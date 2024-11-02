Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle – Partey still in defence

As we all know Mikel Arteta has been having a lot of selection problems lately due to Arsenal’s extensive injury list, especially in defence, where we have seen Thomas Partey playing at right back to fill in for our lack of right backs.

But we are hoping his defensive injury crisis has eased and the biggest worry we have is that Gabriel may not be fit enough to play, but I am very hopefull he will be back today, along with Jurrien Timber.

So here is the line-up I am hoping to see today

Raya

White Saliba Gabriel Timber

Merino Partey Rice

Saka Havertz Martinelli

So, let’s see Arteta’s choices to compare…..

