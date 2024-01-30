Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest – Smith Rowe starts

Arsenal could go second this evening with a win over Nottingham Forest and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that outcome.
🧱 Saliba at the back
⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle
⚡️ Martinelli on the wing
Let's end January on a high, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/eEhAxWAbnU
Arsenal is the far superior team and should beat Forest; however, nothing is guaranteed in the Premier League, as recent losses to Fulham and West Ham have shown. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men will not simply roll over and accept defeat; they will be up for this game, especially in front of their own fans.
Forest has been poor at home this season. They did win the last time they played at the City Ground against Manchester United, but before that win, they had lost four in a row.
Arsenal has been inconsistent on the road this campaign, winning five, drawing twice, and losing three times. Therefore, they cannot be complacent this evening.
A loss would be unacceptable for the Gunners, and a draw would not be of much use either. Therefore, only a win will do. Hopefully, that is what happens, and our title challenge is maintained.
Good to see ESR. Hope he does well to make the the position his. It’s a big chance for ESR to make a statement. And I love the fact the bench is coming back. Before Liverpool game Elneny, Tomiyasu and Pathey would be back.
Let’s go.
Glad to see ESR back. COYG!
The outstanding performance from ESR tonight, which I guarantee, is going to show we fans sometimes know a thing or two than the managers.
Havertz is going to find he has to really work to gain his spot back.
Get real. ESR might have a good game. Hopefully. But Arteta knew what he was doing, as ESR was injured for virtually the last 18 months (with small intervals of non-injury) and only lately became available to start again. Furthermore, while he proved capable of scoring and ball-carrying, which was fine for 2020-2021 Arsenal, he is not press-resistant, and not suited for our high-press high-tempo game. He might be good in certain games – more open games with an opponent that does not press us and gives ESR some space to carry the ball and infiltrate the box. He his probably not the answer to most of our problems.
He is the answer to our Havertz problem! Always has been and always will be for as long as he plays for Arsenal!
So is it you fans fielding ESR now?
I guess we’d better leave the manager to do his job. He’s in the best position than anyone else to know the right time to use a player, especially one as physically delicate as ESR.
Just like he knew the right time to play Saliba isnt it?
So excited to see ESR start. Let’s play fast and exciting football
Every one so far is as happy as I am to see Smith Rowe start.
It’s an important opportunity for him to shine and make picking him an easy choice for Arteta
Three points that we can’t afford to loose.COYG . We need go on a good run
I wish Emile Smith Rowe a successful and injury-free performance tonight, silencing the skeptics and reaffirming the support of ESR fans.