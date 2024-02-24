Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United – One change

Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates tonight and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ Just the one change from midweek ⏳ Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/GIXdeu46fX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 24, 2024

Arsenal aims to bounce back against Newcastle this evening following their midweek Champions League loss to Porto, and there are valid reasons to be confident that the team will secure all three points.

While the Champions League defeat was disappointing, Arsenal’s recent league performances have been highly impressive. Returning to familiar territory, there is optimism that they can resume winning ways, especially facing an injury-hit Newcastle.

Undoubtedly, the match will be challenging, as Newcastle is known for putting up a fight and not easily conceding. However, if the team replicates the form they have displayed in recent weeks in the league, there is a strong likelihood of securing a victory tonight.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has chosen and what your predicted score is.