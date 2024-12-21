Confirmed Arsenal team to face Palace away – Jesus starts

It seems Arsenal’s injury problems are easing at last so Arteta should have a much bigger squad to choose from today, especiaaly in defence. A lot of fans are clamouring for Jesus to start again after his hat trick against the same opponents in midweek, but I’m not too sure he will do that from the start as he has a lot of top players that were rested on Wednesday.
So this is the team I think Arteta will start with….
David Raya (GK)
Jurrien Timber
Gabriel
William Saliba
Lewis-Skelly
Thomas Partey
Declan Rice
Martin Ødegaard ©
Bukayo Saka
Kai Havertz
Gabriel Martinelli
with maybe Calafiori, Jesus, Nwaneri and Trossard being brought on later if needed…
But the question remains whether Mikel Arteta will agree with this selection or not, so let’s have a look at his choices right now….
So Rice is on the bench then 🤔
He has been underwhelming this season, very far from his majestic form of last season. Really struggling physically. I think most expected a drop but not to this extent.
we don’t like to say it but Rice has been ordinary this season, no doubting his effort, just not clicking, especially in the vital left #8
the other thing we overlook is the number goals we are leaking, clean sheets used to our foundation, now a rarity, Arsenal would have quite a few more points if we had kept our clean sheet performance of post Dubai 2024
perhaps in both cases a blind spot as fan favourites
I imagine it’s precautionary as Arteta has said he has only had one training session
Seems to be, however, rather still have Rice an the LCB before Havertz at LCM.
An average Rice is better than Havertz in midfield IMO
Another game where if we don’t win Arteta will get slaughtered
If we cannot beat palace away especially coming after dropping 4 crucial pts then he deserves to get some stick.
It would be great if we can play well with havertz in midfield – two more attack-minded centre midfielders on the field should make us more dangerous going forwards. I think we might be a bit too open so don’t expect it to work, but we’ll see.
Arteta’s inverted-LB tactic usually works very well in away games when the home team opens up to attack us
Havertz will help Raya to escape from Palace’s high-press, but I think he won’t be able to hold the ball because he’s not good in tight spaces
Arsenal need a response after recent struggles.
A convincing win on the road would go a far way
Sterling not even on the bench?
An injury according to Arteta. ‘He felt something’
I’m glad to see Jesus has kept his place.
Also good to see Lewis Skelly get another chance at left back.
I prefer him or Tierney over Calafiori and Kiwior or Zinchenko.
Not sure about the continued experiment of Havertz in midfield though. But not surprised to see him fitted somewhere, as we must have the managers project in the team mustn’t we.
What is Rice’s best position?, number 6 or 8. Where did he play most last season?.
Anyone know.
A fan once ranted, God will return before the malign Brazilian return to life 🙂
Havertz at 8 doesn’t work, it
never has! Why is he so
undroppable for Arteta ffs? It
should be either him or Jesus
upfront imo.
Tentative start but well done to Jesus for scoring another!!
Well done Jesus – don’t let them
Back in now.
Blimey Raya, that was really silly, as in really, really silly
What did I say??? That was pathetic and unforgivable
The commentator has just said what I was thinking about the Palace goal. The daft pass in the goal area almost certainly did give them confidence. Still, plenty of time…… blimey, and another goal. Cmon Jesus!
I reckon there could be quite a few goals in this game. Wouldn’t like to say which team will get the most though. Here’s hoping it’s us.
Jesus again, don’t relax and go back now. They need to be put away for good. 5 straight goals!!!
We may well get five and we may need them seeing as Raya wants to give them a goal or two with his faffing about with back passes.
We have to keep attacking them, don’t sit back now we’ve gone ahead
Gmv8
I hope its a bit early for that. However, I’m not happy about the farting about at the back so they really shouldn’t be sitting back
Jesus has risen right on time for Christmas.
2nd goal was pure confidence.
What the hell is going on at the back, Saliba and Raya been awful.
For gods sake get Declan Rice on. Ridiculous at the back.
Fgs Arsenal, Wake up, we really need these points.
Losing Saka will hurt. I hope he’s not out for weeks in this busy period.
I will be surprised if we finish the game with 11 on the pitch
I think we need to bring on rice or merino. Bring a bit more control and defensive nouse into the midfield. I’d swap out havertz but he could move jesus out wide and take out martinelli
I’ll have whatever Jesus is drinking. Wow, unbelievable.
Havertz puts in number 3,
Timber and gabriel on a yellow makes me very uneasy in a high intensity end to end game like this.
Why do our fullbacks keep getting cheap yellows over delays for throw-ins?
i thought it was just White being infuriating but timber is doing the same thing.
perhaps we need a throw in coach Ackshay
I remember Klopp brought one, we do need to fix those poor throw in which have cost us.
Tomiyasu is in the business too.
Now Lewis Kelly.
5 goals in 2 games, Jesus! 😆
Saliba let Sarr score easily and made a huge mistake that luckily didn’t make us concede another goal
Jesus was simply brilliant in the first half. But if he plays CF, Havertz should play midfield to receive long passes from Raya
As I said before, Arteta’s inverted-fullback tactic is usually very good for away games because the opposition have to attack us
I knew Timber’s time wasting with throw ins would eventually be penalized .
Some of our play has been so sloppy at times and Arteta needs to sort it out at half time.
They better not get complacent and aim for the 3 points.
At halftime Arteta needs to take Havertz out of the midfield, there getting through to easily. He’s not a midfielder, play him up front or take him off.
Exactly
His absence in the midfield is what’s putting more stress on the defenders as they have 1 less man opening up for them
It looked like Saka did his hamstring
The issue at the back is cos we’re always outnumbered at the back as Kai is not playing as a CM
So it’s only Partey blocking the Defense and Kai doesn’t open-up for the defenders when we’re trying to play out from the back
He’s supposed to be a CM who joins the attack when we’re with the ball
But he’s absolutely not playing as a CM – Just only doing the “Join The Attack Part Of The Role”
We maybe winning, but we’ve got away with one here so far.
Rice needs to come on, and Arteta needs to get our fullbacks taking throws quicker. (Of all the brainless ways to get booked).
😎
We need to get Rice on. We are living too dangerously. Rice,and or Merino, and or Jorghino. Please Arteta do something.
Haeverz in midfield and time wasting from the first half is a not exactly a great game plan.
Lewis-Skelly was brilliant. He was pressed much harder than in his previous games but handled it well – so composed and knows when he can make a tackle or take an extra touch, and when he can’t. He looks ready for this level.
@Davi
He sure is…
Even Martinelli’s scoring. Jesus must be rubbing off on him.😉👍
Great win. Hope saka is ok. Skelly is solid, at his age, he is unbelievable. Martinelli deputized well, and it is invigorating to see Rice score a goal.
Now, Jan, I for one, am growingly fond of Mateta. He is strong, hold the ball well, connects well with the team and he can score. If price is right, he doesn’t need any breaking period for the league.