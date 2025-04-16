Confirmed Arsenal team to face Real Madrid – Ben White on the bench

Arsenal travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, seeking to complete the job after a stunning 3-0 first-leg victory, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Gunners have been in impressive form throughout this European campaign, particularly away from home. With three wins, a draw, and just one defeat on their travels, Arsenal have demonstrated both resilience and attacking quality. Their current five-match unbeaten run away from home in the competition further underlines their confidence and consistency on the road.

Goals have not been in short supply for Arsenal, who have found the net in each of their last seven Champions League matches. The last time they failed to score was against Inter Milan in the league phase, a testament to their attacking threat and reliability in front of goal. In their last six matches across all competitions, Arsenal have remained undefeated, winning three and drawing three, while scoring first in every outing. Their defensive solidity has also improved, conceding only five times in that period and allowing just one first-half goal.

The first-leg performance at the Emirates was a statement of intent. Arsenal’s ability to control the tempo, press high, and take their chances has given them a significant cushion. However, they will be wary of complacency, knowing the hosts’ pedigree in this competition.

Despite a difficult first leg, Real Madrid remains a formidable force at the Bernabéu, boasting five wins from six home matches in this season’s Champions League. However, they arrive for the second leg without a goal in their last 215 minutes of European football, a rare drought for a club of their stature. Their last strike came in the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

Recent form has been mixed, with three wins, a draw, and two defeats in their last six outings in all competitions. Defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed, conceding 12 times in that stretch. Still, the hosts have a proud European history and will be desperate to overturn the deficit in front of their own supporters.

Arsenal’s fine away record and recent form give them every reason to believe they can finish the job, but a trip to the Bernabéu is never straightforward. With a three-goal cushion, the Gunners will look to manage the game intelligently, knowing that an early goal could all but seal their place in the semi-finals. For the hosts, only a dramatic turnaround will suffice, and they will need to rediscover their attacking spark to stand any chance of progressing.