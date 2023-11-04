Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United -Jorginho captain

A huge game for Arsenal this evening when they take on Newcastle United and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected to hopefully pick up all three points.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

©️ Jorginho skippers the side

🇩🇪 Havertz in the middle On the road – together 👊 pic.twitter.com/mXM1lqGQbw — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 4, 2023

Newcastle are a very strong home side but they have lost at St James Park this season against Liverpool and are more than beatable. A lot has been made of the Newcastle fans and their stadium but Arsenal is no stranger to hostile environments and need not be cowered.

Arsenal did lose midweek but that was in no way close to the first team we see today and the same applies to Newcastle following their 3-0 win over Man Utd, their team today is also very different.

If Arsenal plays how we know they can, they will win today, hopefully, the manager gets the big calls and substitutions right.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has selected.