Confirmed Arsenal team to face Palace away – Jesus starts

It seems Arsenal’s injury problems are easing at last so Arteta should have a much bigger squad to choose from today, especiaaly in defence. A lot of fans are clamouring for Jesus to start again after his hat trick against the same opponents in midweek, but I’m not too sure he will do that from the start as he has a lot of top players that were rested on Wednesday.

So this is the team I think Arteta will start with….

David Raya (GK)

Jurrien Timber

Gabriel

William Saliba

Lewis-Skelly

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard ©

Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli

with maybe Calafiori, Jesus, Nwaneri and Trossard being brought on later if needed…

But the question remains whether Mikel Arteta will agree with this selection or not, so let’s have a look at his choices right now….

