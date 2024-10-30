Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Preston – Lots of changes but still a strong team

Arsenal travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End in the Carabao Cup round of 16 and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has chosen for the match.

Arsenal team v Preston

Preston hasn’t had the strongest season so far, currently sitting 16th in the Championship with just 14 points from 12 games. However, their form has improved recently; they are unbeaten in their last five Championship games, and at home, that streak extends to seven unbeaten matches.

Preston also defeated Fulham in the previous round of this competition and took down Championship leaders Sunderland in the round before, both wins coming at Deepdale. This shows the vital role their home fans play, especially when they face stronger teams.

While it’s easy to focus on Arsenal’s current injury list, they were always likely to field a heavily rotated squad for this match. Even so, a changed Arsenal lineup should still have enough quality to overcome a Championship side like Preston—but, as we all know in football, nothing can be taken for granted.

As long as Arsenal finishes the game with eleven men, anything less than a win for the Gunners would be a big surprise. They come into this match with confidence from a hard-fought draw against Liverpool over the weekend, having shaken off any lingering doubts after their recent loss to Bournemouth.

This competition may rank lowest in Arteta’s priorities, but you can count on him wanting to win this game, and the players will feel the same—that’s the essence of a winning mentality, which Arsenal has in abundance, regardless of what some pundits may say.

Let us know in the comments below your thoughts on Arteta’s lineup and your score prediction for the game.

Posted by

Tags Preston v Arsenal

8 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. It will be a big shock indeed if Arsenal do come unstuck there – the very last thing that’s needed after a run of disappointing games. Arsenal should, have more than enough on the pitch and on the bench to see themselves through.

    Reply

  3. I am surprised Lewis-Skelly doesn’t start.
    If we lose this then we don’t deserve a trophy this year. I’m sick of losing to smaller teams in the cups.

    Reply

  5. Strong squad for Arsenal with defender back from red card and nwaneri starting with melino in the middle , but I expected sterling to do well more. Ok good luck to Arsenal

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors