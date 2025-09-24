Confirmed Arsenal team to face Port Vale in Carabao Cup third round

Arsenal face League One side Port Vale in the League Cup this evening in a fixture where the Gunners are widely expected to progress, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.
The unpredictability of cup competitions often comes when stronger teams underestimate lower-league opponents. Manchester United have already suffered an upset in this year’s tournament, a reminder that no club is immune to shock results. Arsenal will be determined to avoid a similar fate and ensure their quality shines through.
Port Vale arrive with nothing to lose, and their recent form suggests they will not be overawed by the occasion. They have won three of their last four matches, including their most recent two, and have scored in all four games. This momentum gives them confidence to test Arsenal, particularly if the Gunners allow any signs of complacency.
Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the match on the back of a one-all draw against Manchester City, a result that showcased their resilience but also underlined the need to maintain focus.
The last competitive meeting between the two clubs came during the 1997–1998 FA Cup campaign. On that occasion, Port Vale held Arsenal to a goalless draw at Highbury, forcing a replay. Arsenal eventually advanced after a penalty shootout, but the encounter served as a reminder that smaller sides are capable of frustrating even the strongest opponents.
This time, Arsenal will want to impose themselves early and avoid repeating history by allowing the tie to drag on unnecessarily. A professional performance, with ruthlessness in front of goal, will ensure they progress without complication. For the Gunners, the objective is simple: avoid complacency, respect the opponent, and deliver a result that reaffirms their status as one of the country’s top teams.
COYG.
Win win win .
Exciting line up. COYG
I am hoping Merino starting tonight means he won’t start at Newcastle on the weekend and we take the handbrake off !
nothing against him but we need either Ode Eze or Nwaneri as the creative spark
Merino can come on for either Rice or Zubai later in the game or up front if we need aerial threat
In the past, I would be cross that whichever manager it was, hadn’t put out a strong enough team to start with, thereby making a potential need for goals and more obvious first teamers to score, arrive too late.
The new combination should be more than strong enough. Well that’s the theory. Normally, I prefer the first team to get ahead and then bring on the subs and they are on the bench if required
If I saw this team last Sunday, I may have been more excited than the one that started.
Very true
Martinelli.
Eze. Nwaneri. Saka.
Merino. Norgaard.
Skelly. Mosquera. Saliba. White.
Kepa.
Good to see Martinelli given a go as CF ( pressing that’s hos position!l
His pace should be plenty for Port Vale
Hopefully also we can stop the slow walk and get quick balls through to him and Gyokeres
Hopefully Dowman will replace Saka at some time in the game .
@GB
That’s a wish because we all know that the boss doesn’t sub until late time especially if it’s 2 goals less margin so the handbrake or marginalization may still play big role from the boss… Anyways a win is a win so let’s take positive result to be clean sheet and win.
More glad the selection wasn’t bad due to availability of squad for now.
The team Arteta putting out for Port Vale would have beaten Man City
Thought we would see Mad Max start? Strong team showing the squad depth, even with a few injuries again. I thought a few more kids would have come into the squad. Its only the Carribou thingy🤣