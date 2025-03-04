Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League last 16 first leg

In a pivotal Champions League last 16 first leg encounter, PSV Eindhoven are set to host Arsenal at the Philips Stadion, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

PSV, under the stewardship of Peter Bosz, enter the fixture with a mixed recent record. Their progression from the knockout round playoffs, where they eliminated Juventus with a 4-3 aggregate victory, demonstrated their European pedigree. However, recent domestic setbacks have raised questions about their consistency.

Mikel Arteta arrives in Eindhoven amidst a challenging period in their Premier League campaign. The Gunners’ title aspirations have been significantly dented, and they now face the additional pressure of securing Champions League success. Their recent goal-scoring difficulties, exacerbated by injuries to key attacking personnel, present a significant concern.

Tactically, the match presents an intriguing contrast. PSV’s potent home attack, which has scored in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions, will test Arsenal’s resolute defence, statistically one of the strongest in Europe this season.

Key battles are likely to unfold in midfield, where PSV’s dynamic approach will challenge Arsenal’s possession-based style. The performance of Arsenal’s makeshift forward line against PSV’s experienced backline could prove decisive.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team that Arteta has chosen and what your predicted final score is.