Confirmed Arsenal team to face Portsmouth – Jesus starts, Merino captain

Arsenal travel to Portsmouth today in the FA Cup third round, and this is the starting eleven as announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arteta is leading what is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s strongest squads of the past decade, and he is fully aware of the importance of progressing in this competition. Every trophy Arsenal are competing for this season is viewed as achievable, and the depth of their squad has allowed them to challenge seriously on multiple fronts.

The Gunners will be determined to avoid becoming another high-profile casualty in this round of the FA Cup. Several upsets have already occurred, and Portsmouth will be hoping to join the list of clubs that have eliminated top-level opposition. However, the history of this fixture suggests such an outcome would be unlikely.

Arsenal approach the match in strong form, having gone unbeaten in their last eight matches and winning seven of those games.

Portsmouth enter the match looking to respond after losing their most recent competitive fixture against Bristol City. Prior to that defeat, they had enjoyed a run of four consecutive unbeaten matches and will be aiming to begin another positive spell with a strong performance against Arsenal.

Playing at home may provide some encouragement, but Arteta’s side understands the importance of approaching this fixture with full focus. Arsenal will not be complacent, aware that cup competitions can punish even the smallest lapse in concentration.

With momentum on their side and a clear objective to compete for every available trophy, Arsenal will be intent on delivering a professional performance and securing their place in the next round of the FA Cup, while Portsmouth will hope belief and home support can inspire a memorable result.