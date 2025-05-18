Confirmed Arsenal team to face Newcastle United

Arsenal welcome Newcastle United to Emirates Stadium in a pivotal clash between two sides entrenched in the Premier League’s top three and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced.

With just two matches remaining, Arsenal sit second on 68 points, narrowly ahead of third-placed Newcastle on 66, and both are keen to cement their place among Europe’s elite next season.

The Gunners approach this fixture amid a challenging run of form. Their recent 2-2 draw at Anfield stretched their winless streak to three league matches, and they are also without a victory in their last four home games in all competitions, including back-to-back defeats. Despite these struggles, Arsenal’s record in this fixture is imposing: they have lost only one of their last 20 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning 17 and drawing two. Historically, Arsenal have been formidable in their final home league matches, losing just once in the last 27 seasons.

However, Arsenal has faltered in recent weeks, with a three-match winless streak at the Emirates dating back to mid-April. Still, they have collected 36 points from 18 home league fixtures, underlining their overall strength in north London.

Defensively, Arsenal have generally been solid at home, conceding less frequently than most, but will need to be wary of a Newcastle side buoyed by recent results. The Magpies arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Chelsea and an eight-wins-in-ten run in all competitions, though they have not won in their last two away league outings. Newcastle claimed a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture and are aiming to complete a league double over Arsenal for the first time since 1994-95.

With both teams separated by just two points and Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City still in pursuit, the stakes could not be higher. Arsenal will be determined to rediscover their home form and maintain their proud end-of-season record, knowing that a win would keep them firmly in the driving seat to claim second place.