Confirmed Arsenal team to face Portsmouth – Jesus starts, Merino captain

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Arsenal travel to Portsmouth today in the FA Cup third round, and this is the starting eleven as announced by Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal team v Portsmouth

Arteta is leading what is widely regarded as one of Arsenal’s strongest squads of the past decade, and he is fully aware of the importance of progressing in this competition. Every trophy Arsenal are competing for this season is viewed as achievable, and the depth of their squad has allowed them to challenge seriously on multiple fronts.

The Gunners will be determined to avoid becoming another high-profile casualty in this round of the FA Cup. Several upsets have already occurred, and Portsmouth will be hoping to join the list of clubs that have eliminated top-level opposition. However, the history of this fixture suggests such an outcome would be unlikely.

Arsenal approach the match in strong form, having gone unbeaten in their last eight matches and winning seven of those games.

Portsmouth enter the match looking to respond after losing their most recent competitive fixture against Bristol City. Prior to that defeat, they had enjoyed a run of four consecutive unbeaten matches and will be aiming to begin another positive spell with a strong performance against Arsenal.

Playing at home may provide some encouragement, but Arteta’s side understands the importance of approaching this fixture with full focus. Arsenal will not be complacent, aware that cup competitions can punish even the smallest lapse in concentration.

With momentum on their side and a clear objective to compete for every available trophy, Arsenal will be intent on delivering a professional performance and securing their place in the next round of the FA Cup, while Portsmouth will hope belief and home support can inspire a memorable result.

77 Comments

  3. I hope Saliba is just given a full complete rest and he is not injured.

    Good to see Havertz back on the bench. Hopefully we get some good 15 minutes from him later in the second half.

    Reply

  5. I was hoping for more academy players on the bench! Arteta has gone for full experience and serious abou5 winning something this season

    Reply

  6. Arteta needs to be more brave, where’s the boys from the academy? There’s no need to have all of Rice, Saka, Raya, Zubimendi and Timber on the bench honestly. They’ve had enough minutes already this season. With all due respect to Portsmouth FC

    Reply

      1. Yeah, I remember Wenger giving a lot of chances to youth players, which is admirable, but not many of them ever became top-flight players.

        For every Gnabry, you had 15 Miquels, Lansburys, Meridas, Frimpongs.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Only 1 player, against a team in the bottom 4 of the championship? I believe Arsenal are record winners of the FA cup all this happened Wenger giving opportunities to academy players in the FA cup.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Always crying always negative lmao this is literally our 2nd team except Gabriel who is only playing because mosquera and hincapie are injured. You need to have your best players incase something goes bad. Cup holders C.palace just got eliminated by a 6th division team.

      where’s the boys from the academy? Skelly, Nwaneri and Salmon are right there.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. No Skelly-Lewis and Nwaneri are no longer academy players they are 1st team. Am not being negative rather asking why does Arteta see the need to involve Saka, Rice and the others every match? I thought against Liverpool we lacked energy and looked tired .

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. 18, 19, 16 still count as academy/young players. Also we have to give our squad players game time to keep their game fitness.

          Finally u need your best players on bench incase we found ourselves in a tough spot.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

        2. I doubt Portsmouth is even playing their best 11 with them in the relagation zone, surely they have bigger problems to worry about than being concerned with FA cup. This Arsenal 11 was always going to be too much for Portsmouth, all am saying mix it up on bench with more academy players not 1. For me this is a missed opportunity to see which academy players are ready to step up. Skelly-Lewis and Nwaneri may be young but they’re no longer involved with the academy, Skelly was a regular not long ago.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  7. Other than Gabriel, this is pretty much our second eleven, and still a worthy team, even with Noorgard out of position. Plenty of midfield skill, and should be good enough.

    Reply

  8. The Pompy manager just called Arsenal “the best team in the world.” Is he trying to lull us into a false sense of security?🤣

    Reply

      1. You could see early on yesterday, Palace players had mind set it would be stroll in the park. Let’s look early doors for different mindset from us. We need to be hungry and vicious.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. 1000% true. EPL and UCL top of the tables. What other parameters are available to not say so? Even the Emerys and Franks let alone the Pompeys uttered like that praising the works of Arteta.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Do you think Arteta’s newly adopted method of. the team travelling together in a bus instead of private vehicles had impact on team’s performances?

    Reply

  16. There’s something fundamentally wrong when we constantly struggle to retain ball possession and make so many poor passes. We even lose alot of the 50/50 challenges. What is going on?

    Reply

    1. I agree on 50-50 challenges
      We poor in winning the 2nd balls as well.
      Also we are struggling against physical side
      It happened against Sunderland
      It is happening again against Portsmouth

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. It’s true, we do struggle with physical sides. What doesn’t help is our inability to impose a quick attacking style of football on them. We slow the game down too much allowing teams to press us causing us to lose the ball. Our set peices might be what wins us the game today.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  20. Should I be happy to see that we are 2-1 ahead or concerned that we need set piece to score against Portsmouth who are in relegation battle in EFL Championship??
    And both goals we needed a set piece

    Reply

  23. The key here is not how much they cost not how much we cost, or whose where in football pyramid, it’s don’t shirk challenges, tackles or press, keep the head on the job and energy up.

    Reply

    1. He wasn’t bad to get all those plaudits and England caps, but one start every 7 weeks doesn’t help get that form back. I still think Skelly may be better suited to the Zoob and Rice roles. Hope he’s given chance there.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  29. Skelly is having an howler. But he’s not alone when it comes to sub-parr performances from some of these non-starters. You would think they would be eager to prove!

    Reply

  30. Madueke lost the ball and this led to Portsmouth’s goal

    He redeemed himself with his perfect corner delivery to Martinelli’s head and the penalty award, but his penalty method was ridiculous

    At least Jesus showed better link-up play and skills than Gyokeres

    Reply

  32. Awful penalty from madueke, good to see Harvetz back and he gets some minutes. Think he will score on his return and a nice warm up for him to the Chelsea game.

    Reply

  33. The FACup isn’t the same kettle of fish as the league. This is frenetic stuff rather than the more measured football we see in the league

    Reply

  36. That’s the difference between Gyökeres and other forwards
    Gyökeres never anticipates that we will cross like that

    Reply

  43. Pretty clear Kai will be our starting striker again by end of the month. Already you can see the clear difference he makes in our attack, good to have him back

    Reply

