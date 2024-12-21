Confirmed Arsenal team to face Palace away – Jesus starts

Arsenal line up
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It seems Arsenal’s injury problems are easing at last so Arteta should have a much bigger squad to choose from today, especiaaly in defence. A lot of fans are clamouring for Jesus to start again after his hat trick against the same opponents in midweek, but I’m not too sure he will do that from the start  as he has a lot of top players that were rested on Wednesday.

So this is the team I think Arteta will start with….

David Raya (GK)

Jurrien Timber
Gabriel
William Saliba
Lewis-Skelly

Thomas Partey
Declan Rice
Martin Ødegaard ©

Bukayo Saka
Kai Havertz
Gabriel Martinelli

with maybe Calafiori, Jesus, Nwaneri and Trossard being brought on later if needed…

But the question remains whether Mikel Arteta will agree with this selection or not, so let’s have a look at his choices right now….

    2. we don’t like to say it but Rice has been ordinary this season, no doubting his effort, just not clicking, especially in the vital left #8

      the other thing we overlook is the number goals we are leaking, clean sheets used to our foundation, now a rarity, Arsenal would have quite a few more points if we had kept our clean sheet performance of post Dubai 2024

      perhaps in both cases a blind spot as fan favourites

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  3. It would be great if we can play well with havertz in midfield – two more attack-minded centre midfielders on the field should make us more dangerous going forwards. I think we might be a bit too open so don’t expect it to work, but we’ll see.

    Reply

  4. Arteta’s inverted-LB tactic usually works very well in away games when the home team opens up to attack us

    Havertz will help Raya to escape from Palace’s high-press, but I think he won’t be able to hold the ball because he’s not good in tight spaces

    Reply

  7. I’m glad to see Jesus has kept his place.

    Also good to see Lewis Skelly get another chance at left back.

    I prefer him or Tierney over Calafiori and Kiwior or Zinchenko.

    Not sure about the continued experiment of Havertz in midfield though. But not surprised to see him fitted somewhere, as we must have the managers project in the team mustn’t we.

    What is Rice’s best position?, number 6 or 8. Where did he play most last season?.

    Anyone know.

    Reply

  8. Havertz at 8 doesn’t work, it
    never has! Why is he so
    undroppable for Arteta ffs? It
    should be either him or Jesus
    upfront imo.

    Reply

  13. The commentator has just said what I was thinking about the Palace goal. The daft pass in the goal area almost certainly did give them confidence. Still, plenty of time…… blimey, and another goal. Cmon Jesus!

    Reply

  14. I reckon there could be quite a few goals in this game. Wouldn’t like to say which team will get the most though. Here’s hoping it’s us.

    Reply

  23. I think we need to bring on rice or merino. Bring a bit more control and defensive nouse into the midfield. I’d swap out havertz but he could move jesus out wide and take out martinelli

    Reply

  28. Saliba let Sarr score easily and made a huge mistake that luckily didn’t make us concede another goal

    Jesus was simply brilliant in the first half. But if he plays CF, Havertz should play midfield to receive long passes from Raya

    As I said before, Arteta’s inverted-fullback tactic is usually very good for away games because the opposition have to attack us

    Reply

  29. I knew Timber’s time wasting with throw ins would eventually be penalized .
    Some of our play has been so sloppy at times and Arteta needs to sort it out at half time.
    They better not get complacent and aim for the 3 points.

    Reply

  30. At halftime Arteta needs to take Havertz out of the midfield, there getting through to easily. He’s not a midfielder, play him up front or take him off.

    Reply

  32. The issue at the back is cos we’re always outnumbered at the back as Kai is not playing as a CM

    So it’s only Partey blocking the Defense and Kai doesn’t open-up for the defenders when we’re trying to play out from the back

    He’s supposed to be a CM who joins the attack when we’re with the ball

    But he’s absolutely not playing as a CM – Just only doing the “Join The Attack Part Of The Role”

    Reply

  33. We maybe winning, but we’ve got away with one here so far.

    Rice needs to come on, and Arteta needs to get our fullbacks taking throws quicker. (Of all the brainless ways to get booked).

    Reply

  37. Lewis-Skelly was brilliant. He was pressed much harder than in his previous games but handled it well – so composed and knows when he can make a tackle or take an extra touch, and when he can’t. He looks ready for this level.

    Reply

  39. Great win. Hope saka is ok. Skelly is solid, at his age, he is unbelievable. Martinelli deputized well, and it is invigorating to see Rice score a goal.

    Now, Jan, I for one, am growingly fond of Mateta. He is strong, hold the ball well, connects well with the team and he can score. If price is right, he doesn’t need any breaking period for the league.

    Reply

