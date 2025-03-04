Confirmed Arsenal team to face PSV in Champions League last 16 first leg

In a pivotal Champions League last 16 first leg encounter, PSV Eindhoven are set to host Arsenal at the Philips Stadion, and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
PSV, under the stewardship of Peter Bosz, enter the fixture with a mixed recent record. Their progression from the knockout round playoffs, where they eliminated Juventus with a 4-3 aggregate victory, demonstrated their European pedigree. However, recent domestic setbacks have raised questions about their consistency.
Mikel Arteta arrives in Eindhoven amidst a challenging period in their Premier League campaign. The Gunners’ title aspirations have been significantly dented, and they now face the additional pressure of securing Champions League success. Their recent goal-scoring difficulties, exacerbated by injuries to key attacking personnel, present a significant concern.
Tactically, the match presents an intriguing contrast. PSV’s potent home attack, which has scored in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions, will test Arsenal’s resolute defence, statistically one of the strongest in Europe this season.
Key battles are likely to unfold in midfield, where PSV’s dynamic approach will challenge Arsenal’s possession-based style. The performance of Arsenal’s makeshift forward line against PSV’s experienced backline could prove decisive.
2sub goalie’s &5defenders says alot bout our youth set up or arteta’s lack of trust
There are 11 subs
Just about the only team he could pick apart from someone instead of Marino up top, if we have an untried youngster who’s good enough to be on the bench, why can’t he start?
Wish he try something else ?
Hopefully Arteta doesn’t leave potential changes too late
With two goalkeepers on the bench, maybe Arteta’s planning to unleash one of them as a striker later in the game.🤣😂😉👍🤦♂️
Bet u are crying right now, no whining today.
Merino to score a hatrick today 😂
SJ,
Have you been at the sherry again.😂🤣😂🤣😉👍
If he stays on the pitch
Not a nice tackle – ouch
Not to be genitive already but I’m expecting much of the same as in recent games. Slow, miss-place passes and not many shots on goal. Really hope I’m wrong though..
Negative not gentive.
So far the opposite thankfully
Much happier now SueP 😃
Aren’t we all😉
People will always criticize no matter what? How does this selection show that Arteta has no trust with our youth setup when we have two starting and one on the bench? Even though we are all entitled to our opinions, some opinions are useless, the only good they serve is how not to opine.
Flipping heck
Sign him up for Arsenal
What a miss
Timber is the striker 👌 👏
Hurrah
Hurrah
Mark 2
Shearer almost orgasmic about our goal.
Nwaneri looks a little off the pace at the minute. Hopefully it’s just nerves and he’ll grow into the game.
Yeah! Timber returns to Dutch league, uh Champions league.
Nerves duly gone!
What happens when trosssrd or Merino get injured? We ain’t gonna finish top 4.
So glad I was wrong! COYG!!
Why is Lewis-Skelley such are card magnet.
I thought very unlucky with the first, very lucky with the second. He does need to come off at half time or before imo
Nwaneri should work on his pressing. He’s excellent with the ball but without the ball, he’s very poor. Nowadays, what you offer when your team is out of possession is equal to what you offer in possession.
Get Skelly off if he can’t defend properly
Like I said earlier Sue, he’s a bit off a card magnet.
👍happening too often Bryan
It is, but let’s agree it’s because he’s still young and needs to learn. At least he always gives 100%.
Absolutely right. The future’s bright
Jeez I do wish this team would start trying and not give up already 😂😂😂
I wonder what MA will “unleash” next?
We need a striker!!.
Where are the goals coming from?
Look out though Skelly don’t spoil it, otherwise the moaners will start up once again!!
COYG!!!
👌🤣
Three goals, how could that be?
Skelly becoming a liability.
That’s our biggest problem at the moment GB _Thank goodness Arteta has two LB’s on the bench eh 😂😂
Looks like MA is reacting quickly by bringing on Califiori for Skelly.
Oh my God it’s 3-0 and we’ve given up yet again!!
Why don’t we sack Arteta for not signing a mediocre forward as we can’t score goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
COYG!!
You are in a frivolous mood 😊
Shame our owners were not like our players w 😜
Think I worked something out lol
Take Skelley off
2-0 up
No need to risk it for a biscuit
Agree – don’t see any reason not to either. Sounds like it’s happening
One hothead off, one hothead on 🤦
Calafiori is no hot head, he’s a passionate Italian don’t ya know.
Be nice, lol.😊
Well Well Well, who saw this coming?
Oh no, offside 😢
Yes goal 👏
Who else thinks we will try and shut up shop in the second half like we usually do. And don’t tell me that’s down to the opponents sorting themselves out, I’ve seen it too many times. We should make a statement and really put them to the sword by scoring a hatful (both halves).
Now that the penalty has been scored I think pressure needs to be maintained
It’s a cut and thrust encounter- I’m exhausted watching it
Yes, we should stick with what seems to be working. As long as we score more than we concede it will be job done.
Silly silly penalty and a yellow card by Partey.
So bloody annoying after being so dominant – time for the doubters to emerge!!
One game isn’t going to stop doubts about the striker situation
Depends mate
Read between the lines ……
A fan who watches every game would know it’s okay to say our lack of attacking options will hurt us
A fan who doesn’t wouldn’t know that
That out of respect is all im saying lol.
How to silence someone watch ….
Bet you 500 pound we dont win CL?
How to answer back – watch – bet you £5000 we’re not lost the PL yet.
Touche Dan 😂💷
Still nervous about the outcome tonight though 😬😬😬
See your confused Ken ( which is why I know you don’t watch every game – kind of a give away )
When people say is the title race over ?
Is the title race dead ?
Is the title gone ?
They dont mean mathematically
They mean is it now realistic?
Now most fans know that ?
Only anyone who doesn’t follow the team would not know that
So now you know that do you doubt we will win the CL ?
If not take the bet ?
If no then you silly mocking others
Another way to silence someone? Score five goals with no strikers!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂
I wonder if Liverpool are watching this and feel the PL is done and dusted, considering they lost 3-2 to PSV?
Answer – Yes lol
Odegaard looks off the pace still
As well as giving the penalty away Partey just talked his way to a yellow card. What an idiot. And what’s up with Odegard, keeps missing placing his passes.
I thought partey was booked immediately after the penalty was given? He should keep quiet though – it was a stupid challenge
Must’ve missed that Davi, to busy typing comments on Justarsenal! Always enjoy reading and commenting on this site. Normally VAR checks allow lots of time to do so as they take so long!😬
That’s what I thought happened but I might be wrong. He was arguing his case to the ref for a while after the pen
And needless in many respects. 3-0 up and PSV not guaranteed to score by anyway. He wasn’t the last man and it’s perked OSV up no end
It may not be a coincidence that he hasn’t seemed to have been the same player since his son was born. I suspect it has more to do with the changes in personnel around him and/or lingering effects of his injury but I hope everything is o.k. for him on the home front and he can up his game again soon.
BB
He puts in the effort
Others have suggested his rapport with Saka is missing in his absence . 😔
I agree SueP. Maintaining required timing and coordination for successful play are two things often overlooked when assessing the effects of unexpected personnel changes.
That’s the thing BB. For all we know his wife might be suffering Post Natal blues.
Yes, HD we too often seem to forget that the players are human beings and have important lives off the pitch.
The ref blew for the penalty & put his hand into his pocket for the card immediately..
Thanks for the clarification Jax, a stupid penalty to give away and a deserved yellow card then.
Beginning to think Odegard is scared of loosing his place to Nwaneri when Saka comes back. He doesn’t like passing to the lad even in obvious situations.
Timber and rice excellent, trossard very good as well and Merino was a nuisance to PSV. Nwaneri’s goal showed brilliant instincts, reaction and confidence to smash it from there, but a bit quiet otherwise. Partey was good aside from the penalty. Odegaard was very poor though tbh. It should be straightforward from here but the game has a strange feel to it.
The only negative is odegard, he offers nothing ( both offensively/defensively) he run around like headless chicken, often lose the ball on their box, and they go for counter attacks, even our defensive players are more creative than him , he jus spin around
He’s had a difficult return after injury. I hope he isn’t over trying to compensate
Goal for him as soon as I wrote my post. Pleased for him
It’s a GOAL FEST! Wow!!!
His goal should hopefully give him a bit of confidence now to get back to form.
Keep it up boys, We can see this through. COYG!!!
Blimey O’Reilly
5 smacker oos
5😱
The entire front line gets on the scoresheet!
I would love Sterling to score
I love my wife and she’s old and past it but I’ve got a better chance of scoring with her than Stirling has in scoring in this match if he comes on.😜 That being said, I’d love it too.
Lol
If there is a night it’s tonight
Will celebrate it like a winning goal, boy does he need one. He tries hard but nothing comes good for him.
Do we need a striker? Great the goals have come tonight but PSV play completely differently to most teams in the Premier League. Maybe we can with this thing, unless we come up against A. Madrid!
Is there a young speedy striker on the bench, Arteta should stick him on for the last 10 minutes to see if he can run a tired/demoralised PSV defence ragged.
5 goals wow, We’ve already killed the tie in 50 min. Now to see how we’ll see vs an elite team in the qf, with little luck we will have both Martinelli and Saka for the tie.
Perhaps some subs as well – don’t forget we play the mighty manure this weekend, with no recognised strikers.
Jeez!!! 5-1 up and we get a yellow card for time wasting 😡
6-1 lol
Team needed this
Just keep shooting
This keeper is mentally gone
One more yellow in the 2nd leg or the quarters and Timber will get a suspension. Get White some game time (only without a yellow) quick, lol.
Just as well rest Timber 2nd leg then
I’m glad he’s including Tierney
BB
Timber has already had a suspension for the number of cards. I didn’t realise he was close to another
Just in the UCL. I believe he would have to get 3 more by the thirty-second game to get another in the PL.
Timber is on 2 yellow he should be very careful especially with his time wasting antics. He needs to survive the return tie and qf without another yellow.
Time for the changes.
Rest players for Sunday
This game, perhaps even the tie, is in the bag
Odegaard on fire with that goal phwoar!
He must have felt us rooting for him 🥳
Save some goals for the weekend match 😂
I think we have to congratulate Arteta this week. Whatever he did, whatever he said, has worked. PSV have helped massively but the team has played so much better than in previous weeks. Credit where it’s due.
6-1!!!!!! Where ARE the goals coming from 😂😂😂😂😂😂
What a fantastic performance from the lads and don’t forget, we’re without Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Havertz, Tomiyasu and owners who have given up!!
The irony is all Gooners agree
Imagine if the owners hadn’t given up though ?
Players deserve better because we are so close as a team
Great night but why not bring on the youngster on the bench?
My brother and I just talked about that
Q. Give White minutes to regain match fitness or the younger lads an opportunity?
Our biggest win in the CL was, I believe, 7-0 against Slavia Brague (excuse the spelling).
Could we better that tonight? 🫰
7-1
Just the 7 lads!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Odegarrd needed this
It’s made for Sterling to get 8
Wouldn’t that be the icing on the cake Dan.
Just heard that The Arsenal are the first team to score seven away goals in CL history!!
Anyone want to take a £500 bet we’re into the last eight of the CL?
6 different scorers as well
I wonder if that’s a record?
I believe that’s only for a knock out stage game but still absolutely incredible. What a night!
Wow!!!!!!!
That’s seven, one more and Arteta can say he’s beaten Wenger, Graham, Emery and Mee with our best away CL performance ever…. without any striker mind you 👌
I said earlier we should go for it in the second half after a great first half and not sit back and defend our lead and how they have. Excellent!
Hope you score tonight Bryan!😳
Ha, ha. Unfortunately my better half is having a knee replacement operation tomorrow so needs a good nights sleep, and the the type brought on by tiring herself out kissing and cuddling. 🤪
‘Not’ the type…,
Hope it goes well for her.
Thanks Sue, it’s her second replacement, right leg this time. Have a great rest of the evening. I’ll still go to bed happy!
Geez, first game I didnt watch, because was so depressed with Arsenals previous performances and all the rubbish going on in the world.. and they go and do this … maybe they’re telling me something …
Wow just wow!
Meanwhile Daniel Sturrage’s scarf …..
My wife has commented on it and said she’d like one for her collection.
I want it!
Excellent result! Glad to see Zinchenko used in midfield where he really belongs. Let’s be honest though, physically PSV were way way waaay below our level and you could see how they struggled to keep up with our foward runs. We won’t see such an easy game in the EPL ever.