Confirmed Arsenal team to face Porto – Team unchanged

Arsenal travel to Portugal this evening to take on FC Porto in the Champions League and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to take on the Portuguese giants.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ Unchanged from Saturday's win at Burnley ✅ Let's leave it all out there, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/DadsKfYD6e — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2024

We all know that Arsenal have not had a great record in the Champions League over the last decade or so, well, when we have qualified that is, but this is a very different Arsenal team and the expectation is that they will dispatch with Porto.

Of course, Porto is not to be treated lightly and respect must be given but the fans have every right to feel confident ahead of the game, the lads are in fantastic form at this moment in time.

As long as Arteta gets his tactics and strategy right and the players maintain the form they have shown over the last few weeks then there is no reason why they should not be returning from Porto with a first-leg lead.