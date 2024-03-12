Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Porto – No Jesus and Trossard starts

Arsenal face Porto in the second leg of the Champions League this evening knowing only a win will do and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that.

Porto secured a victory in the first leg with a last-minute stunner in Portugal and will now aim to avoid a loss at the Emirates against the Premier League leaders. Consequently, it is anticipated that they will adopt a low-block defensive strategy, intending to frustrate Arsenal at every turn.

Arsenal is bracing for Porto to engage in defensive tactics and perhaps deploy “dark arts” to disrupt their play. The Gunners are aware that a narrow victory may not be sufficient; they need to secure a win by at least two goals to guarantee progress to the next round.

This sets the stage for an intriguing match where Arsenal is likely to dominate possession, striving to create openings against the Portuguese giants. Simultaneously, Porto will be keen to exploit counter-attacking opportunities that may arise.

With pressure mounting on both teams, the outcome will hinge on which side holds its nerve, and hopefully, Arsenal emerge victorious in this crucial encounter.

  2. I couldn’t watch the penalties, my nerves were to frazzled by the end of extra time. Thank goodness the lads pulled that one off and big ups to Porto. Ya gotta give it to them they know how to manage a game.

  3. Congratulation! To the Arsenal. For their qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Ucl. After going through a gruesome Ucl last 16 2nd leg match at home against the experienced Ucl campaigners and past winners FC Porto.
    More grease to the elbows of the Gunners who saw to the defeat of FC Porto on penalty shoot-outs tonight at the Emirates Stadium.

