Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United in Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to collide in a highly anticipated Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium this evening and Mikel Arteta has chosen his starting eleven.

Both teams arrive with impressive recent form and significant momentum in the competition.

The Gunners have been in exceptional form, remaining unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions. Their home performance in the League Cup has been particularly impressive, winning both previous home fixtures this season with commanding displays. The North London side has demonstrated remarkable attacking efficiency, scoring 13 goals in their last six matches while conceding only five.

Newcastle United enters the match with an equally compelling recent record, boasting six consecutive victories across all competitions. Their away form has been particularly noteworthy, currently riding a three-match winning streak on the road. The visitors have been clinical in front of goal, scoring 18 times while conceding just two in their recent matches. Their attacking strategy has been aggressive, with most of their goals coming in the first half of matches.

Both teams have been prolific in the League Cup, uniquely managing to score in every single competition match this season. This suggests an encounter likely to be high-scoring and tactically intriguing. Arsenal has a psychological advantage, having won their previous home cup matches and maintaining excellent recent form. However, Newcastle’s recent victory against Arteta’s men in the Premier League provides them with genuine belief.

That said, at home with the crowd behind them, Arsenal have to be confident they will take a first-leg lead to St James Park.

