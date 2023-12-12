Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV – A number of changes made

Arsenal travel to the Netherlands today to take on PSV Eindhoven in their final Champions League group game and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has selected.
Biel_m04 at the back
Jorginho captains the side
Reiss Nelson in attack
Come on you Gunners
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 12, 2023
Arsenal may not have any specific objectives to pursue, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be fully committed to securing a positive result, especially following their recent defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.
On the other hand, PSV still has something at stake, aiming to secure the second spot with at least a draw. This determination will drive them to do everything possible to avoid a defeat. Consequently, Arsenal should anticipate a challenging game, as PSV will be resolute in their efforts to avoid a loss, backed by their vocal and passionate fan base.
Although Arsenal faces a tough upcoming fixture against Brighton over the weekend, a favourable result in this match can significantly boost their confidence and put them in the right mental state for the subsequent encounter with the Seagulls on Sunday. The outcome of this game can play a pivotal role in shaping Arsenal’s mindset and momentum going into the upcoming challenges.
Why is Saliba, Gabriel and the big German doing in this line up, they should be all left back in the old capital.
Is the squad this razor thin?
There is no 4th choice CB after Holding was sold. Walters maybe can play, but no one I would consider ready to step in everyday for that 4th CB spot.
Cedric is still with the team, so he is an option at RB, though I have little confidence of his impact. Walters a 4th choice CB, and Souza at LB with both Tomiyasu and Timber out with injuries.
We can’t afford to lose any more defenders, so I am hoping everyone stays fit until Tomiyasu returns in February.
Maybe a loan to reinforce the defense, but nothing I would spend money on regarding any permanent transfer. Timber and Tomiyasu will return, and promoting Walters will ensure every position has 2 players.
WTF. Why risk two super-important players and not give Walters and Susa a run? If we will need them later in the season because of out thin squad, won’t it be better to give them some game time?
I’m pleased to the old chestnut Elneny get a game.
pleased to see the old…
The bench could beat the named team quite easily, but does also include Nwaneri & Walters, so fingers crossed that they get some game time.
So who is on the bench?
B. White
7
B. Saka
8
M. Ødegaard
9
Gabriel Jesus
10
E. Smith Rowe
22
David Raya
31
K. Hein
35
O. Zinchenko
41
D. Rice
63
E. Nwaneri
76
R. Walters
Obviously I exaggerated, I mean two keepers😜
Thanks Jax.I hope Walters, Nwaneri and ESR get some game time.In the absence of Timber, Tomi and Tierney ( The Three T’s) our back four cover is very thin.
It’s clear that Arteta wants to win this game, and I can’t fault him for that.
Apart from the financial windfall from a victory, winning would do team confidence some good. On the other hand , losing two matches on the trot is not a good thing.
Playing Saliba and Gabriel is a risk, but the upside is that they forge more synergy the more they play together.
Wishing you the best of luck. COYG!!!
Why Arteta playing Saliba and Gabriel in this dead rubber match. It was an wonderful opportunity to give chances to many academy players and avoid injuries to first team players.
This lineup just shows how weak we are depth wise.It made me have a quick look at squads for the top 5 Epl teams and its unbelievable how weak we are depth wise.
We have to greatly appreciate our starting 11 for keeping us up there with the best.They surely do alot.
I’m all for rotation but what a disjointed team that’s out there.
Hopefully it improves as the game progresses.
What a strike for Elneny, unlucky to hit the post.
Good to see him back playing again
Agree and some said he would never wear the shirt again!!
I see no improvements in Nketiah and Nelson.
Cedric shouldn’t be here; he is wasting space meant for an academy player, and lately Trossard has looked lethargic.
Elneny will always be Elneny, but this goes to show we lack squad depth and Arteta has yet to learn from last season.
I think this is Eddies level, he thrives in games like this.
Difficult to be hard on Nelson when he barely gets 1 minute of game time.
Cedric certainly isn’t the best but he’s a decent squad player, good professional
Can’t fault Elneny, always gives 100% so he gives all he has. If that’s not good enough for Arsenal it’s not his fault really is it
Agreed about Trossard. He really looks lethargic lately and here I thought he would be the player to bench Martinelli 😀 boy l am wrong.
Some of these players in this game won’t even make it difficult for Arteta not to play them in the future.
I hope at some stage he brings on Nwaneri just to see what he can do.
Trossard morale is smashed. Proved to be our best player in pre season but still barely got a start. Players were told they are picked on form, didn’t happen.
No surprise there’s been breakdown in trust between him and the manager, it shows.
Yes, you’re absolutely correct. Elneny will always be his very reliable, never let us down self.
Smart finish, Nkettiah
Good buid up
Nice goal, well taken by Nketiah. Jorginho and Elneny playing well.
PSV are no pushovers. They are undefeated in Eredivisie. We are playing well despite making many changes.
Bakayoko looks a very good winger, 20 years old, quick and direct, also likes to get to the by line. At £25 million. (according to Transfermarkt) would make good back up/rotation with Saka.
He does look very decent. We have Nelson but MA almost never rotates Saka so not sure someone would come to just sit bench 23.5/7
Why bring on Ode and Rice when you have ESR on the bench in a group that we are already guaranteed top spot??? Can’t understand that, and people wonder why our fringe players have low morale!
Arteta has a good coaching brain, but he is not a good manager. These are the games Wenger unleashes the next hot prospect. Arteta, in his four years here, has yet to unearth a single gem from our academy. Players like Nwaneri, Patino, Myles Skelly, Duberry, and Balogun should have had chances by now.
Another bad decision rules out our goal.
Agree Kiwor was onside
Yeah, thay gave offside against Gabriel, but I’m pretty sure it was Kiwior who got the header in.
…they gave
Seriously 😁 why does Nketiah make criticism against him so easy. Can’t release the ball early, and then to add insult to injury his passes are so sloppy.
Our left hand side defence is going to be a problem if we are going to rely on Kiwior and Zinchenko.
Yes Olivia, he KEPT losing the ball. Lovely lad and a not too bad player. But we want TITLES and they ARE NOT WON by “NOT TOO BAD”.
REALISM!
Agree Nketiah was simply awful, can’t hold the ball up, can’t link up with players, he simply isn’t good enough, Cedric another player who should go, we are still stuck with deadwood. As Arsenal had already won the group why didn’t Arteta put Nwaneria on, bringing on Rice and Odegaard made no sense. Doesn’t Arteta trust the youth we have?
MA got away without any KEY late subs being injured . But WHY put yourself in that position with that silly risk, I have to ask!
It was a dead rubber and I would have started the young kids he took on the trip. The result did not mattera jot but experience for all THREE of them would have been a great boon to them all.
DAFT SELECTION AND EVEN DAFTER SUBS IMO
Blimey two posts I agree with, care to make it three
Too many irrational decisions this season is making it hard not to doubt Arteta. Of all his irrational decisions this season, not starting the kids and risking key players for an inconsequential game is the hardest to make any sense of
I thought Havertz was back to being Havertz.
He was ok. Didn’t do worse than Jorginho or Elneny. Back to being Havertz means being a passenger to me