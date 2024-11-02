Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle – Partey still in defence

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As we all know Mikel Arteta has been having a lot of selection problems lately due to Arsenal’s extensive injury list, especially in defence, where we have seen Thomas Partey playing at right back to fill in for our lack of right backs.

But we are hoping his defensive injury crisis has eased and the biggest worry we have is that Gabriel may not be fit enough to play, but I am very hopefull he will be back today, along with Jurrien Timber.

So here is the line-up I am hoping to see today

Raya

White Saliba Gabriel Timber

Merino Partey Rice

Saka Havertz Martinelli

So, let’s see Arteta’s choices to compare…..

newcastle v Arsenal line up

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Can Renee Slegers make it 3 wins in 3, with Arsenal Women away to Man United in WSL?
Arsenal will be looking for sweet revenge on Newcastle after last season’s controversial defeat
Ben White and Declan Rice
Paul Merson reckons that the ‘new Arsenal’ have stopped being entertaining
Posted by

Tags Newcastle United v Arsenal

82 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Would’ve been so shocked if Arteta changed his ways and started Nwaneri.

    Don’t expect much on the creativity side of things.

    Hope we win.

    Reply

    1. Does any Arsenal supporter actually agree with Arteta today…to play Trossard in preference to Nwaneri…I just don’t understand his logic.Especialky given who dreadful Trossard has been in his last two appearances.I suppose he might argue against Nwaneri given the likely physicality of Newcastle..But is Trossard more likely to win first or second balls…We watched on at his underuse of ESR (even when fit) and he seems to be making the same mistake again.
      Given our inconsistent start we cannot afford to draw or lose any more games at this stage of the season…In order to win you have to create chances and without Odergaard…Nwaneri should be his best option…This is nothing more than pure arrogance from Arteta!!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. We don’t know these players better than Arteta, do we?

        The preference for selection of players is more than just what we fans see. Coaches have other details like off the ball movements, pressing precision, surrounding awareness and experience.

        Personally I love the creativity Nwaneri brought towards the end of the game against Liverpool. But I have to count on Arteta as the one who knows these players better. I believe Nwaneri’s time will come.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. I fear for us down the right with Partey at right back against Gordon, just saying!.

    And yes we’ve got no creativity in the side, and once again Arteta bench’s Nwaneri, what more can he do to get in the side.

    But don’t panic people, we’ve got the dinamic duo of Jesus and Sterling to come on and save the day if needed, (Not).

    Reply

  3. I bet whoever wrote dis article is an antigunner, how can propose such midfield after it failed woefully against Bournemouth. Should martinelli even suppose to be playing for us still let alone starting

    Reply

    1. You should go in and replace Martinelli instead. Just because the midfield failed against Bournemouth doesn’t mean it will fail again. Arteta is our manager, all you behind-the-desk-managers should understand that

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. Good line-up
    I would have preferred Trossard coming of the bench because he’s so effective that way and I prefer Partey in central midfield but this team is strong enough to WIN!

    COYG!

    Reply

  5. This is a match where Saliba cannot afford to hold a high line as Newcastle will ,I suspect ,use Gordon on the left with a view to exposing Partey on the counter attack.Not keen with Trossard as attacking midfielder but if we can keep eleven men on the pitch we can get the three points.

    Reply

  6. Not easy with the early kickoff,! and Newcastle away. Maximum concentration and intensity will be required if we are to come out with the three points.

    Reply

  7. Strong team, surprisingly Partey RB, White on the bench? Partey been stand out midfielder this season so, I don’t quite understand but Arteta has choices to make now with this big squad. Will have to win the physical battle first but if Chelsea can do it, I am sure we can.

    Reply

  8. Well, Newcastle have won two of their last three home games against Arsenal (although that’s as many as they had in the previous 19 meetings at St James’ Park). However, they are in a poor run currently with one win from their last six EPL games.

    That said, Arsenal haven’t exactly set the EPL on fire in their last couple of games so we can’t take anything for granted. I’d still be pretty surprised if Arsenal didn’t get the win, but we’ll see.

    Reply

  9. So the Big German leads the line once more, still no space in the starting line up for the former Man City man, Sterling.

    Jesus have to be given a 25 minutes fresh from his Preston exploits, another former Man City man that did made the line up, there are signs the much malign striker could be returning to life.

    The gaffer man management skills will be tested.

    Reply

  10. Hopefully Nwanarei will get subbed in early to offer some creativity in the midfield. Based on the selections I don’t think we will be direct and attacking, but more slow methodical build up focused on possession and patience with side to side passing.

    I hope I’m wrong, but I don’t see Arteta as being adventurous and going at Newcastle today.

    Reply

  14. If we drop points today then season is over
    If we drop points today then we should concentrate on Carabou Cup and FA Cup
    CL is out of our reach anyway

    Reply

    1. Did u have the same logic when we were 7 pts ahead much further in the season 22/23?
      Yes it would make it much difficult for us but have to consider our crazy schedule(last season top 7 in our 1st 11 match all away except liv)

      ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. I would agree in normal circumstances But City are much more vulnerable this year without Rodri, conceding a lot of big chances and scraping through but it will catch up to them. Also they have a weaker squad and many injuries.

          Liverpool haven’t impressed me, a very kind schedule and average vs a depleted arsenal. Big chance to beat us and they flunked hard.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

          1. But if we lose today and City wins against Bournemouth which they will
            Then we will be 8 points behind City
            Do you really believe that we will really beat City when we are 8 points behind City
            No chance

            ReplyHighlight Thread

            1. City haven’t gone away to Villa, spurs and us. Haven’t played Liverpool yet so yes i think so but it will be difficult. But we have to really improve as well, been average so far this season.

              ReplyHighlight Thread

          2. Joker

            Man City scraping wins while we’re dropping points

            Liverpool have not convinced you, while we’re still dropping points

            So are we the team that has been so convincing this season ?

            ReplyHighlight Thread

            1. Exactly City scrapping wins
              That win word is important
              Liverpool not convincing but getting points
              And in the end points that are all matters
              Nobody would remember how you win it
              Everyone will remember that we won

              ReplyHighlight Thread

  16. Saka should learn to know when to hold on to the ball trying to create a chance for himself and when to float it into the box for Harvetz to profit

    Reply

  18. And if we lose today then it will be 8 points gap between us and City
    And Chelsea and Villa be firing under our tail for top 4

    Reply

  19. Another boring game, another game where we only have one player in this entire lineup that can create a chance. I dont care how many duels this team wins when we have zero attacking threat.

    Reply

      1. Yup, all season. And Arteta’s answer is to throw on as many defensive minded players into our midfield as possible. Even if White were fit it’d be a Partey/Merino/Rice midfield and we’d be in basically the same scenario we are now. Arteta will only give Nwaneri the last 10 minutes of this match yet again.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  22. Martinelli is dumb head player
    I don’t know whether these players study their opponents or not???
    Doesn’t he knows how good Livermento is??
    He cannot beat Livermento in 1 v 1 situation

    Reply

  23. Trossard having a stinker! Nothing is working out, not even a single shot on target and the first half almost done. Are we creating any clear cut chances?

    Reply

  24. We need a top quality Striker like Osimhen in January. I like Havertz, but we need 2 Quality strikers if we are to win the EPL

    Reply

  26. Nwaneri should’ve played the right-sided AM role, because Havertz couldn’t cut inside easily. Havertz would’ve been more useful in the false-nine position

    Reply

  28. So boring. Ppl will blame our attack but rice and merino dont know what a quick foward pass is. By the time we finally get to the final third newcastle have 10 behind the ball making it verry difficult for our attackers.

    Reply

  29. Clock is ticking for Martinelli. If this is another season he doesnt deliver the goods (which it has been thus far), then we need a new wide player. This won’t do. Havertz I’ve said my piece about him ages ago and that Arsenal stood ZEROchance with him as a striker for an entire season. The biggest crime though is that Arteta would rather stick with this scared chicken philosophy of willing to sacrifice any semblance of creativity in his XI for defensive assurance that does not even exist. If he doesnt make a half time sub I’ll be asking who kidnapped Arteta and replaced him with this robot. What is going on this season and why doesn’t he trust young players? It seems his thinking is that the youth players are just incapable of starting because of their ages? What has Trossard done today that Nwaneri can’t do. It’s worth taking the chance to make this sub.

    Reply

  30. So asides the fact that Partey covers our Midfield a little better than anyone else

    I noticed today that’s he’s actually a sort of Deep-Lying Playmaker from the Midfield for us

    We just don’t have enough presence in the Midfield with Rice – on and off the ball

    I think : Ben White for Merino, so Partey can return to the Midfield

    Reply

    2. Unpopular opinion, him not trusting Zinchenko for this match is a massive error. I agree with you about Rice being too slow. Partey has been out best midfielder this season. It’s a huge loss having him at RB. Zincheko and Martinelli had a fantastic partnership a couple seasons ago, Zinny plays quick passes to link play and his defensive abilities being weak are exaggerated because of a select few games he switched off and now he doesnt get a shout at all. Mikel has to do something because we are sleepwalking to another loss. His philosophy has NOT worked at all this season.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  33. We need just a little spark, maybe an unknown kid to run at them just to cause a little panic, the geordies are too comfortable

    Reply

  34. Poor first half, no edge or bite. Martinelli doubled on wing has not answer. Trossard absolutely terrible, midfield today is stale and on life support.

    Arteta really struggling to overcome our obstacles. Keeps throwing same tactics and hoping something changes.

    Arteta needs to evolve, he’s very stubborn and regimented, has to be ruthless and figure things out.

    No excuses this game; can’t blame VAR, or ref, down to poor tactics and flat performances yet again. No creativity in midfield, that falls on Arteta and his selections and tactics.

    Guess top 4 is an achievement again right? 800 million spent just to be top 4 and some celebrate now and chastised Wenger for that.

    Reply

  35. Ever since the Odegaard injury,Havertz has seemingly been instructed to play a lot more wide on the right to support Saka. This means he’s rarely in the box to get on the end of things as well as stretch the centre backs. I feel like Arteta needs to find a way to get Havertz more central.

    Reply

  36. If we lose today then it’s better we should concentrate on being in top 4 and concentrate on winning Carabou Cup and FA Cup
    That’s how we can save our blushes

    Reply

  37. Where is our defensive solidity? And now no creativity at all, Just bring white on, hook off Trossard and bring on Nwaneri and Partey back to Midfield.

    Reply

  41. Looks like a challenge for Top4 is on the cards…

    Maybe best we look at the cups this season. Top4 Finish with both domestic cups would be a success.

    We are never winning the league with Mikel I’m afraid.

    Reply

  43. It was obvious we needed a proper striker to challenge yet we were told Havertz is 20 goals a season striker.

    As I predicted on this site in July, we will cease to count on Havertz just before or in October onwards.

    All around I see the difference between a loss and 3 points is a proper striker.

    Reply

  51. This season has been disappointing so far. Arteta is too defensive for my liking. No flexibility in his tactics and formation.

    Reply

  53. Just to accommodate Merino in midfield, Arteta had to play Partey at right back from the stat and kept Ben white on the bench. The fact that Timber can play as RB and LB. And Kiwior was also on the bench. I am having doubts about Arteta. I don’t think he can win us the league this season or the next.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors