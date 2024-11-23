Confirmed Arsenal team to face Nottm Forest – Jesus starts, Partey, Havertz and Rice on the bench

So, the question remains as to when Arsenal will finally break their non-winning run, but we certainly have much more chance of doing so now that Timber, Calafiori, Merino and Odegaard are all fit enough to make the starting line-up today.

There are a few wildcards thrown in by Arteta as well, like Jorginho and Jesus starting, but Declan Rice starting from the bench. We also have Martinelli, Havertz and Partey being given a rest, which I can only think is because Mikel Arteta has got more than one eye on Tuesday’s visit to Lisboon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

I assume that this means that Arteta thinks he can rest players despite Forest actually being above us in the table, but keeping some players for the much bigger Premier European competition.

So here is his surprising starting XI….

Let’s hope this team can be enough to get us the whole 3 points against a high flying Forest team….

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…