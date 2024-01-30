Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottingham Forest – Smith Rowe starts

Arsenal could go second this evening with a win over Nottingham Forest and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that outcome.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🧱 Saliba at the back

⚖️ Smith Rowe in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing Let's end January on a high, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/eEhAxWAbnU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2024

Arsenal is the far superior team and should beat Forest; however, nothing is guaranteed in the Premier League, as recent losses to Fulham and West Ham have shown. Nuno Espírito Santo’s men will not simply roll over and accept defeat; they will be up for this game, especially in front of their own fans.

Forest has been poor at home this season. They did win the last time they played at the City Ground against Manchester United, but before that win, they had lost four in a row.

Arsenal has been inconsistent on the road this campaign, winning five, drawing twice, and losing three times. Therefore, they cannot be complacent this evening.

A loss would be unacceptable for the Gunners, and a draw would not be of much use either. Therefore, only a win will do. Hopefully, that is what happens, and our title challenge is maintained.