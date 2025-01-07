arsenal v newcastle
Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United in Carabao Cup semi final

Arsenal and Newcastle United are set to collide in a highly anticipated Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at the Emirates Stadium this evening and Mikel Arteta has chosen his starting eleven.

Arsenal team v Newcastle

Both teams arrive with impressive recent form and significant momentum in the competition.

The Gunners have been in exceptional form, remaining unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions. Their home performance in the League Cup has been particularly impressive, winning both previous home fixtures this season with commanding displays. The North London side has demonstrated remarkable attacking efficiency, scoring 13 goals in their last six matches while conceding only five.

Newcastle United enters the match with an equally compelling recent record, boasting six consecutive victories across all competitions. Their away form has been particularly noteworthy, currently riding a three-match winning streak on the road. The visitors have been clinical in front of goal, scoring 18 times while conceding just two in their recent matches. Their attacking strategy has been aggressive, with most of their goals coming in the first half of matches.

Both teams have been prolific in the League Cup, uniquely managing to score in every single competition match this season. This suggests an encounter likely to be high-scoring and tactically intriguing. Arsenal has a psychological advantage, having won their previous home cup matches and maintaining excellent recent form. However, Newcastle’s recent victory against Arteta’s men in the Premier League provides them with genuine belief.

That said, at home with the crowd behind them, Arsenal have to be confident they will take a first-leg lead to St James Park.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.

  2. Cant help but to notice we have 4 leftbacks on the bench.. 4! Zinc, KT, Cala and even Kiwiors played LB for us. How can one have so unbalanced squad?

    Wishing all the best for the team tonight, of course

    Reply

  4. This is the team he should have put out against Brighton and the team he played against Brighton should have been today’s lineup. Why did Arteta not prioritise the league instead of this 2 bob cup but instead rested the lines of MO against Brighton?

    Reply

      1. Odegaard did play, albeit for the last half hour. Could he not have played the first 50-55 minutes? When I look at the line up we played against Brighton, it’s a joke. We had a left back (Calafiori), 2 central defenders, 4 central midfielders(Jorg., TP, Merino, Rice), 2 number 10’s(Trossard, Nanweri) and a number 9 up front(Jesus).

        Tierney, zinch, Lewis-Skelly, any of them could have played LB, Calafiori as RB and then there’s no need to tinker with TP and rice in midfield. Nanweri and Odegaard share the right 8 minutes and go with Trossard and Martinelli on the wings with Jesus up front.

        If we don’t win the league this season, the season that Man city have flopped, then it will be because of Arteta’s continued failed attempts of putting the same square pegs, in the same round holes.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. Decent looking team as we need to go for this trophy, as it is a trophy! Timber back after suspension and the others fit again after the bug that ravaged the squad during the week before the Brighton game.

    Reply

  6. Glad to see Partey in the midfield.

    Newcastle’s midfield and attack are going to test us tonight.

    All the best boys, I hope your up for it. Because Newcastle certainly will be.

    Reply

    1. I hope Partey stays in midfield as well. The failed right back experiment needs to be shelved for good. No one can tell me we don’t have any other player that can fill in at right back? Partey needs to stay firmly in midfield where he plays like a beast!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. no one can say Arteta is not taking this cup seriously anymore – this is Arsenal best XI players available to him, clearly playing to win

    Reply

  8. Gotten to a point I’m no longer frustrated with Arsenal FC.

    We should focus on Carabao and FA Cup in my opinion, as there is a higher chance of Nottingham Forest clinching second place in the EPL or pull off a Leicester and win the EPL if Liverpool were to catastrophically collapse at some point.

    Reply

    1. @Timoth,
      Nothingham Forest won’t pull off any surprise winning Epl.
      Not supporting Arsenal errors, few side in Epl will survive what Arsenal went through regarding early injuries and suspensions yet we have only lost 2 Epl games in 19 matches. And only bettered by Liverpool with one game lose.
      I agree we should take cup games and UCl serious.
      I

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Surprised Calafiori is not starting as Murphy has been in very good form recently and will test LMS if he is isolated.I suspect Newcastle will defend deep and try and hit us on the break and for this reason I am glad Timber is back to look after the speedy Gordon.I would not be surprised if the match ends in a draw but I hope I’m wrong.

    Reply

  11. Newcastle are in form
    We are not particularly in form

    If there was Bukayo, I would have been more confident but I think we’ll be the second best team here

    Reply

  17. Funny to see a team go at us. Our defense is not all that after Arteta spends millions on it and loves to buy defensive minded players. Exceptional attacks will always beat exceptional defenders at the end of the day. Isak is the real deal. Slotted that in like he was in his sleep. Goals in games, Mikel. Not duels won stats.

    Reply

  19. Well the better team is leading but it’s just a quarter way through the tie, second quarter coming up and then the second half at their place. A daunting task but not beyond us…… yet.

    Reply

  22. I cant believe he still thinks we don’t need help upfront. I mean I’m not hating on harvetz but what really is He.a striker or a midfielder. And as for trossard he is always on and off

    Reply

  23. Tbh, I feel our attack fails more often because Partey kills any pace on the game. He’s just too slow. His passing is too slow with backwards and sideways passes. Even with Isak I don’t think we would score more. Without Saka injecting speed in attack we are relying on Martinelli alone. Appart from a five minute spell we look bang average!

    Reply

      2. I suspect that Arteta likes possession football rather more than being direct. What I am watching now, is the cra**y sideways passing and not enough movement. All Newcastle have to do is sit back and wait for an opportunity because Arsenal don’t look surprising me for the better… and there we go….FFS

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  25. I’m really surprised. He is just this close to having an excellent team.just get two forwards.look at Liverpool. They make substitution an jota or Darwin is coming on wholes salah do as and gapko have tormented u

    Reply

  26. Unable to deal with a long punt down the park and Murphy reacted quicker than Gabriel and MS to Botman flick on .Schoolboy defending I’m afraid.

    Reply

  28. To many cowards at the club pretending to be injured rather than man up and getting on with the game. Trossard is an absolute joke limping around because he has been crap all game. Get rid of the players who are always injured and buy players who aren’t injury prone. Getting what we deserve at the moment but desperately need to change the front 3 as none of them are good enough but bench is also light, which is Arteta’s fault for his recruitment

    Reply

  29. Why do I keep staying up till 00:00 to watch this nonsense on a work night.

    I am an addict that is why, and I more often than not suffer with us not doing well.

    Reply

  35. Il say it again Mikel won’t win a thing with us… not even the mickey mouse cup. FA Cup with Emery’s team doesn’t count & Auba won that. His teams have flopped when it matters….

    He has had his chance now time to go!! He has no idea what to do next, his recruitment is awful and now he cannot win with this team with any opportunity!!

    Fair play Newcastle, I was worried about this game

    Reply

  36. I hope I’m wrong and history doesn’t repeat itself from Wengers latter years when we’d blow the league and both cups in the space of a week. Arteta takes the same old same old approach to his game set up. Howe, sets his team up specifically for the game.

    Reply

  42. Currently 0-2 down after 60 mins. More slow, dithering football from Arsenal while simultaneously getting taken apart at the back. And this with our strongest available team on the pitch. Guess it’s top 4 and like it for another year, boys! Nice to be in the race though, right…

    Reply

      1. But as blind as you are yoi missed him creating our two best chances that was missed. And another sitter that was missed against Brighton. So you think Odergaard or Haverz have been better. Martinellis quality?

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  48. Club needs to really consider who this sporting director is going to be. Being chummy with Mikel I don’t think is the right route. Someone needs to hammer into Mikel that we need ATTACKERS. And not the ones who look good on a stat sheet but ones that can actually score. I haven’t fully given up on Mikel but I am very worried this is going to get ugly unless the right changes get made and Mikel looks at the type of football he has us playing. It was never a successful strategy to turn us into thugs who play for set pieces and try to time waste. Give us the free flowing football we know this team can produce and HAS in the past

    Reply

  53. I nearly fell asleep there watching the pass, pass, pass. Passing we are doing in front of their goal. Have a blooming shot already. You don’t shoot you can’t score.

    Reply

