Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV Eindhoven – Several changes made

Arsenal are set to host PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, and this is Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.

Arsenal delivered a stunning performance in the Netherlands, securing a remarkable 7-1 victory that has all but guaranteed their passage to the quarterfinals. This record-breaking away win in the Champions League knockout stages has put Arsenal in an enviable position, needing only to avoid an unprecedented collapse to progress.

Despite their recent Premier League struggles, Arsenal’s European form has been impressive. The Gunners boast a perfect home record in this season’s Champions League campaign, winning all four matches at the Emirates without conceding a single goal. This defensive solidity, combined with their attacking prowess, makes them formidable opponents on their home turf.

PSV, on the other hand, face an uphill battle. The Dutch side’s away form in the competition has been poor, with just one win in their last five road matches. To overturn this deficit, PSV would need to orchestrate one of the greatest comebacks in football history, a feat that seems highly improbable given the current circumstances.

While Arsenal’s recent domestic form has been somewhat inconsistent, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six matches across all competitions, their European performances have been a different story altogether. The Gunners have shown they can be ruthless and clinical when the occasion demands, as evidenced by their first-leg demolition of PSV.

For the visitors, this match presents an opportunity to salvage some pride and potentially build momentum for their domestic campaign. However, the task at hand is monumental, and PSV will need to produce a performance of historic proportions to have any chance of progression.

As the tie stands, Arsenal have one foot firmly in the quarter-finals, where they are likely to face one of the Madrid giants – Real or Atletico. However, manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to ensure his side maintains focus and sees out the job professionally, avoiding any hint of complacency that could lead to an unlikely upset.