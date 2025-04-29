Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG in Champions League semi-final first leg

Arsenal prepare to host Paris Saint-Germain in a pivotal UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg at Emirates Stadium this evening, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Gunners arrive in formidable form, having swept aside Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, including a commanding 3-0 home victory that underlined their strength at the Emirates. That result extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches, reflecting a consistency and resilience that has defined their campaign.

Confidence is high for the home side, not only due to their recent exploits but also their impressive record against their French opponents. Arsenal have not lost in their last five competitive meetings with Paris Saint-Germain, including a 2-0 win in the league stage at the Emirates earlier this season. The Gunners have outscored their visitors five to three over the last three encounters, and Paris Saint-Germain have not tasted victory in this fixture since 2016.

Arsenal’s home form in Europe has been particularly notable, with five wins and a draw from six Champions League matches at the Emirates this season, and a six-match unbeaten streak on home soil in all competitions. They have also been prolific in attack, scoring in each of their last eight Champions League fixtures, while maintaining a defensive discipline that has seen them score first in all of their last six matches and concede just once before half-time in that run.

The hosts’ ability to seize the initiative early and manage matches from the front has been a hallmark of their European run. With the home crowd behind them and a well-drilled tactical approach, Arsenal will look to establish a first-leg advantage before the return trip to Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain arrive having edged past Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, and while they have shown attacking threat, recent defensive frailties have seen them concede nine goals in their last six matches in all competitions.