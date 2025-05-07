Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG in Champions League semi-final 2nd leg

Seeking to overturn a narrow deficit, Arsenal head to Paris for a decisive UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain and this is the team Mikel Arteta has announced.
Arsenal’s European campaign has been marked by determination and impressive away form. With four wins, one draw, and just one loss on the road in this season’s competition, Arsenal have demonstrated a capacity to deliver under pressure, including a dramatic victory at over Real Madrid at the Bernabéu. Their current seven-match unbeaten away run in Europe underlines their credentials as formidable travellers.
Recent form, however, has been mixed. In their last six outings across all competitions, Arsenal have won two, drawn two, and lost two, scoring 10 and conceding seven. Notably, they have struck first in five of those matches and have shown a tendency to start strongly, netting five times in the first half while conceding just twice before the break. This early intensity will be crucial as they chase the goal needed to level the tie.
The challenge is significant. PSG are unbeaten in their last ten home Champions League matches and have scored in four consecutive games. Yet, the French side has shown vulnerability, losing two of their last three matches in all competitions and conceding ten goals in that span. Arsenal’s task is clear: win in Paris to reach their first Champions League final since 2006. Their away pedigree and European experience offer hope that, with the right balance of urgency and composure, they can overturn the deficit and keep their European dream alive.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has gone with and what your predicted score is.
Please stick to Arsenal in this thread and refrain from spoiling the thread with arguments about non-Arsenal subjects.
Thank you for your cooperation
COYG.
Please boys let’s get to the final.
Love my team so much, pleaseeee make all gooners happy.
As long as you play to your best we’ll be proud of you.
Our whole season is on the line and I’m so hoping that we get the win we need. I wouldn’t want to be in Arteta’s shoe if we go out especially after the absolute dross we have had to put up with lately in the Premier league. We have to score first other wise it’s game over
No surprises for Arsenal, Dembele on the bench for PSG.
Good luck to the boys, COYG
I’m super nervous right now. I just hope and pray we get a win here.
It’s still a huge possibility.
SJ. A huge possibility is actually a likelihood🤣.
They have their striker missing, so do we and we have Partey back. Got to show some B@//@cks.
Reggie,
Behave yourself, the ref would show them a red card if they did that. 😂🤣👍😉
In the immortal words of Larry the cable guy”Git-R-Done”…👍🏾
I’m surprised to see Jorginho on the bench, reading recent reports I thought he was out long term.
Anyway, 📢COME ON YOU GUNNERS🏆
I think anyone who has an arse is on the bench🤣 Cala sneaked in there.
Reggie,
I’m enjoying the crack.🤣😂👍😉
Nah Yerson Mosquera would disagree , Jesus has an arse he couldn’t resist to grope and he isn’t on the bench
Maybe to bring him on just for a penalty shoot out.
3-1 Arsenal
Dan Kit,
I hope your right.🤞👍
Last week defeat was painful the like of which I haven’t felt for a while when losing. I guess when there is hope and expectation it hurts more.
I would love to see the players give it their all as if there life depends on it.
All the best to the team, manager and supporters. I hope we will be the ones sleeping happily tonight.
Much better balanced team with Partey back and Merino upfront. Also a stronger bench than last time.
With Merino up top we can play long when Psg press high. With Partey back, Rice has the license to run at their midfield, Skelly also gets to do the same more. Psg midfield looks very similar to ours during the Wenger’s years supremely talented with technique to play around you with ease but vulnerable to players who will run through you with pace and power.
As long as we play to our best and give it our best shot should be a close match.
Hoping we finally see a vintage Odegaard performance. it is long overdue. Time to show that you are the captain for a reason.
This is it, the best posible line up without the Big Brazilian
Formation 4 2 3 1 set up with a quick switch tp 3 1 3 3 in attack mode
Hopefully Odegaard brings his A-game tonight, if he does the team will go out to annihilate psg. Its the mentality of winners – its what i hope to see.
A tough match, but I predict a 1-3 score.
The nerves are kicking in for me. I just hope the team go out and show what they can do. COYG
Even after Bournemouth you can dare to hope? 🥲
Well, you have to hope otherwise I should just have an early night and read my book
SueP, same here. Good job I cut my finger nails the other day. UTA.
Well let’s now hope for a Miracle.
If you can’t score can you just not concede.
This near success is just diabolic.
Will the board go for a good striker and sell off all these deadwood in the club….
Most of these players are not suppose to be at a club like Arsenal.. their mediocre performance is shambolic..
So we beat man city and Real Madrid for what Particular reason
Want this so much
Its funny how we can be so close to something special yet equally most likely a poor season
Roy Keane is half the money, he predicted an Arsenal vs Barcelona final
Go out and give it your all boys
We are solidly behind you
Coyg
Should have been away at this moment, but I can’t take any chances, had to stay close to home where I can steer it
I’m getting a good solid stream on Sportek.
Let’s see how motivated we are out on the field.
It’s there for the taking if we play to our full potential.
COYG
I hope we’ll see Saliba consolidate his credentials as a world class (CB) in front of his countrymen?
Good start, the host is one nervous wreck
Should be 1-0 up
Where was this at the Emirates?
Just the one Dan? That blo@dy gk
What if he were to be injured
The luck we need ?
He’s up though
Their back was never against the wall then Dan
Where was this all season???
Please test donnarumma for drugs. Cause wthhh
What a start by the players superb mentality
Arsenal started nervous at Emirates, they got early goal
Difference could be us not scoring while they are nervous?
Early goal they might crumble here
That gk is a literal monster. How do you beat that guy??
It’s a dangerous practice by the French champions defending a slender one nil lead
Our biggest weakness the last years not capitalising on a great start or period. Just not clinical enough.
That shot off the post will wake PSG up
Who said the gaffer doesn’t read Just Arsenal, this is a 3 1 3 3 formation Arsenal attacks
If only we did this last week
Odegaard holds on to ball for too long, unnecessarily caressing the ball.
It’s killing us.
Game over
What a shame 😔
Downhearted after such a good start
However, Villa fought back so it’s up to the players to not drop their heads
That’s what happens when you don’t try walk ball into net
I do agree
It’s been an Arsenal issue
Soon as hearing Rice took a yellow i had a feeling this would happen. Still… it ain’t over until its over.
Don’t care tbh … would prefer to take second place in the league, than this rubbish, and have to put up with those awful performances at home.
What rubbish?
Bournemouth at the weekend, Crystal Palace, all to be be two goals down at PSG, and putting out second place at risk. I’ve had enough.
Are you saying that our efforts tonight have been rubbish?
Another goal conceded from a set piece
They will have 3 players on Saka and we can’t take advantage
Nicely set up by Partey! Why head the ball into your own box. We’re making those silly mistakes again..
Is Lewis Shelly IQ single digits?
It was bound to happen when you don’t take your chances. To stand a chance, we need a goal before half time but it looks more likely that we are going to concede than scoring
Man that goal is a momentum killer. Still we have time. Need to calm down.
Two great goals by PSG. Nothing can be done.
Take Martenelli off and bring on Nwaneri. Martenelli just runs into players and loses ball
..we’ll pull one back. Merinooooo! wishful thinking
Football is heartbreaking!!
On top and then this wonderful strike against the run of play.
Is there no justice?!
All over them, their keeper pulls off 2 good saves and then they score with their first effort on target. Still, there’s still time for us to get a couple of goals.
Psg remind me a young pressing liverpool. And then counter.
They literally have like 5 or 6 players in that corner and we are clueless.
Hoping against hope that something is going to happen with our boys
Typical Arsenal really, lots of possession and nothing to show for it. How often is this the case?
That’s the arsenal dna for the past two decades now.
We look so stagnant with the ball, no one making runs, no one twos no creativity. If Saka does not produce a moment of magic nothing will happen.
Only other player with magic is Nwaneri
Momentum is definitely changing in PSG’s favour. Not having a decent striker has been our downfall this season too.
If only our owners cared in January?
Some said it would cost us everything
I thought it was you who said that Dan
All i can say is, if we don’t get a decent striker in the summer we can expect exactly the same next year. I might just take up Chess if that’s the case!
Drastic measures there, GunneRay
I know SueP, right! 🤣🤣🤣
Arsenal isn’t good enough. Always short for like 2 decades now.
Their pressing and marking is much better than ours, clear as day light.
We just need a bit of luck and maybe it will spark something.
Times up for some of our starters that’s for sure. My heart can’t even break because I’ve been a fan long enough to know this song and dance. Next season, right? The teams not good enough and the recruitment has been poor the last 2 summers. Done well to get to semis but this isn’t a UCL winning team. Our starting XI has passengers and that’s unacceptable. And for the love of Christ Odegaard, make a decision sometimes. Any decision…
Best you can get is a stepover these days 😂😂
Nobody in the box grrrrr
Everyone says it is just the French league, yet they schooled the best league in the worlds best teams.
Well I’m out, not staying up to only get 4 hours sleep cause of this.
Bye bye and sleep well
We are destined to never win this UCL in my lifetime. May aswell start planning for next season and make sure Top4.
I don’t see a miracle here, just don’t have the players atm
Can’t fault the effort it’s the quality that’s missing especially in central attacking areas
Just don’t have the fire power
I believe Enrique has found out how to deal with Arteta’s tactics perfectly and we’ve lost too many important attackers, but Arteta and the boys still have 45 minutes to score from set-pieces
I hope Calafiori is fit to replace Lewis-Skelly, because we’ll need more aerial power
Can not fault the effort. BUT we are 2 goals down in a game we shouldn’t be and quality is the problem. Quality in finishing and quality in defending. We are TOO easily punished and that is a massive flaw under Artetas reign. We were controlling the game and we still couldn’t score. Most of the chances were good chances. Theirs were great finishes from quality build up. They are a young team but not as naive as us. They play with old heads on their shoulders.
Got to say, also, Donarumma is a world class keeper. Thats also a big difference. Big players step up, others can’t.
Reggie,
Who in particular are you critical of in our defence?
Congratulations to PSG on making it to the final. We go again next season
Not enough players/options inside the box when Saka has the ball🤦♂️. Who’s attacking the near post? We really need a box player.
Lewis Kelly is not yet ready for the big-gàme occasion, sorry,
Gave the ball away too often for anybody’s liking
A lot of us said back in the summer that not getting a 25 goal striker would come back to bite us and we were right. Probably the end for some players as we need to start some of the youngsters on Sunday and I’m including Raya in that as he hasn’t been himself for a few weeks
Raya, has always been over hyped by some Arsenal fans. Good but not great.