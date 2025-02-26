Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest – Merino starts up front

A pivotal Premier League match is set to take place at The City Ground as Nottingham Forest host Arsenal and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has gone with to start the game.
Arsenal’s title aspirations have been dampened after a surprising 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium, which ended their impressive 15-match unbeaten streak. This loss has put additional pressure on the Gunners to maintain their grip on a Champions League spot.
The Gunners have a history of dominating Nottingham Forest, having won their last three encounters. Their away form has been solid, with an eight-match unbeaten streak on the road. However, the recent defeat has raised questions about their consistency and ability to bounce back from setbacks.
Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, has been a surprise package this season, exceeding expectations with their third-place standing. Despite a recent dip in form, including a thrilling 4-3 loss to Newcastle United, Forest remain confident due to their strong home record. They have not lost at the City Ground in six consecutive matches, boasting seven wins, three draws, and two losses in their home league games this season.
Given Arsenal’s recent setback and Forest’s strong home form, this match could be closely contested. Arsenal will be eager to regain momentum and keep their title hopes alive, while Forest aims to solidify their unexpected Champions League push.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has announced and what your predicted score is.
Would not have left Partey out but big call.
Let’s go!!!
Calafiori at left back again, will Arteta ever learn.🤦♂️
Play a back 3 and have the two fullbacks ie: Timber on the right and my personal choice Tierney on the left.
We’ll at least pose more of a threat going forward.
I would even take a chance and play one of the academy players up front. With the league gone, now could be the time to see what they can offer. If not from the start, then certainly at some point in the game.
I’m not sure we’ll have much time to go forward, apart from possibly on the break, I really hope I’m wrong.
It’s going to be a big mountain task for us to get 3 points.
The best we can get is a draw.
I wouldn’t mind if Arsenal surprise me with a win
Calafiori is likely to have his hands full tonight and I only hope we do not play our usual high line against a team which thrives on the counter attack.
Surprise win by West Ham? Didn’t they win the same fixture last year? They are our bogey team. The boys must forget and quickly rise up. I expect a 2-1 win