Confirmed Arsenal team to face Port Vale in Carabao Cup third round

Arsenal face League One side Port Vale in the League Cup this evening in a fixture where the Gunners are widely expected to progress, and this is the starting eleven selected by Mikel Arteta.

The unpredictability of cup competitions often comes when stronger teams underestimate lower-league opponents. Manchester United have already suffered an upset in this year’s tournament, a reminder that no club is immune to shock results. Arsenal will be determined to avoid a similar fate and ensure their quality shines through.

Port Vale arrive with nothing to lose, and their recent form suggests they will not be overawed by the occasion. They have won three of their last four matches, including their most recent two, and have scored in all four games. This momentum gives them confidence to test Arsenal, particularly if the Gunners allow any signs of complacency.

Arsenal, meanwhile, enter the match on the back of a one-all draw against Manchester City, a result that showcased their resilience but also underlined the need to maintain focus.

The last competitive meeting between the two clubs came during the 1997–1998 FA Cup campaign. On that occasion, Port Vale held Arsenal to a goalless draw at Highbury, forcing a replay. Arsenal eventually advanced after a penalty shootout, but the encounter served as a reminder that smaller sides are capable of frustrating even the strongest opponents.

This time, Arsenal will want to impose themselves early and avoid repeating history by allowing the tie to drag on unnecessarily. A professional performance, with ruthlessness in front of goal, will ensure they progress without complication. For the Gunners, the objective is simple: avoid complacency, respect the opponent, and deliver a result that reaffirms their status as one of the country’s top teams.