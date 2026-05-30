Confirmed Arsenal Team To Face PSG In The Champions League Final

The wait is finally over.

After ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League title, Arsenal now stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Final in Budapest.

Mikel Arteta’s side are just 90 minutes away from becoming champions of Europe for the first time in the club’s history.

The Gunners arrive full of confidence after an outstanding campaign that has already delivered domestic glory, but the Arsenal boss knows the biggest challenge still lies ahead against the defending European champions.

There had been plenty of debate leading up to kick-off regarding Arteta’s team selection.

Jurrien Timber travelled with the squad after returning to fitness, while there were also questions surrounding the make-up of Arsenal’s midfield and whether Kai Havertz or Viktor Gyokeres would lead the line.

Now we know the manager’s decision.

Arsenal’s Confirmed Starting XI

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ Your Champions League final line-up. COME ON YOU GUNNERS!! — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 30, 2026

Can Arsenal Make History?

PSG will provide a formidable test and arrive in Budapest with plenty of quality throughout their squad.

However, Arsenal have already shown throughout this Champions League campaign that they belong amongst Europe’s elite.

From the group stages through to the knockout rounds, Arteta’s men have consistently demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and belief.

Now comes the final step.

Victory tonight would not only secure Arsenal’s first Champions League trophy, but also complete a remarkable Premier League and Champions League double.

The stage is set.

The players are ready.

The supporters are ready.

Now it’s time to see if Arsenal can write the greatest chapter in the club’s history.

Come on you Gunners!

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