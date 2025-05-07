PSG v Arsenal
Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG in Champions League semi-final 2nd leg

Seeking to overturn a narrow deficit, Arsenal head to Paris for a decisive UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal team v PSG

Arsenal’s European campaign has been marked by determination and impressive away form. With four wins, one draw, and just one loss on the road in this season’s competition, Arsenal have demonstrated a capacity to deliver under pressure, including a dramatic victory at over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Their current seven-match unbeaten away run in Europe underlines their credentials as formidable travellers.

Recent form, however, has been mixed. In their last six outings across all competitions, Arsenal have won two, drawn two, and lost two, scoring 10 and conceding seven. Notably, they have struck first in five of those matches and have shown a tendency to start strongly, netting five times in the first half while conceding just twice before the break. This early intensity will be crucial as they chase the goal needed to level the tie.

The challenge is significant. PSG are unbeaten in their last ten home Champions League matches and have scored in four consecutive games. Yet, the French side has shown vulnerability, losing two of their last three matches in all competitions and conceding ten goals in that span. Arsenal’s task is clear: win in Paris to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. Their away pedigree and European experience offer hope that, with the right balance of urgency and composure, they can overturn the deficit and keep their European dream alive.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.

  2. COYG.
    Please boys let’s get to the final.
    Love my team so much, pleaseeee make all gooners happy.
    As long as you play to your best we’ll be proud of you.

  3. Our whole season is on the line and I’m so hoping that we get the win we need. I wouldn’t want to be in Arteta’s shoe if we go out especially after the absolute dross we have had to put up with lately in the Premier league. We have to score first other wise it’s game over

  8. I’m surprised to see Jorginho on the bench, reading recent reports I thought he was out long term.

    Anyway, 📢COME ON YOU GUNNERS🏆

  10. Last week defeat was painful the like of which I haven’t felt for a while when losing. I guess when there is hope and expectation it hurts more.

    I would love to see the players give it their all as if there life depends on it.

    All the best to the team, manager and supporters. I hope we will be the ones sleeping happily tonight.

  11. Much better balanced team with Partey back and Merino upfront. Also a stronger bench than last time.
    With Merino up top we can play long when Psg press high. With Partey back, Rice has the license to run at their midfield, Skelly also gets to do the same more. Psg midfield looks very similar to ours during the Wenger’s years supremely talented with technique to play around you with ease but vulnerable to players who will run through you with pace and power.

    As long as we play to our best and give it our best shot should be a close match.

  12. This is it, the best posible line up without the Big Brazilian

    Formation 4 2 3 1 set up with a quick switch tp 3 1 3 3 in attack mode

  13. Hopefully Odegaard brings his A-game tonight, if he does the team will go out to annihilate psg. Its the mentality of winners – its what i hope to see.

    3. Well let’s now hope for a Miracle.
      If you can’t score can you just not concede.
      This near success is just diabolic.
      Will the board go for a good striker and sell off all these deadwood in the club….
      Most of these players are not suppose to be at a club like Arsenal.. their mediocre performance is shambolic..
      So we beat man city and Real Madrid for what Particular reason

  16. Want this so much
    Its funny how we can be so close to something special yet equally most likely a poor season

  19. Should have been away at this moment, but I can’t take any chances, had to stay close to home where I can steer it

  21. Let’s see how motivated we are out on the field.
    It’s there for the taking if we play to our full potential.
    COYG

  22. I hope we’ll see Saliba consolidate his credentials as a world class (CB) in front of his countrymen?

  26. Arsenal started nervous at Emirates, they got early goal
    Difference could be us not scoring while they are nervous?
    Early goal they might crumble here

  34. Soon as hearing Rice took a yellow i had a feeling this would happen. Still… it ain’t over until its over.

  35. Don’t care tbh … would prefer to take second place in the league, than this rubbish, and have to put up with those awful performances at home.

  38. Nicely set up by Partey! Why head the ball into your own box. We’re making those silly mistakes again..

  40. It was bound to happen when you don’t take your chances. To stand a chance, we need a goal before half time but it looks more likely that we are going to concede than scoring

  45. Football is heartbreaking!!
    On top and then this wonderful strike against the run of play.
    Is there no justice?!

    1. All over them, their keeper pulls off 2 good saves and then they score with their first effort on target. Still, there’s still time for us to get a couple of goals.

    2. We look so stagnant with the ball, no one making runs, no one twos no creativity. If Saka does not produce a moment of magic nothing will happen.

      Only other player with magic is Nwaneri

  51. Their pressing and marking is much better than ours, clear as day light.

    We just need a bit of luck and maybe it will spark something.

  52. Times up for some of our starters that’s for sure. My heart can’t even break because I’ve been a fan long enough to know this song and dance. Next season, right? The teams not good enough and the recruitment has been poor the last 2 summers. Done well to get to semis but this isn’t a UCL winning team. Our starting XI has passengers and that’s unacceptable. And for the love of Christ Odegaard, make a decision sometimes. Any decision…

  54. Everyone says it is just the French league, yet they schooled the best league in the worlds best teams.

    Well I’m out, not staying up to only get 4 hours sleep cause of this.

    2. We are destined to never win this UCL in my lifetime. May aswell start planning for next season and make sure Top4.

      I don’t see a miracle here, just don’t have the players atm

  56. I believe Enrique has found out how to deal with Arteta’s tactics perfectly and we’ve lost too many important attackers, but Arteta and the boys still have 45 minutes to score from set-pieces

    I hope Calafiori is fit to replace Lewis-Skelly, because we’ll need more aerial power

  57. Can not fault the effort. BUT we are 2 goals down in a game we shouldn’t be and quality is the problem. Quality in finishing and quality in defending. We are TOO easily punished and that is a massive flaw under Artetas reign. We were controlling the game and we still couldn’t score. Most of the chances were good chances. Theirs were great finishes from quality build up. They are a young team but not as naive as us. They play with old heads on their shoulders.

  59. Not enough players/options inside the box when Saka has the ball🤦‍♂️. Who’s attacking the near post? We really need a box player.

  60. Lewis Kelly is not yet ready for the big-gàme occasion, sorry,
    Gave the ball away too often for anybody’s liking

  61. A lot of us said back in the summer that not getting a 25 goal striker would come back to bite us and we were right. Probably the end for some players as we need to start some of the youngsters on Sunday and I’m including Raya in that as he hasn’t been himself for a few weeks

