Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sean Dyche’s Everton side

Arsenal will travel to take on a newlook Everton side after Sean Dyche’s appointment as head coach.

The Merseyside club took the decision to cut ties with Frank Lampard after a disastrous first half of the campaign which had left his side ominously close to relegation. With just under half the season remaining however, there is plenty of time for Everton to save themselves, and the appointment of the English boss appears a smart one from the outset.

Whether their side can make an immediate impact in reaction to the change is another story however, coming against the best side in the country thus far, but we will not have to wait too long to find out however.

We go into this tie with a few injury issues, but the confirmed XI looks more than strong enough to overcome today’s opponents on paper.

Saliba at the back

Odegaard in midfield

Martinelli on the wing

Admittedly, I thought Partey was on course to miss out today as he was a doubt, but certainly happy to see him make it.

Patrick

The boss talks about Martinelli's contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park

