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Confirmed Arsenal Team To Face PSG In The Champions League Final

Arsenal v PSG

The wait is finally over.

After ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal now stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final in Budapest.

Mikel Arteta’s side are just 90 minutes away from becoming champions of Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

The Gunners arrive full of confidence after an outstanding campaign that has already delivered domestic glory, but the Arsenal boss knows the biggest challenge still lies ahead against the defending European champions.

There had been plenty of debate leading up to kick-off regarding Arteta’s team selection.

Jurrien Timber travelled with the squad after returning to fitness, while there were also questions surrounding the make-up of Arsenal’s midfield and whether Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres would lead the line.

Now we know the manager’s decision.

Arsenal’s Confirmed Starting XI

Can Arsenal Make History?

PSG will provide a formidable test and arrive in Budapest with plenty of quality throughout their squad.

However, Arsenal have already shown throughout this Champions League campaign that they belong amongst Europe’s elite.

From the group stages through to the knockout rounds, Arteta’s men have consistently demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and belief.

Now comes the final step.

Victory tonight would not only secure Arsenal’s first Champions League trophy, but also complete a remarkable Premier League and Champions League double.

The stage is set.

The players are ready.

The supporters are ready.

Now it’s time to see if Arsenal can write the greatest chapter in the club’s history.

Come on you Gunners!

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    2. actually i think that’s the plan , mosquera will probably struggle vs Kvara and tactical foul and as soon as he picks up the yellow Timber will be on. Timber won’t last the whole match so better he finishes the 2nd half than Mosquera coming on cold vs a hot Kvara.

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  3. Arsenal can defeat PSG, and they will, but first they must do it by replicating the defensive resilience and tactical discipline Inter Millan famously used to frustrate and Conquer Barcelona. This blue print on our low block, exploiting PSG vulnerabilities at set pieces , and ruthlessly punishing their high line

    Reply

    1. He’s going for defensive resilience at the start, he knows PSG will attack relentlessly.

      If we can get away from them though, on the break, MLS is progressive so gives us a chance at a fast counter.

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  4. No Gyokores or Cala is for me a little negative but lets go for it and hope any player picked, does the biz.

    Reply

    1. Yeah. It seems defensive overall. With MLS as an exception maybe. I understand the reasoning, given the opposition’s philosophy.

      I would have also put Gyok up front to start, but Mikel knows this opponent very well so gotta trust him here.

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    1. 1st time this season I am feeling calm because we have at least won PL
      If at the start of the season if someone would have told me that PL winners and CL final I would have taken it

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  8. It does mean Dec deeper, in the screen role rather than left 8.
    That’s okay. It’s just that, for 89% of season it was Zoob 6, Rice left 8 and Skelly frozen out. The first choice tactic from 89% of season is now abandoned?

    Reply

  9. think Mosquera and Skelly could be out of their depth
    Calafiori offers so much going the other way

    only hope is ……Arteta always says he has finishers as well as starters
    just hope he hasn’t over thought this ?

    stay in the game and good options to come on

    Reply

    1. It’s GREAT point. So often we’ve – well I have – had melt down at team sheet, but Arteta proved he had starters finishers the right way round.
      Hincky ahead of Ricky can only be fitness question.

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    2. I think Skelly will be alright
      I think Musquera will be a concern because he lacks speed and he offers almost nothing offensively.
      So Kvara doesn’t have to track back and he is the biggest threat going forward for PSG

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      1. Alternatively, Mosqy positioning pretty good, and he shouldn’t get caught up field gifting space. I trust Mosqy.
        They have just shown a lot of PSG goals , and opponents gifting them acres of space. Just don’t do that.

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      1. yeah but we got to have a bit of balance
        it’s essentially inviting PSG on to us
        Cal would have sent them the other way

        lets hope though the plan is to keep In tight and win off the bench because every big choice I think he’s taken the defensive one

        maybe keep it tight , then win off bench

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      3. I think cali is better at both. He’s the more natural centre back, he gets tighter without fouling than Hinky.
        Ricky is the only centre back on the bench, in reserve. That may have been part of thinking.

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  10. *Give yourselves a round of applause all Gooners – its by merit and not by accident that we reached this juncture. From hereon in we’ll get out of this game much of the effort we put in.

    Arteta you’re tactics are on display for the world to witness. May the best squad with added depth win.

    Reply

  11. Just wondering how the tactical battle goes from here? Guess we will have to wait and see the first minutes of the game. If this lineup sees us through those minutes then I think we are destined for a great night.

    Let’s go boys, show us some fight 💪

    Reply

  12. Havertz deserves to be a starter after having scored our only winning goal against West Ham and after having assisted in our last EPL game

    Lewis-Skelly has also been playing the left DM role very well, by covering for our marauding LB and enabling Arsenal to move the ball to the left wing quicker

    Havertz and Mosquera are great additions for our attacking set-pieces, since they’re very good in the air

    Reply

    1. I am more concerned about Kvara and Hakimi
      I feel these 2 are the biggest threat going forward for PSG
      The way Hakimi find himself in goal scoring opportunity that’s worrying thing

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      1. He should get it from Saliba and Saka Jax.
        Can see Zubimendi (Skelley) Eze (Odegaard) Martinelli (Trossard) Gyokeres (Havertz) Timber (Musquera) substitutions with thirty minutes to go and we’re 1-0 up.
        Of course, Dowman, Califiori Manduka and Merino might have something to say about my predictions!!

        Never felt so relaxed, with the PL in the bag – sitting with my daughter and grandson, shirts on and raring to go!!
        COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!

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  15. I got 2 players incorrect from my lineup that I posted
    I chose Timber and Calafiori, not Mosquera and Hincapie
    I can understand not starting Timber because of lack of matches, but I would have definitely chosen Calafiori

    But hopefully it will work out and we will win

    COYG!

    Reply

  17. At this moment we need super hero performances from all players. Would have preferred Gyokeres but Havertz is the managers favorite and seems to have luck in big games. My only concern is he drops too deep inviting PSG defenders to push us to our goal. Saka ans Rice must work extra to cover for Mosquera who lacks pace for a full back. Would have preferred Eze to Odegaard as Eze is very capable to produce moments of magic however he is sometimes lazy and not focused. We rally behind the team despite who is starting as all we need is the trophy. Am calm and hope none of our players gets an early booking. Gabriel will definitely score

    Reply

  19. Not my preferred selection but I will have a quiet word with the big man “upstairs” just before kick off and plead with him to be on the side of the underdog tonight.Fingers,and everything else crossed.

    Reply

  20. Was hoping for a a few different faces starting but confident that Timber, Calafiori and Gyokeres will all play their parts in the game.

    Reply

  22. This is amazing day. Premiership Champions Arsenal kick off Champions League final in alf an hour.
    Amazing Amazing Amazing

    Reply

  23. COYG,, let’s do this.
    See you at parade tomorrow, hopefully with 2 trophies.
    .Love my boy’s.

    Reply

  31. COYG, I am feeling positive about a win 1-0
    We must stay in the game, no red cards.
    Gjokeres to score.

    Reply

  41. Havertz scored the winning goal in Champions League Final in 2021
    Could he be one of the heroes again?

    Reply

  53. phewks! We’ve held on but I don’t think we should be giving them sooo much respect! Can we just try and string a few passes together, maintain possession maybe even score a 2nd. Surely we can not defend a goal from 10th minute till the end.

    Reply

  54. Great shot from Havertz, but Arsenal would likely not be able to withstand PSG’s barrage of attacks if the Gunners are still too afraid to build from the back in the second half of the game

    If Raya keeps making long goal kicks, we can only score from set-pieces

    Reply

  55. Mosqy has caviar escalator in his pocket.
    But the rest of the Paris players are ghosting past him 🤣

    Reply

  58. Referee doing a decent job but not letting us take that corner is main character syndrome. You can’t blow for corner and just cancel it, i get he was pissed by our time wasting but he has to follow the rules.

    Reply

  60. So far so good, I expected PSG to dominate the possession and passing game but our rock solid defence coordinating with our organised midfield is keeping psg at bay. Good job on Mikel Arteta playing havertz and Lewis Skelly as opposed to Gyokeres and zubimendi , especially Skelly who is doing a tremendous job in the middle.
    Gabriel Man of the match for us so far.
    Now let’s get another goal psg iand end this contest, the psg defence is opening some spaces in Thier defence as they are bombing forward to get that equaliser. I hope our boys and Mikel see those spaces.
    COYG.

    Reply

  61. Team selection has been on point so far. Well done Super Mik.

    60 million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again.

    COYG!

    Reply

  63. 45 minutes plus added time, just hang in there boys and score a second goal.kill the game off

    Reply

  64. Doing a great job so far but we have to push up the field a little in the 2nd half, cant stay a low block all matches or they will at some point break that line by individual talent or concentration lapse.

    Reply

  65. Likely we’ll need 2 more… its all about sending out a marker for future reference of total destruction…

    …COYG!

    Reply

  69. Should we bring Merino for Odegaard
    Any which ways we aren’t getting that much ball where Odegaard’s ability can be used
    Merino could play as 2nd DM with MLS

    Reply

  72. Referee been completely for psg in the 2nd half, utter b.s right now. They push our players no foul but get foul fr the same.

    Reply

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