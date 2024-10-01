Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG – Unchanged side from weekend

Arsenal welcome French Champions Paris Saint Germain to the Emirates this evening and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected to collect all three points.

Arsenal drew their first Champions League match away at Atalanta and know they cannot afford to drop more points this evening. However, PSG are formidable opponents, and a tough game is expected.

This Arsenal side has faced top teams before and emerged victorious, putting them in a good position to secure another high-level scalp.

In their opening Champions League fixture, PSG beat Girona 1-0 and will be eager to build on that success against Arsenal this evening.

As usual, PSG dominate their domestic league. Like Arsenal, they are unbeaten this season, registering five wins and a draw. While they may no longer boast a roster of superstars, they remain an elite side capable of beating anyone on their day.

