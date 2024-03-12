Confirmed Arsenal team to face Porto – No Jesus and Trossard starts

Arsenal face Porto in the second leg of the Champions League this evening knowing only a win will do and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 Raya between the sticks

🧱 Saliba at the back

🪄 Havertz leads the line Let's make it count, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/tjb6rvXTn7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 12, 2024

Porto secured a victory in the first leg with a last-minute stunner in Portugal and will now aim to avoid a loss at the Emirates against the Premier League leaders. Consequently, it is anticipated that they will adopt a low-block defensive strategy, intending to frustrate Arsenal at every turn.

Arsenal is bracing for Porto to engage in defensive tactics and perhaps deploy “dark arts” to disrupt their play. The Gunners are aware that a narrow victory may not be sufficient; they need to secure a win by at least two goals to guarantee progress to the next round.

This sets the stage for an intriguing match where Arsenal is likely to dominate possession, striving to create openings against the Portuguese giants. Simultaneously, Porto will be keen to exploit counter-attacking opportunities that may arise.

With pressure mounting on both teams, the outcome will hinge on which side holds its nerve, and hopefully, Arsenal emerge victorious in this crucial encounter.