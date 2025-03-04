Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League last 16 first leg

In a pivotal Champions League last 16 first leg encounter, PSV Eindhoven are set to host Arsenal at the Philips Stadion, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal team news v PSV

PSV, under the stewardship of Peter Bosz, enter the fixture with a mixed recent record. Their progression from the knockout round playoffs, where they eliminated Juventus with a 4-3 aggregate victory, demonstrated their European pedigree. However, recent domestic setbacks have raised questions about their consistency.

Mikel Arteta arrives in Eindhoven amidst a challenging period in their Premier League campaign. The Gunners’ title aspirations have been significantly dented, and they now face the additional pressure of securing Champions League success. Their recent goal-scoring difficulties, exacerbated by injuries to key attacking personnel, present a significant concern.

Tactically, the match presents an intriguing contrast. PSV’s potent home attack, which has scored in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions, will test Arsenal’s resolute defence, statistically one of the strongest in Europe this season.

Key battles are likely to unfold in midfield, where PSV’s dynamic approach will challenge Arsenal’s possession-based style. The performance of Arsenal’s makeshift forward line against PSV’s experienced backline could prove decisive.

  2. Just about the only team he could pick apart from someone instead of Marino up top, if we have an untried youngster who’s good enough to be on the bench, why can’t he start?

    Reply

  4. With two goalkeepers on the bench, maybe Arteta’s planning to unleash one of them as a striker later in the game.🤣😂😉👍🤦‍♂️

    Reply

  6. Not to be genitive already but I’m expecting much of the same as in recent games. Slow, miss-place passes and not many shots on goal. Really hope I’m wrong though..

    Reply

  7. People will always criticize no matter what? How does this selection show that Arteta has no trust with our youth setup when we have two starting and one on the bench? Even though we are all entitled to our opinions, some opinions are useless, the only good they serve is how not to opine.

    Reply

  12. Nwaneri looks a little off the pace at the minute. Hopefully it’s just nerves and he’ll grow into the game.

    Reply

  18. Nwaneri should work on his pressing. He’s excellent with the ball but without the ball, he’s very poor. Nowadays, what you offer when your team is out of possession is equal to what you offer in possession.

    Reply

  20. Jeez I do wish this team would start trying and not give up already 😂😂😂
    I wonder what MA will “unleash” next?
    We need a striker!!.
    Where are the goals coming from?
    Look out though Skelly don’t spoil it, otherwise the moaners will start up once again!!
    COYG!!!

    Reply

    1. That’s our biggest problem at the moment GB _Thank goodness Arteta has two LB’s on the bench eh 😂😂
      Looks like MA is reacting quickly by bringing on Califiori for Skelly.
      Oh my God it’s 3-0 and we’ve given up yet again!!
      Why don’t we sack Arteta for not signing a mediocre forward as we can’t score goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
      COYG!!

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  25. Who else thinks we will try and shut up shop in the second half like we usually do. And don’t tell me that’s down to the opponents sorting themselves out, I’ve seen it too many times. We should make a statement and really put them to the sword by scoring a hatful (both halves).

    Reply

  26. Silly silly penalty and a yellow card by Partey.
    So bloody annoying after being so dominant – time for the doubters to emerge!!

    Reply

      1. Depends mate
        Read between the lines ……
        A fan who watches every game would know it’s okay to say our lack of attacking options will hurt us
        A fan who doesn’t wouldn’t know that
        That out of respect is all im saying lol.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. See your confused Ken ( which is why I know you don’t watch every game – kind of a give away )
          When people say is the title race over ?
          Is the title race dead ?
          Is the title gone ?
          They dont mean mathematically
          They mean is it now realistic?
          Now most fans know that ?
          Only anyone who doesn’t follow the team would not know that

          So now you know that do you doubt we will win the CL ?
          If not take the bet ?
          If no then you silly mocking others

          ReplyHighlight Thread

        2. Another way to silence someone? Score five goals with no strikers!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
          I wonder if Liverpool are watching this and feel the PL is done and dusted, considering they lost 3-2 to PSV?

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  28. As well as giving the penalty away Partey just talked his way to a yellow card. What an idiot. And what’s up with Odegard, keeps missing placing his passes.

    Reply

      1. Must’ve missed that Davi, to busy typing comments on Justarsenal! Always enjoy reading and commenting on this site. Normally VAR checks allow lots of time to do so as they take so long!😬

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. It may not be a coincidence that he hasn’t seemed to have been the same player since his son was born. I suspect it has more to do with the changes in personnel around him and/or lingering effects of his injury but I hope everything is o.k. for him on the home front and he can up his game again soon.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. I agree SueP. Maintaining required timing and coordination for successful play are two things often overlooked when assessing the effects of unexpected personnel changes.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  29. Beginning to think Odegard is scared of loosing his place to Nwaneri when Saka comes back. He doesn’t like passing to the lad even in obvious situations.

    Reply

  30. Timber and rice excellent, trossard very good as well and Merino was a nuisance to PSV. Nwaneri’s goal showed brilliant instincts, reaction and confidence to smash it from there, but a bit quiet otherwise. Partey was good aside from the penalty. Odegaard was very poor though tbh. It should be straightforward from here but the game has a strange feel to it.

    Reply

  31. The only negative is odegard, he offers nothing ( both offensively/defensively) he run around like headless chicken, often lose the ball on their box, and they go for counter attacks, even our defensive players are more creative than him , he jus spin around

    Reply

      1. I love my wife and she’s old and past it but I’ve got a better chance of scoring with her than Stirling has in scoring in this match if he comes on.😜 That being said, I’d love it too.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  36. Do we need a striker? Great the goals have come tonight but PSV play completely differently to most teams in the Premier League. Maybe we can with this thing, unless we come up against A. Madrid!

    Reply

  37. Is there a young speedy striker on the bench, Arteta should stick him on for the last 10 minutes to see if he can run a tired/demoralised PSV defence ragged.

    Reply

  38. 5 goals wow, We’ve already killed the tie in 50 min. Now to see how we’ll see vs an elite team in the qf, with little luck we will have both Martinelli and Saka for the tie.

    Reply

    1. Perhaps some subs as well – don’t forget we play the mighty manure this weekend, with no recognised strikers.
      Jeez!!! 5-1 up and we get a yellow card for time wasting 😡

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  42. I think we have to congratulate Arteta this week. Whatever he did, whatever he said, has worked. PSV have helped massively but the team has played so much better than in previous weeks. Credit where it’s due.

    Reply

  43. 6-1!!!!!! Where ARE the goals coming from 😂😂😂😂😂😂
    What a fantastic performance from the lads and don’t forget, we’re without Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Havertz, Tomiyasu and owners who have given up!!

    Reply

  45. Our biggest win in the CL was, I believe, 7-0 against Slavia Brague (excuse the spelling).
    Could we better that tonight? 🫰

    Reply

    1. Wouldn’t that be the icing on the cake Dan.
      Just heard that The Arsenal are the first team to score seven away goals in CL history!!
      Anyone want to take a £500 bet we’re into the last eight of the CL?

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  49. Wow!!!!!!!
    That’s seven, one more and Arteta can say he’s beaten Wenger, Graham, Emery and Mee with our best away CL performance ever…. without any striker mind you 👌

    Reply

  50. I said earlier we should go for it in the second half after a great first half and not sit back and defend our lead and how they have. Excellent!

    Reply

      1. Ha, ha. Unfortunately my better half is having a knee replacement operation tomorrow so needs a good nights sleep, and the the type brought on by tiring herself out kissing and cuddling. 🤪

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  51. Geez, first game I didnt watch, because was so depressed with Arsenals previous performances and all the rubbish going on in the world.. and they go and do this … maybe they’re telling me something …

    Reply

  54. Excellent result! Glad to see Zinchenko used in midfield where he really belongs. Let’s be honest though, physically PSV were way way waaay below our level and you could see how they struggled to keep up with our foward runs. We won’t see such an easy game in the EPL ever.

    Reply

