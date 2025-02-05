Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup semi final 2nd leg

Arsenal travel to St James Park to take on Newcastle United, looking to overcome a two-goal deficit from the first leg, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to do just that.

There is no doubt that Arsenal is facing a tough task this evening in Newcastle, their opponents are a very strong team as they showed in the first leg but there are signs that Arteta’s boys can get the job done.

For starters, there is the most recent form for both sides: Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, whereas Newcastle lost at home 2-1 to Fulham.

Additionally, Arsenal has the third-best away from home in the Premier League while Newcastle can be got at in their own backyard as four home losses from twelve games shows.

Newcastle will have home advantage and can still progress to the final with a loss, but that brings pressure and will test Eddie Howe’s tactics throughout the game.

All in all, this is going to be an intriguing game and one that promises to have several twists and turns before the final whistle is blown.