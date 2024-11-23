Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottm Forest – Jesus starts, Partey, Havertz and Rice on the bench

Confirmed Arsenal team
So, the question remains as to when Arsenal will finally break their non-winning run, but we certainly have much more chance of doing so now that Timber, Calafiori, Merino and Odegaard are all fit enough to make the starting line-up today.

There are a few wildcards thrown in by Arteta as well, like Jorginho and Jesus starting, but Declan Rice starting from the bench. We also have Martinelli, Havertz and Partey being given a rest, which I can only think is because Mikel Arteta has got more than one eye on Tuesday’s visit to Lisboon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

I assume that this means that Arteta thinks he can rest players despite Forest actually being above us in the table, but keeping some players for the much bigger Premier European competition.

So here is his surprising starting XI….

Let’s hope this team can be enough to get us the whole 3 points against a high flying Forest team….

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

  1. So Wassup with the wholesale changes that injury didn’t necessitate?

    Nottingham forest beat Liverpool in Anfield, is this we disrespecting them ?

    Rotation is good but he’s not been doing it, now that he wants to do 1 or 2 per time is okay

    3/4 is too much

    Reply

  2. Surprising changes necessitated by International break and injuries. Not overly impressed but the team should be strong enough to win.

    Reply

  4. I think some players get rested to play the upcoming tough match in Portugal

    I hope Trossard won’t cost us two points again

    Reply

  6. Phase reset

    Some key players on the bench, but the Ukrainian said the gaffer frequently have injured players around the squad, so probably they are injured after all

    Reply

  8. This referee is appalling, I don’t think either yellow yards were yellow cards most of all Jesus’. We need to watch out for him.

    Reply

      2. Jesus made a bad foul but completely by accident as the player came out of nowhere – can see why it was given but the ref should have understood as there was no intent.
        Saka’s was silly – high foot where the defender threw himself into it. Again, ref should have shown a bit more understanding of the situation.
        Both should have been freekicks and nothing more.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Football is better than it’s been in recent months. Still the glaring issue remains we have poor finishers. Better teams would’ve closed this match up already

    Reply

