Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV Eindhoven – Several changes made

Arsenal are set to host PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, and this is Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.
Arsenal delivered a stunning performance in the Netherlands, securing a remarkable 7-1 victory that has all but guaranteed their passage to the quarterfinals. This record-breaking away win in the Champions League knockout stages has put Arsenal in an enviable position, needing only to avoid an unprecedented collapse to progress.
Despite their recent Premier League struggles, Arsenal’s European form has been impressive. The Gunners boast a perfect home record in this season’s Champions League campaign, winning all four matches at the Emirates without conceding a single goal. This defensive solidity, combined with their attacking prowess, makes them formidable opponents on their home turf.
PSV, on the other hand, face an uphill battle. The Dutch side’s away form in the competition has been poor, with just one win in their last five road matches. To overturn this deficit, PSV would need to orchestrate one of the greatest comebacks in football history, a feat that seems highly improbable given the current circumstances.
While Arsenal’s recent domestic form has been somewhat inconsistent, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six matches across all competitions, their European performances have been a different story altogether. The Gunners have shown they can be ruthless and clinical when the occasion demands, as evidenced by their first-leg demolition of PSV.
For the visitors, this match presents an opportunity to salvage some pride and potentially build momentum for their domestic campaign. However, the task at hand is monumental, and PSV will need to produce a performance of historic proportions to have any chance of progression.
As the tie stands, Arsenal have one foot firmly in the quarter-finals, where they are likely to face one of the Madrid giants – Real or Atletico. However, manager Mikel Arteta will be keen to ensure his side maintains focus and sees out the job professionally, avoiding any hint of complacency that could lead to an unlikely upset.
Interesting! 😎
Feel sorry for Neto and why not rest Gabriel ?
I know that we are expected to go through comfortably, but Gabriel is an important person in the spine of the team bearing in mind that White is just returning and Kiwior hardly gets a look in anyway. Do you think that he will be captaining the on field team tonight? I am not sure who else that would be from the starting lineup apart from Rice
Why is Neto not starting? and also Butler?
They may come in at some point depending on the proceedings
Exactly.. no wonder we lost two youth players to United. How is it that the only natural striker can’t even get a start in a game that’s already won.
Got to say, what I have seen of Neto, the 6 goal cushion would be in jeopardy.
Be nice, even though I had similar thoughts.
😇
This lineup has got me thinking. Its well thought from M.A to give some players an opportunity to showcase themselves and also to rest some.
Tierney at left wing again, interesting.
I wonder why butter-oyedeji is not in the line up, it’s this kind of games that he needs to be tested Inorder to know his potential but Arteta still insist on playing Merino as a striker and even playing Tierney out of position. With Arteta in charge, I don’t see us making any further progress than what he’s done so far
I can see Tierney having a good game if he plays on the wing today. Psv have to attack. Is he our quickest player? He appears quicker than martinelli to me but it might be more to do with the situations he finds himself in.
It will make no difference. Hes not flavour of the month.
I really expect him to cause problems for PSV and also help keep Bakayoko under control.
Arteta has gone all out attack!
He has gone all LB.
Should be more than adequate. The defence should be solid enough to assure advancement. I hope MA subs the front line with Butler Oye-deji and Kabia with about a 20 minute taste and Martinelli a bit of a recovery run out as well.
“ensure” advancement
BB, my thoughts exactly on when to bring on Butler and Kabia.
HD, I love to see memories made for these dedicated young men.
Why on earth hasn’t he tried a young striker? I get the changes 100% but what a missed opportunity to see if we have a better option than an ineffective Merino. 4 LBs Arteta has suppassed himself 🤣
I honestly hope to see something of this sort but not this exact line up beginning with the Chelsea game.
M.A should start shaking somethings
up by moving from our obvious conventional lineup and field the best players he has at this point in time as we try to navigate the final stretch of the Epl with a top 4 finish in our minds and the prospect of facing European giants in C.L matches.
I have thought about it and came up with an 11 that can be handful if it works out.
For me,a 4231 system is more suitable for the players we have.Our starting 11 should be;
RAYA
Ben Gabby Saliba Tierney
Partey Lewis-skelly
Timber Odegaard Martinelli
Rice
I think this set up gives us a great team balance and the lineup is full of experience, energy, & technical ability.
With Kiwior &Calafiori covering the defence, Zinchenko,Jorginho and Merino on the bench in midfield. Then Nwaneri, Sterling, super sub Trossard and the returning Saka covering our forward line, we can give Madrid a serious test.
I feel sorry for academy players watching this lineup, for its sending a wrong message to the academy players. I mean only one forward (Sterling) in the lineup? Arteta is playing a LB and a CM upfront when we have Kabia and Butler in the bench. Why not try the youth? I mean theres little pressure
The table is set for Sterling today. Let’s hope he’s hungry. He has to eat… or else.