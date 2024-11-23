Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottm Forest – Jesus starts, Partey, Havertz and Rice on the bench

So, the question remains as to when Arsenal will finally break their non-winning run, but we certainly have much more chance of doing so now that Timber, Calafiori, Merino and Odegaard are all fit enough to make the starting line-up today.
There are a few wildcards thrown in by Arteta as well, like Jorginho and Jesus starting, but Declan Rice starting from the bench. We also have Martinelli, Havertz and Partey being given a rest, which I can only think is because Mikel Arteta has got more than one eye on Tuesday’s visit to Lisboon in the Champions League on Tuesday.
I assume that this means that Arteta thinks he can rest players despite Forest actually being above us in the table, but keeping some players for the much bigger Premier European competition.
So here is his surprising starting XI….
Let’s hope this team can be enough to get us the whole 3 points against a high flying Forest team….
So Wassup with the wholesale changes that injury didn’t necessitate?
Nottingham forest beat Liverpool in Anfield, is this we disrespecting them ?
Rotation is good but he’s not been doing it, now that he wants to do 1 or 2 per time is okay
3/4 is too much
Surprising changes necessitated by International break and injuries. Not overly impressed but the team should be strong enough to win.
Let’s go!!!
Jorginho as the main anchor against a counter attacking side like NF seems rather dangerous to me given his lack of pace and defensive ability.
I think some players get rested to play the upcoming tough match in Portugal
I hope Trossard won’t cost us two points again
UTA
Phase reset
Some key players on the bench, but the Ukrainian said the gaffer frequently have injured players around the squad, so probably they are injured after all
Sounds like a cracking goal. Must watch MOTD later
Highlights on hoofoot.com after game😊
👍
This referee is appalling, I don’t think either yellow yards were yellow cards most of all Jesus’. We need to watch out for him.
I’m listening on Arsenal radio, and the Saka yellow was also considered soft.
It was avery high boot Sue. Saka’s goal was amazing.
Jesus made a bad foul but completely by accident as the player came out of nowhere – can see why it was given but the ref should have understood as there was no intent.
Saka’s was silly – high foot where the defender threw himself into it. Again, ref should have shown a bit more understanding of the situation.
Both should have been freekicks and nothing more.
Yet another ridiculous yellow to Saka from this referee. 3 yellow cards and none to Forest. It’s ridiculous.
Ref just figured out he can give cards to the other team as well 😂
Football is better than it’s been in recent months. Still the glaring issue remains we have poor finishers. Better teams would’ve closed this match up already
Getting there RSH, getting there. Thank you Partey
Partey boom
Odegaard and jorginho both excellent in the first half imo. And saka of course. Jesus and trossard also looked good
Why do arsenal always sit back when we go in front. We are just asking for trouble at this point
The commentator has said as much on the radio. We are in Portugal on Tuesday which may be a factor? Especially considering who are now being subbed
Just a thought
Arteta needs to make some subs, liven up the game
nwaneri is a gem but i wished he would pass more instead of always shooting.
Got the msg starboy lmao
we are keeping a team that has scored in 10 of their 11 matches without a shot on target
Spot on changes from Arteta today. Very impressed. This is how to keep everyone satisfied. Proud of this team.
Hopefully Arteta will have a chat with Gyokeres when we go to Sporting ….
@Gmv8
Doesn’t matter what Arteta says to him, Gyokeres made it clear that he wants a move to Man U, to reunite with his former manager. Just saying…
Odergaard makes a big difference …