Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV – A number of changes made

Arsenal travel to the Netherlands today to take on PSV Eindhoven in their final Champions League group game and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Biel M04 at the back

Jorginho captains the side

Reiss Nelson in attack

Arsenal may not have any specific objectives to pursue, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be fully committed to securing a positive result, especially following their recent defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

On the other hand, PSV still has something at stake, aiming to secure the second spot with at least a draw. This determination will drive them to do everything possible to avoid a defeat. Consequently, Arsenal should anticipate a challenging game, as PSV will be resolute in their efforts to avoid a loss, backed by their vocal and passionate fan base.

Although Arsenal faces a tough upcoming fixture against Brighton over the weekend, a favourable result in this match can significantly boost their confidence and put them in the right mental state for the subsequent encounter with the Seagulls on Sunday. The outcome of this game can play a pivotal role in shaping Arsenal’s mindset and momentum going into the upcoming challenges.