Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest – Merino starts up front

A pivotal Premier League match is set to take place at The City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Arsenal.

Arsenal’s title aspirations have been dampened after a surprising 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, which ended their impressive 15-match unbeaten streak. This loss has put additional pressure on the Gunners to maintain their grip on a Champions League spot.

The Gunners have a history of dominating Nottingham Forest, having won their last three encounters. Their away form has been solid, with an eight-match unbeaten streak on the road. However, the recent defeat has raised questions about their consistency and ability to bounce back from setbacks.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, has been a surprise package this season, exceeding expectations with their third-place standing. Despite a recent dip in form, including a thrilling 4-3 loss to Newcastle United, Forest remain confident due to their strong home record. They have not lost at the City Ground in six consecutive matches, boasting seven wins, three draws, and two losses in their home league games this season.

Given Arsenal’s recent setback and Forest’s strong home form, this match could be closely contested. Arsenal will be eager to regain momentum and keep their title hopes alive, while Forest aims to solidify their unexpected Champions League push.

