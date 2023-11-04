Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United -Jorginho captain

A huge game for Arsenal this evening when they take on Newcastle United and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to hopefully pick up all three points.

Newcastle are a very strong home side but they have lost at St James Park this season against Liverpool and are more than beatable. A lot has been made of the Newcastle fans and their stadium but Arsenal is no stranger to hostile environments and need not be cowered.

Arsenal did lose midweek but that was in no way close to the first team we see today and the same applies to Newcastle following their 3-0 win over Man Utd, their team today is also very different.

If Arsenal plays how we know they can, they will win today, hopefully, the manager gets the big calls and substitutions right.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected.

  3. There will be 0 creativity through middle as no Zinchenko and Odegaard both are not in starting line up…
    Hope Saka and Martinelli will have some best game

  4. I think Zinchenko would be better at 8 than Kai, that would be better in this game as a 9 than Eddie. This midfield is not press-resistant and too slow, it will be a very difficult game.

  7. Is Odegaard unfit? We’ll start the game with six tall players, which should be enough to deal with Newcastle’s aerial prowess in set-pieces

  8. So no Odergaard, ok, not a problem, ideal time to try Zinchenko in the Xhaka role but no, its Haverz. Rice is going to have to play like 3 players with that midfield. Arteta i think you have boobed and missed a trick. Haverz needs to repay your faith (maybe blind) in spades. I have no faith but lets hope. So the job of providing from midfield has been entrusted in a player, that has provided ziltch. 🤞

  10. Don’t know what’s up with Odegaard, he looked fit enough against West Ham, but he’s not even on the bench. It looks as though Havertz is the playmaker. Nah! That can’t be right.

  14. So people advocating for Smith Rowe to Start matches or be given more minutes should now see that they know nothing about coaching at all. I don’t know why a reasonable person will ever think he understand the players condition more than the people actually working with them every week.

  16. If this plan proves successful, Arteta will earn praise as a strategic genius. Nevertheless, should we face defeat, he might recognize that he has been overly reliant on underperforming players.

