Confirmed Arsenal team to face Real Madrid – Saka starts

Defending champions Real Madrid travel to north London to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg and this is the side Mikel Arteta has announced.
The Gunners, unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, carry momentum from a commanding 9-3 aggregate victory over PSV Eindhoven in the last 16, while Madrid edged past city rivals Atlético Madrid via penalties after a tightly contested tie.
Arsenal’s European campaign has been marked by attacking fluency, scoring in six consecutive Champions League matches this season and remaining unbeaten at home in the competition (four wins, one draw). Their recent form includes three wins and three draws in their last six outings, with a tendency to dominate early phases – eight of their 14 goals in this period arrived before half-time. Defensive resilience has also been key, conceding just six goals in those six games.
Real Madrid, however, arrive with a mixed away record in Europe this term (three wins, three losses), though their pedigree in knockout ties remains formidable. The Spanish giants have navigated five consecutive quarter-final appearances against English clubs unscathed, a psychological edge they’ll hope to exploit. Recent domestic inconsistencies, including a La Liga defeat to Valencia, have raised questions about their defensive solidity, with 11 goals conceded in their last six matches.
Historically, this fixture carries rarity value – the clubs’ only previous competitive meetings came in the 2005/06 Champions League round of 16, where Arsenal prevailed 1-0 on aggregate. Their most recent encounter, a 2019 pre-season friendly, ended 2-2..
With Arsenal’s first-leg pedigree (unbeaten in seven European quarter-final openers) contrasting against Madrid’s knockout-stage nous, this encounter promises tactical intrigue. The Gunners’ high-pressing style and set-piece threat may test Madrid’s recent vulnerability to early goals, while the visitors’ counter-attacking quality could exploit any defensive gaps.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the team Arteta has put out.
Not the team I would have played. I would have played White or (Artetas least favourite player) Tierney at CB over AWTH Kiwior. Not sure about Merino either but hey ho!.
Merino has been playing all along i don’t know where you have been and he has been doing fine in the unfamiliar position, Tierney is leaving and he hasn’t been playing except for a few sub appearance, Kiwior is good at CB and not the left back he way being played in.
And? Merino has done nothing. White and Tierney better than AWTH Kiwior.
So playing a Lb at Lcb then people would have complained about arteta overthinking n messing up. Yes Tierney has played lcb but only in a back 5 which is very different.
The better option would have been playing white or timber rcb and shifting saliba to lcb which he has played for France. But again that would weaken the right side which is most important with vinicius n mbappe there.
We will see.
Kiwior and Lewis Skelly certainly need to be switched on down the left that’s for sure.
As do the rest to be honest, but the left side concerns me.
But that Real attack🤦♂️
Good luck boys, I think your going to need it.🤞
I can understand the rationale for keeping White on the bench, I think he has been wearing strapping, but really pleased to see Saka starting.
Doesn’t look anywhere near fit to me? Is he better than a fit Trossard?
Arteta will sink or swim on his selection. I think of Saka as one of our big game players, so I hope he can start well and prove his fitness. I have no problem with Trossard either who I am sure will get game time.
Not the back 4 I wanted
But fingers crossed peeps
🤞
Oh Gabriel why did you have to be injured at this bloody moment. Especially with Calafiori out. That left side is the blatant weakpoint with the lack of familiarity even more but who knows kiwior has had great matches so has Skelly maybe they have a banger.
Calafiori will add nothing to this team defensively.
I’m seriously concerned.
MLS is not up to it defensively when we consider the kind of attack we’re up against.
I think that left side will cost us.
Arsenal could be 3 goals up before half time.
We chill from there.
My wish for gooners is a pressure free game.
Not very pleased with the choices for back 4, except for Saliba and Timber. I would have preferred White and Tierney
Otherwise the rest of the team looks good
COYG!!!
When you look at their front 4-5 against ours ,it’s like men against boys (or girls )
Arsenal 2-1 winners
Dan that’s not the mentality to have, good thing you ain’t one of the players!!!
I wonder what you will say when the boys/ girls end up winning tonight!
Literally said we will win 2-1 😂
Looking on the positive side, the absence of Tchouameni and with Valverde being played at RB, we ought to be able to control the midfield .The danger is ,our normal high line defence leaves us vulnerable to the counter attack and unfortunately the RM front three are very quick on the break.Tactically I hope our Manager would urge our back four to sit deeper than normal, and in the case of MLS,presumably he will have been left in no doubt that we just cannot afford another calamity against a team which knows how to manipulate match officials as part of their philosophy of getting the job done one way or another.Finally ,if Partey can impose his presence on the arrogant Bellingham I think we can take a lead to Madrid
Interesting line up, hope everybody is switched on. COYG we need to win these
@Granddad you are very much on point.👌
I hope Kiwior would be mature to cover up for MLS who often invert into midfield and leaves space behind. I guess at some point in the game Trossard and White will be needed.
@Grandad you are very much on point.👌
I hope Kiwior would be mature to cover up for MLS who often invert into midfield and leaves space behind. I guess at some point in the game Trossard and White will be needed.
How old is Modric for god’s sake?
Lets hope that Kiwiors only error but i doubt it.
What a ball by Saka
That deserved someone being on the end of that
And another ball across that needed a centre forward 😡