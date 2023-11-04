Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United -Jorginho captain

A huge game for Arsenal this evening when they take on Newcastle United and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to hopefully pick up all three points.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Tomiyasu at the back
©️ Jorginho skippers the side
🇩🇪 Havertz in the middle
On the road – together 👊 pic.twitter.com/mXM1lqGQbw
Newcastle are a very strong home side but they have lost at St James Park this season against Liverpool and are more than beatable. A lot has been made of the Newcastle fans and their stadium but Arsenal is no stranger to hostile environments and need not be cowered.
Arsenal did lose midweek but that was in no way close to the first team we see today and the same applies to Newcastle following their 3-0 win over Man Utd, their team today is also very different.
If Arsenal plays how we know they can, they will win today, hopefully, the manager gets the big calls and substitutions right.
Oh boy…Jus sayin
A good game for Harvetz to announce himself
I doubt…
He may not be even seen on pitch
There will be 0 creativity through middle as no Zinchenko and Odegaard both are not in starting line up…
Hope Saka and Martinelli will have some best game
I think Zinchenko would be better at 8 than Kai, that would be better in this game as a 9 than Eddie. This midfield is not press-resistant and too slow, it will be a very difficult game.
I’m not over confident but you never know but our bench is so bad
Looks good. COYG.
No it doesn’t
Is Odegaard unfit? We’ll start the game with six tall players, which should be enough to deal with Newcastle’s aerial prowess in set-pieces
So no Odergaard, ok, not a problem, ideal time to try Zinchenko in the Xhaka role but no, its Haverz. Rice is going to have to play like 3 players with that midfield. Arteta i think you have boobed and missed a trick. Haverz needs to repay your faith (maybe blind) in spades. I have no faith but lets hope. So the job of providing from midfield has been entrusted in a player, that has provided ziltch. 🤞
That’s one rough looking midfield. Why does arteta only see trossard as a wide player?
Agree, far better at creating than Haverz.
He didn’t trust Trossard last season.
Don’t know what’s up with Odegaard, he looked fit enough against West Ham, but he’s not even on the bench. It looks as though Havertz is the playmaker. Nah! That can’t be right.
We’re going to be limited to just counterattacking today. Which was not how we won last season. Get ready for a long game.
No Ødegaard and two keepers on the bench hmmm.
Why is Odegaard not even on the bench?
Jorginho + Havertz in midfield? God help us.
I fear for this slow and sluggish calamity midfield.
I pray a miracle happens.
So people advocating for Smith Rowe to Start matches or be given more minutes should now see that they know nothing about coaching at all. I don’t know why a reasonable person will ever think he understand the players condition more than the people actually working with them every week.
Smith Rowe is injured, out for weeks. Get.Up.To.Date
Maybe some armchair managers here think they know better than the manager 😂
Fasten your seatbelts, Let’s go!!!
If this plan proves successful, Arteta will earn praise as a strategic genius. Nevertheless, should we face defeat, he might recognize that he has been overly reliant on underperforming players.