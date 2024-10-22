Confirmed Arsenal team to face Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal will aim to return to winning ways this evening as they host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates in the Champions League. This is the lineup Mikel Arteta has chosen to accomplish that goal.

The weekend’s loss away at Bournemouth in the Premier League was a significant setback for Arsenal. However, tonight’s game presents a great opportunity for the Gunners to bounce back and restore their confidence.

While Shakhtar will undoubtedly be competitive, they are not at the level of teams like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, and anything less than a convincing win would be a disappointment.

With Liverpool set to visit the Emirates on Sunday, Arsenal needs to build momentum, and a victory this evening would be a crucial step.

The objectives for this game are straightforward: keep a clean sheet, get the forward line scoring, maintain all eleven players on the pitch, and secure three points to improve their position in the Champions League standings.