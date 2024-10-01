Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSG – Unchanged side from weekend

Arsenal welcome French Champions Paris Saint Germain to the Emirates this evening and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected to collect all three points.
Arsenal drew their first Champions League match away at Atalanta and know they cannot afford to drop more points this evening. However, PSG are formidable opponents, and a tough game is expected.
This Arsenal side has faced top teams before and emerged victorious, putting them in a good position to secure another high-level scalp.
In their opening Champions League fixture, PSG beat Girona 1-0 and will be eager to build on that success against Arsenal this evening.
As usual, PSG dominate their domestic league. Like Arsenal, they are unbeaten this season, registering five wins and a draw. While they may no longer boast a roster of superstars, they remain an elite side capable of beating anyone on their day.
Delighted to see that the injuries at the weekend are sorted and Merino is on the bench and there are two fit gk’s on the bench as well
That was my main worry too the injuries. Merino back is huge as well. Win needed though, confident but let’s get it done. COYG!
Big surprise there Sue. Hope he gets some time in the game.
So Tossard to deputize for Odegaard, this interesting
COYG
We got this
Fantastic merino is on the bench – same for Lewis skelly as it looked like he might have picked up an injury against city?
As a sidenote hoping Nwaneri starts over Partey or maybe Rice against Southampton at the weekend think it makes sense for that game. Be unfair to drop Trossard or Martinelli after the weekend.
Please just stop
Enough already
We won’t drop Senior players for a kid when he can always come in as a substitute
Be glad when Marino is ready to completely replace Partey, who has been not good, more like terrible, this season so far.
No surprises, best team we can put out at tge moment. Minus Odergaard, its probably the best.
Great cross by Trossard and fab finish by Havertz
😊
The team is capable of delivering a good performance and a win. Add Merino on the bench and we have good options.
Hopefully Calafiori and Martinelli can continue their quality on the left side, and we can be dangerous.
Wow!
I worried Shearer would jinx it but never in any doubt in the end 😊