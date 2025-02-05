Newcastle United v Arsenal
Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle in Carabao Cup semi final 2nd leg

(Photo by Visionhaus)

Arsenal travel to St James Park to take on Newcastle United, looking to overcome a two-goal deficit from the first leg, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to do just that.

Arsenal team v Newcastle United

There is no doubt that Arsenal is facing a tough task this evening in Newcastle, their opponents are a very strong team as they showed in the first leg but there are signs that Arteta’s boys can get the job done.

For starters, there is the most recent form for both sides: Arsenal thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend, whereas Newcastle lost at home 2-1 to Fulham.

Additionally, Arsenal has the third-best away from home in the Premier League while Newcastle can be got at in their own backyard as four home losses from twelve games shows.

Newcastle will have home advantage and can still progress to the final with a loss, but that brings pressure and will test Eddie Howe’s tactics throughout the game.

All in all, this is going to be an intriguing game and one that promises to have several twists and turns before the final whistle is blown.

Posted by

Tags Newcastle United v Arsenal

129 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. I think that Havertz should try to miss, he might hit the target then.

    Look back to the chance against United where he put it over the bar. If he tried to do it, he probably wouldn’t have been able to.

    So try missing, and it might reverse itself. Its worth a try, what has he got to lose.😁😉👍

    Reply

    2. I hate that. We risk injury on a useless game that’s already half lost instead of focusing on UCL and EPL.

      We made a similar mistake two seasons ago against Liverpool and the boys were fatigued for the weekend game. It’s not sustainable. These games should be B players time to get minutes and show their hunger!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. Predictions peeps ?
    I got this feeling we will make a good fist of this and then miss out just
    Like 2-1 ( they score in extra time )
    Something like that ?

    Reply

  6. One thing is certain – we’ll win this match – will it be enough to take us to the final? Remains to be seen. Against city the commentator said Arsenal has not lost one match this season when Partey plays alongside DR & MO.
    Fingers crossed 🤞

    Reply

  9. Newcastle don’t look as though they’re giving up their advantage. Hopefully it calms down a bit and Arsenal keep their cool

    Reply

    1. That’s how we are since the start of Arteta tenure. I said the same thing after our weekend win to those who classed it as “making a statement”.

      Inconsistency was and still is a major issue 6 years later.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    1. Agreed, absolutely need a striker. I’d swap out Havertz for Nanweri all day long as that boy can shoot!

      Havertz needs some time on the sidelines, for me he’s not earning his starting spot.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  17. What has happened to Martinelli ? I am yet to see him beat his marker this season. It’s like he is always stuck in two minds

    Reply

  19. Never will score 4 goals tonight not even 3. I could say damage was done in the 1st leg but we all know it was done in the summer with very poor recruitment. But we take the rough with the smooth and support the team

    Reply

    3. I doubt we’ve seen the last goal yet. Newcastle certainly look like they can score more. We just need to start converting our chances. Our quality in front of goal so thin on the ground. A decent striker should be our only focus in the summer!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  20. Arsenal fans wrote on Monday ,

    ‘ we don’t need a number 9 and are covered in other attacking areas ‘

    Well done Koronkes

    Reply

      1. I did the other day
        I made a list of players who moved this window who were either better finishers then Havertz , could compete with what we had or at least give us another option
        Each one there was an excuse for because there are some fans who think the definition of a supporter is not question anything
        This is what we get

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        2. Lol Dan…..you need a dictionary. The definition of a supporter., the word itself should give you a hint and while you are deciphering what a noun is, you should apply for the technical director role. Your in depth knowledge on how transfers work is unmatched.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

          1. Yeah you support but there’s lots of examples where if someone is doing something harmful your allowed to point it out?
            If a company has failed for two decades to meet their targets your not allowed to point it out

            If i was director mate I be terrible.and not sign anyone ……oh wait that’s what happened ( difference is they would have got paid thousands of pounds a week to ….sign no one ) and you defend that

            ReplyHighlight Thread

          2. Remember mate we are told ambition is to win things at the highest level.
            Think of you supporting a sibling or gf and they say they want to win 100m at Olympics and they qualify
            Then they eat lots of cake and refuse to train
            You support them
            But is support telling them everything is positive or do you push them to be the best they can be ?

            Now imagine that scenario but your paying your money
            For 21 years mate the likes of me and you supported by paying tickets , shirts , subscriptions
            So when our manager says we are short up front and we do nothing (having not spent allot in the summer net ).we are allowed to ask …..I thought ambition was to win title

            ReplyHighlight Thread

  21. we look so much better than Newcastle right now just need the goal to squeak through so the pressure changes. Not saying it will happen but if it does quick I see us winning well.

    Reply

    1. We are not playing better
      Just like the 1st leg Eddie Howe has tactically got it spot on
      Defend knowing Arsenal don’t have the quality to break them down , then hit us on the break targeting a teenager playing out of position knowing he has clinical …..attackers

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  22. The team from last season and the one before can over come a 2+ goals deficit but this current team is not built like that. They are too slow in their build up and too much sideway passing. To top it off they are poor infront of goals.

    Reply

      1. Cunha signed a new contract, brentford are insane see toney 100 mi, brighton said no we prefer to loan ferguson not sell, villa had to sell we went 40 (saudi did insane duran and they didn’t need to anymore.) Noone is arguing we couldn’t sign a striker the question is who at what price now.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. as far as i know villa would have taken 80 for 29 yr Watkins and that would be the long term then that was basically it unless we bought Tel and we’ll see how he does on loan at Spurs.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  24. Some fans say that least Arteta has made us competitive again, does it matter if we don’t actually win anything. I’m with those who say yes it does as we should be most definitely should be. If I took as long as Arteta is taking to finish his ‘project’ I’d be up for the sack.

    Reply

    1. I’ll answer that honestly
      I think there are Gooners who have been manipulated and the answer is no they dont mind just being in the conversation
      Any fan who defends that January does not have the best for the team in mind
      No football fans looks at that attack and thinks truly that’s winning the Prem or CL

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. It’s unacceptable Dan that we are in second place and have a chance to fight for the league and totally show no ambition considering the injuries we have. I am raged and cursing in total pain, but then it just a game?!

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      3. Players have to be available or you just pay 80 the narrative being run is that you pay 60 for Watkins but they sold Duran for more and had no back up and no options themselves, its 80 then they go your insane Watkins is 29 we’ll take it, if Tel does well at Spurs then there is a conversation but we clearly swerved that after he rejected Spurs 50 mil bid and went on on loan no buy.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Haverz is looking more and more a mistake, every game he plays. He has been garbage once again. Reality check (if we really need one) that Arteta ball is flawed, when it counts. We are not winning anything under this manager. But that might suit some.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  27. Martinelli out with what looks like a harmstring,. No we look thread bear!! And no one coming in shows lack of ambition from owners and the board. Disappointing really

    Reply

    1. Not really we were 2-0 down going in, like honestly have you all (not just sue) watched Arsenal for the last 2 years? We broke the record that Wenger never set for goals scored last year and its Arteta can’t attack. We have the best defence last year. Honestly i get lost. I know the desire to win trophies and individual matches is huge but the goalpost moving and insane rhetoric drives me insane. Look at Chelsea/United/Spurs/City what are we doing? 2nd in the prem, 3rd in europe behind Liverpool/Barca

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. What are you watching
        So you generally watched the FA Cup , both legs of this tie
        Everton at home , Newcastle , Bournemouth , Fulham and Brighton away and think this attack is good enough to win major trophies ?

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      2. It’s the trophies that matters. What has all the goals scored got us? Wenger won more trophies in his last 5 years than Arteta’s 5 years. You lot are ones always move the goal post to defend Arteta’s short coming. Going to year six and the excuses are still the same from 1st year.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

      3. Angus
        I am one of Arteta’s biggest supporters but I can’t say that the performance tonight has been nearly good enough to go through to the final. It was as good as lost after the first tie when we were deservedly beaten. Newcastle are now beating us fair and square. The second goal was a cock up. Our usually more confident defence has been given a lesson

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  34. Rough, this team just doesnt have what it takes this season. We need to make big attacking moves. New striker, new winger for sure. Martinelli is a squad player, Havertz backup. But we are trying to win titles with them instead.

    Reply

  36. I can’t remember a game where Saliba has looked so bad. Full credit to Newcastle who have put us to the sword with fabulous effect! And here come the substitutes that will have no positive effect what so ever!

    Reply

  37. And that’s why I don’t really like Havertz. Why fall over looking for a foul, a proper striker, dare I say like Isak, would have got himself in a position to at least get a shot off.

    Reply

  38. No plan B. Take partey off . Push mlk into midfield and bring on Tierney. Who cares if Tierney gets injured now. Energy and attacking threat is needed. We need 4

    Reply

  40. Honestly Im getting to the point where I believe many of you deserve an Arsenal that is like Spurs (and if you had your way we probably would be.) If we go 40 more years without trophy there are many people on this site that deserve it (unfortunately there are many more not on this site who don’t so I don’t ever wish it) but god you are babies and devoid of reality.

    Reply

    1. wasn’t for the regulars btw its for the lurkers and those connected to the club that stumble on this to know we’re on the same page and not all insane. Prove them wrong in the Cl (lord knows if we had won tonight the goalpost would of moved and the Carabao is not a real trophy as do disingenuous people act.)

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. I always said we are not good enough to be putting our nose up ?
        You just can’t have anything bad said about the club
        That means we stand still , fall out of top 4 eventually , then owners invest , get back Into top 4 and suddenly your on the same cycle

        You can’t blame Gooners seeing us watch two cup ties where finishing is an issue , listen to our manager say we are short and need help , not do anything in the market …..then days later lose another game where we pass ball sideways and don’t work the keeper then say ………we are not being realistic lol

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. What will he do Reggie? The owners and board lack ambition and seem not to care at all about match going fans and supporters in general. Just looking for profits and not demanding for on pitch success. I pity we football loving fans,

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  43. Havertz falls over again, this time looking for a penalty. It’s probably the only way we’ll score tonight though so maybe worth a try.

    Reply

  46. What’s the point of recycling the same old bumph so why bother.

    This is a season of consolidation. The owners have accepted it and so has Arteta.

    If you think we are winning the EPL and the Champions League with the glaring weaknesses that we have had for 2 SEASONS then you are deluded.

    Reply

  47. Poor poor poor all round, Horrible to watch, well it’s all in our own making. After going two down i was saying this is over make 5 subs and rest the players the fringe ones couldn’t be worse!

    Reply

  48. The truth is, over the two legs Arsenal were toothless and flat up front. Our lack of a decent striker is obvious. But more worrying is how frail we looked in defense. Our usual solid center backs will be glad it’s all over. They will have night mares and that is a massive worry moving forward. The protection from midfield was non existent and even Rice couldn’t handle the game. Partey was as slow as usual in his distribution. It was all a bit of a mess and in some ways, a bit expected in terms of attacking chances..

    Reply

  49. Win and we are the best team in the land, lose and everyone loses their 💩. Routine scenarios which I understand but you’ll feel better tomorrow and then we will win the PL and CL 😂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors