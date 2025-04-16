Confirmed Arsenal team to face Real Madrid – Ben White on the bench

Real Madrid v Arsenal
Arsenal travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night, seeking to complete the job after a stunning 3-0 first-leg victory, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal team v Real Madrid
Arsenal team v Real Madrid –

The Gunners have been in impressive form throughout this European campaign, particularly away from home. With three wins, a draw, and just one defeat on their travels, Arsenal have demonstrated both resilience and attacking quality. Their current five-match unbeaten run away from home in the competition further underlines their confidence and consistency on the road.

Goals have not been in short supply for Arsenal, who have found the net in each of their last seven Champions League matches. The last time they failed to score was against Inter Milan in the league phase, a testament to their attacking threat and reliability in front of goal. In their last six matches across all competitions, Arsenal have remained undefeated, winning three and drawing three, while scoring first in every outing. Their defensive solidity has also improved, conceding only five times in that period and allowing just one first-half goal.

The first-leg performance at the Emirates was a statement of intent. Arsenal’s ability to control the tempo, press high, and take their chances has given them a significant cushion. However, they will be wary of complacency, knowing the hosts’ pedigree in this competition.

Despite a difficult first leg, Real Madrid remains a formidable force at the Bernabéu, boasting five wins from six home matches in this season’s Champions League. However, they arrive for the second leg without a goal in their last 215 minutes of European football, a rare drought for a club of their stature. Their last strike came in the round of 16 against Atlético Madrid.

Recent form has been mixed, with three wins, a draw, and two defeats in their last six outings in all competitions. Defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed, conceding 12 times in that stretch. Still, the hosts have a proud European history and will be desperate to overturn the deficit in front of their own supporters.

Arsenal’s fine away record and recent form give them every reason to believe they can finish the job, but a trip to the Bernabéu is never straightforward. With a three-goal cushion, the Gunners will look to manage the game intelligently, knowing that an early goal could all but seal their place in the semi-finals. For the hosts, only a dramatic turnaround will suffice, and they will need to rediscover their attacking spark to stand any chance of progressing.

  5. This is the team I expected
    I wish White was in there but hopefully our defence will do the job.
    An early goal from us would be nice
    If we play our best and Madrid play there best we will probably lose the match but qualify which is still a great.
    If we don’t play our best it could get ugly because Madrid are capable especially at home of overcoming a 3 goals deficit.

    Anyway I expect us to do good enough to qualify to the Semi-Finals

    COYG

  6. I am worried with the Midfield of Real Madrid
    They can easily control our Midfield with with the toxic environment of Santiago Bernabeu
    If we manage to keep 0-0 till 60 mins then we are through
    But my fear is saying that we could lose in Penalty Shootout
    I am so scared including my heartbeats

    2. 3 goals comeback is nearly impossible task for Madrid. If we manage to let them do that everyone should get fired. Starting from the manager, his players and after firing everyone the Kroenkes should fire themselves too.

  7. I think it’s about time for me to hide behind my sofa. 😂🤣 Good luck boys.👍😉

    📢 Come on you Gunners.🏆

  10. Come on guys,pls get a pop corn and a glass of juice.Nothing to worry about

    Arsenal will advance period 😎

  11. Mate have some faith,pls sir comfortable on your sofa and enjoy seeing arsenal destroy rag Madrid.we are arsenal

  13. Good luck to the boys, hopefully we keep disciplined and don’t get unnecessary bookings especially Rice, Martineli and Partey might face suspension in the semis

  42. If this were a game in the EPL, I’m sure the referee would have let the opponent play rugby with Arsenal players and never call a foul.

    And what a bad game of football. Real madrid are playing like savages looking to injured arsenal players. Arsenal players aren’t softies anymore like they were some years back, it is clear.

  44. First half gone without any dramas. I think there will be few VAR converts after tonight. Everyone done well, with the massive exception of Odergaard, he has been close to being a liability. Not a captains performance. And it has to be said, an awful penalty.

  45. We are holding well but I sure hope Arteta slaps Saka in the changing room! How do you miss such a crucial penalty? Could have easily ended this tie with just one goal but Saka tried to be clever.. aaargh!!!

  47. Feared the penalty stopped would have fired up this game but Real have been unable to create anything. That long var decision also broke the rhythm.

    Kudos to the ref spotting the rough play from Madrid and sanctioning them.

  48. Have seen enough, ninty minutes in London and forty five minutes on their own turf, the cemetery of talents have no character.

    Forget about their wonderful stadium, it makes for a wonderful spectacle, nothing more, they do not deserves to progress

  49. I don’t think it was right to give the penalty to Saka, I don’t think he’s fully up to speed at the moment. I was asking to give it to Declan Rice, but we’ll never know now.

  50. Defensively I like how Kiwior and Skelly-Lewis are holding their own in there, Saliba is Marshalling the Defense nicely.

  51. Real is not better than us but having Odeaggard f…up a simple pass before he pirouettes 2 times is a nightmare
    And Martinelli from 6 yards out can’t shoot high near post. Fundamentally inept

  66. What a great performance so far and MA has got it perfectly correct.
    Just remember we have Havertz, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Jesus all out and we are dominating the current holders of the CL!!

    Any thoughts on this referees performance tonight?
    The fact that RM still have 11 men on the pitch is a disgrace.

    Cue Dan to come back and talk about a game in the PL two seasons ago 😂

  70. Well, well, well.
    Stuffed Real Madrid
    Derek and I can come out from behind our sofas and yeee haaa!!!!
    Well done the players and well done Arteta and his staff

  72. Fantastic performance from the guys. Rice has delivered two truly great midfield performances in consecutive games in the CL.

  75. Absolutely superb performance in both legs and every single player deserves MOTM.
    Martinelli was just a human dynamo and the way he left the Madrid defenders in his wake and cool slipped the ball past the Chelsea reject was the icing on the cake!!
    To think some fans were saying he had to go!!

    It’s true, the only way to watch CL football in the UK is at The Emirates stadium North London!!

  77. Jesus Allah Buddha. The Ladz pulled it off. Big Ups to Arteta in every respect. On to the next one. Take a bow Ladz. Job well done…👏🏾

  78. I do believe we are the only club in CL history who have a undefeated record against Real Madrid and, as I said in earlier, empty vessels make the most noise and that summed up RM perfectly over the two legs!!!

  79. Arsenal are finally champions league semi finalists once again. I pray they go all the way and finish the job this time

