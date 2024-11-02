Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle – Partey still in defence

As we all know Mikel Arteta has been having a lot of selection problems lately due to Arsenal’s extensive injury list, especially in defence, where we have seen Thomas Partey playing at right back to fill in for our lack of right backs.
But we are hoping his defensive injury crisis has eased and the biggest worry we have is that Gabriel may not be fit enough to play, but I am very hopefull he will be back today, along with Jurrien Timber.
So here is the line-up I am hoping to see today
Raya
White Saliba Gabriel Timber
Merino Partey Rice
Saka Havertz Martinelli
So, let’s see Arteta’s choices to compare…..
Would’ve been so shocked if Arteta changed his ways and started Nwaneri.
Don’t expect much on the creativity side of things.
Hope we win.
Does any Arsenal supporter actually agree with Arteta today…to play Trossard in preference to Nwaneri…I just don’t understand his logic.Especialky given who dreadful Trossard has been in his last two appearances.I suppose he might argue against Nwaneri given the likely physicality of Newcastle..But is Trossard more likely to win first or second balls…We watched on at his underuse of ESR (even when fit) and he seems to be making the same mistake again.
Given our inconsistent start we cannot afford to draw or lose any more games at this stage of the season…In order to win you have to create chances and without Odergaard…Nwaneri should be his best option…This is nothing more than pure arrogance from Arteta!!
We don’t know these players better than Arteta, do we?
The preference for selection of players is more than just what we fans see. Coaches have other details like off the ball movements, pressing precision, surrounding awareness and experience.
Personally I love the creativity Nwaneri brought towards the end of the game against Liverpool. But I have to count on Arteta as the one who knows these players better. I believe Nwaneri’s time will come.
I fear for us down the right with Partey at right back against Gordon, just saying!.
And yes we’ve got no creativity in the side, and once again Arteta bench’s Nwaneri, what more can he do to get in the side.
But don’t panic people, we’ve got the dinamic duo of Jesus and Sterling to come on and save the day if needed, (Not).
I bet whoever wrote dis article is an antigunner, how can propose such midfield after it failed woefully against Bournemouth. Should martinelli even suppose to be playing for us still let alone starting
You should go in and replace Martinelli instead. Just because the midfield failed against Bournemouth doesn’t mean it will fail again. Arteta is our manager, all you behind-the-desk-managers should understand that
Does this tea taste a little bitter to you?
If I may, tea may have left a bad taste in savage mouth.
Good line-up
I would have preferred Trossard coming of the bench because he’s so effective that way and I prefer Partey in central midfield but this team is strong enough to WIN!
COYG!
This is a match where Saliba cannot afford to hold a high line as Newcastle will ,I suspect ,use Gordon on the left with a view to exposing Partey on the counter attack.Not keen with Trossard as attacking midfielder but if we can keep eleven men on the pitch we can get the three points.
Not easy with the early kickoff,! and Newcastle away. Maximum concentration and intensity will be required if we are to come out with the three points.
Strong team, surprisingly Partey RB, White on the bench? Partey been stand out midfielder this season so, I don’t quite understand but Arteta has choices to make now with this big squad. Will have to win the physical battle first but if Chelsea can do it, I am sure we can.
Perhaps because arteta ain’t taking a risk with White. Remember vs Southampton people here was asking why tomi was on the bench and partey Rb, then tomi played 6 min got injured again.
Well, Newcastle have won two of their last three home games against Arsenal (although that’s as many as they had in the previous 19 meetings at St James’ Park). However, they are in a poor run currently with one win from their last six EPL games.
That said, Arsenal haven’t exactly set the EPL on fire in their last couple of games so we can’t take anything for granted. I’d still be pretty surprised if Arsenal didn’t get the win, but we’ll see.
So the Big German leads the line once more, still no space in the starting line up for the former Man City man, Sterling.
Jesus have to be given a 25 minutes fresh from his Preston exploits, another former Man City man that did made the line up, there are signs the much malign striker could be returning to life.
The gaffer man management skills will be tested.
Hopefully Nwanarei will get subbed in early to offer some creativity in the midfield. Based on the selections I don’t think we will be direct and attacking, but more slow methodical build up focused on possession and patience with side to side passing.
I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see Arteta as being adventurous and going at Newcastle today.
Will we ever win the premier League with this experiment manager?
The threads are quite, haven’t seen a bad old rant in many moons, maybe admin is lazy and have chosen the easy route
It’s a beautiful goal
If we drop points today then season is over
If we drop points today then we should concentrate on Carabou Cup and FA Cup
CL is out of our reach anyway
Did u have the same logic when we were 7 pts ahead much further in the season 22/23?
Yes it would make it much difficult for us but have to consider our crazy schedule(last season top 7 in our 1st 11 match all away except liv)
That year it was 2 horse race
This year it’s not
Another thing is Man City is so experienced to to win league when they are 8 points behind in the race
We are not
I would agree in normal circumstances But City are much more vulnerable this year without Rodri, conceding a lot of big chances and scraping through but it will catch up to them. Also they have a weaker squad and many injuries.
Liverpool haven’t impressed me, a very kind schedule and average vs a depleted arsenal. Big chance to beat us and they flunked hard.
But if we lose today and City wins against Bournemouth which they will
Then we will be 8 points behind City
Do you really believe that we will really beat City when we are 8 points behind City
No chance
City haven’t gone away to Villa, spurs and us. Haven’t played Liverpool yet so yes i think so but it will be difficult. But we have to really improve as well, been average so far this season.
Joker
Man City scraping wins while we’re dropping points
Liverpool have not convinced you, while we’re still dropping points
So are we the team that has been so convincing this season ?
Exactly City scrapping wins
That win word is important
Liverpool not convincing but getting points
And in the end points that are all matters
Nobody would remember how you win it
Everyone will remember that we won
I am sure Yamal would never have been discovered if he was playing under Arteta
Saka should learn to know when to hold on to the ball trying to create a chance for himself and when to float it into the box for Harvetz to profit
If we do not equalise before half time then we are not winning
I hope I am wrong
But we are playing terrible today
And if we lose today then it will be 8 points gap between us and City
And Chelsea and Villa be firing under our tail for top 4
Another boring game, another game where we only have one player in this entire lineup that can create a chance. I dont care how many duels this team wins when we have zero attacking threat.
And icing on cake is we are leaking goals as well
Yup, all season. And Arteta’s answer is to throw on as many defensive minded players into our midfield as possible. Even if White were fit it’d be a Partey/Merino/Rice midfield and we’d be in basically the same scenario we are now. Arteta will only give Nwaneri the last 10 minutes of this match yet again.
After spending all our fortune on more defensive signings instead of buying attackers which we lack
I think Martinelli had a point there, it should’ve been his throw
Martinelli is dumb head player
I don’t know whether these players study their opponents or not???
Doesn’t he knows how good Livermento is??
He cannot beat Livermento in 1 v 1 situation
Trossard having a stinker! Nothing is working out, not even a single shot on target and the first half almost done. Are we creating any clear cut chances?
No we are not
And we gonna lose today for sure
Always half empty with you isn’t it?
Yes when it comes to Arsenal
Because I don’t have confidence on the team which support for last 21 years
We need a top quality Striker like Osimhen in January. I like Havertz, but we need 2 Quality strikers if we are to win the EPL
We need whole 2nd team actually
How do you manage to get through the day?
I suspect getting one in January will be quite a task. Two?
Yes. We need to sign a striker in January. It is top priority. A quality striker. I hope Arteta understands.
Martinelli has really regressed. Cannot dribble, cannot invert in. Always goes to his left for a cross. So predictable
Nwaneri should’ve played the right-sided AM role, because Havertz couldn’t cut inside easily. Havertz would’ve been more useful in the false-nine position
I doubt Arteta can win Arsenal the league. He seems to make the team play bad with his selections.
So boring. Ppl will blame our attack but rice and merino dont know what a quick foward pass is. By the time we finally get to the final third newcastle have 10 behind the ball making it verry difficult for our attackers.
Clock is ticking for Martinelli. If this is another season he doesnt deliver the goods (which it has been thus far), then we need a new wide player. This won’t do. Havertz I’ve said my piece about him ages ago and that Arsenal stood ZEROchance with him as a striker for an entire season. The biggest crime though is that Arteta would rather stick with this scared chicken philosophy of willing to sacrifice any semblance of creativity in his XI for defensive assurance that does not even exist. If he doesnt make a half time sub I’ll be asking who kidnapped Arteta and replaced him with this robot. What is going on this season and why doesn’t he trust young players? It seems his thinking is that the youth players are just incapable of starting because of their ages? What has Trossard done today that Nwaneri can’t do. It’s worth taking the chance to make this sub.
So asides the fact that Partey covers our Midfield a little better than anyone else
I noticed today that’s he’s actually a sort of Deep-Lying Playmaker from the Midfield for us
We just don’t have enough presence in the Midfield with Rice – on and off the ball
I think : Ben White for Merino, so Partey can return to the Midfield
And Nwaneri for Martinelli or Trossard because both were equally terrible
Unpopular opinion, him not trusting Zinchenko for this match is a massive error. I agree with you about Rice being too slow. Partey has been out best midfielder this season. It’s a huge loss having him at RB. Zincheko and Martinelli had a fantastic partnership a couple seasons ago, Zinny plays quick passes to link play and his defensive abilities being weak are exaggerated because of a select few games he switched off and now he doesnt get a shout at all. Mikel has to do something because we are sleepwalking to another loss. His philosophy has NOT worked at all this season.
we need Nwaneri on.
A test for Arsenal coming up in the second half. We’ll see how genuine their title ambitions are.
We need just a little spark, maybe an unknown kid to run at them just to cause a little panic, the geordies are too comfortable
Poor first half, no edge or bite. Martinelli doubled on wing has not answer. Trossard absolutely terrible, midfield today is stale and on life support.
Arteta really struggling to overcome our obstacles. Keeps throwing same tactics and hoping something changes.
Arteta needs to evolve, he’s very stubborn and regimented, has to be ruthless and figure things out.
No excuses this game; can’t blame VAR, or ref, down to poor tactics and flat performances yet again. No creativity in midfield, that falls on Arteta and his selections and tactics.
Guess top 4 is an achievement again right? 800 million spent just to be top 4 and some celebrate now and chastised Wenger for that.
@Durand
👍🏾
Ever since the Odegaard injury,Havertz has seemingly been instructed to play a lot more wide on the right to support Saka. This means he’s rarely in the box to get on the end of things as well as stretch the centre backs. I feel like Arteta needs to find a way to get Havertz more central.
If we lose today then it’s better we should concentrate on being in top 4 and concentrate on winning Carabou Cup and FA Cup
That’s how we can save our blushes
Where is our defensive solidity? And now no creativity at all, Just bring white on, hook off Trossard and bring on Nwaneri and Partey back to Midfield.
Trossard has been utterly terrible today not even a goal could cover that performance. No creativity at all.
It doesn’t look like we are gonna score one today anyway
Yeah only way is if Newcastle get tired especially on the wings where there workrate have been immense and we fix our shape by getting white on and partey in midfield.
Arteta OUT!!
It looks like Trossard is been paid to play terrible
Absolutely shit show
Looks like a challenge for Top4 is on the cards…
Maybe best we look at the cups this season. Top4 Finish with both domestic cups would be a success.
We are never winning the league with Mikel I’m afraid.
It’s absolutely shit show going on
We cannot even give simple passes on 5 yards
It was obvious we needed a proper striker to challenge yet we were told Havertz is 20 goals a season striker.
As I predicted on this site in July, we will cease to count on Havertz just before or in October onwards.
All around I see the difference between a loss and 3 points is a proper striker.
Awful, nothing more to be said
Making the subs he should’ve made at HT. Shocked he actually made both of the subs I wouldve liked.
Not even a var check for that willock tackle.
That what have been saying for weeks get the kid involved, the gaffer must improve his man management
There is so difference since the kid comes on
End of the title race 😕
Yes
End of title race
It’s end of title race
And funny thing is that we couldn’t even keep title race alive for half of the season
🤣🤣
This season has been disappointing so far. Arteta is too defensive for my liking. No flexibility in his tactics and formation.
100% out of ideas. Top 4 battle it is then
Just to accommodate Merino in midfield, Arteta had to play Partey at right back from the stat and kept Ben white on the bench. The fact that Timber can play as RB and LB. And Kiwior was also on the bench. I am having doubts about Arteta. I don’t think he can win us the league this season or the next.
Well, there’s always “phase 12/13/14”. Just sayin…🤔