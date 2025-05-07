Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG in Champions League semi-final 2nd leg

Seeking to overturn a narrow deficit, Arsenal head to Paris for a decisive UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal’s European campaign has been marked by determination and impressive away form. With four wins, one draw, and just one loss on the road in this season’s competition, Arsenal have demonstrated a capacity to deliver under pressure, including a dramatic victory at over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Their current seven-match unbeaten away run in Europe underlines their credentials as formidable travellers.

Recent form, however, has been mixed. In their last six outings across all competitions, Arsenal have won two, drawn two, and lost two, scoring 10 and conceding seven. Notably, they have struck first in five of those matches and have shown a tendency to start strongly, netting five times in the first half while conceding just twice before the break. This early intensity will be crucial as they chase the goal needed to level the tie.

The challenge is significant. PSG are unbeaten in their last ten home Champions League matches and have scored in four consecutive games. Yet, the French side has shown vulnerability, losing two of their last three matches in all competitions and conceding ten goals in that span. Arsenal’s task is clear: win in Paris to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. Their away pedigree and European experience offer hope that, with the right balance of urgency and composure, they can overturn the deficit and keep their European dream alive.