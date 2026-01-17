Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest – Madueke starts

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest today, and this is the team announced by Mikel Arteta to start the game.

While Arsenal arrives as the stronger side on paper, the pressure firmly rests on the visitors, who know that anything less than a win would be damaging at this stage of the season.

Arsenal understands the importance of this fixture and believes it can deliver a strong performance. However, Forest’s situation adds a layer of complexity. The home side is fighting to avoid relegation and cannot afford to concede points easily. Games against teams at the top of the table often provide struggling sides with an opportunity to defy expectations, and Forest will see this match as a chance to boost confidence and prove they can secure enough wins to survive.

From Arsenal’s perspective, every dropped point risks undermining their position at the summit of the standings. Arsenal has already missed opportunities to extend its advantage over the chasing pack, which makes this fixture even more significant.

The Gunners cannot afford to slip up again, particularly against a side battling near the bottom of the table. Winning matches like this is essential for any team with championship ambitions, and Arsenal will be judged not only on the result but also on how they manage the occasion.

The recent history between the two clubs adds intrigue to the contest. Forest has failed to win any of its last five matches against Arsenal, a statistic that favours the visitors. However, Arsenal’s record at the City Ground offers less reassurance, with just one win in their last five visits to the stadium.

This contrast highlights why the fixture is unlikely to be straightforward. Forest will draw encouragement from Arsenal’s struggles at their ground, while Arsenal must overcome that record to underline their seriousness as title contenders.