He’s ruining the narrative!
Get in
At full time I hope we milk this lol.
Huge
WOW, just WOW!
Surprised it wasn’t Disallowed! For rising unchallenged!
Amazing!!!!!!!
Imagine we played this way against Liverpool and City?
Massive win. Incredible grit to turn it around
We did a Liverpool 😂