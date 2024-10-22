Confirmed Arsenal team to face Shakhtar Donetsk

Arsenal will aim to return to winning ways this evening as they host Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates in the Champions League. This is the lineup Mikel Arteta has chosen to accomplish that goal.
The weekend’s loss away at Bournemouth in the Premier League was a significant setback for Arsenal. However, tonight’s game presents a great opportunity for the Gunners to bounce back and restore their confidence.
While Shakhtar will undoubtedly be competitive, they are not at the level of teams like Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, and anything less than a convincing win would be a disappointment.
With Liverpool set to visit the Emirates on Sunday, Arsenal needs to build momentum, and a victory this evening would be a crucial step.
The objectives for this game are straightforward: keep a clean sheet, get the forward line scoring, maintain all eleven players on the pitch, and secure three points to improve their position in the Champions League standings.
👌Just as I predicted earlier today. Jesus would do better than Sterling in Saka position. He has huge UCL experience.
This is our best team at the moment and I expect nothing but a victory here: the only reason we lost at the weekend was because of Mikel Arteta’s poor team selection,it was never about the red card. I strongly hope he learns from this.
I prefer to see Jesus on the right wing if Harvertz is playing. In many games I’ve watched we have played that way we always lack the best flow. I’ll argue that to get the best out of Jesus he should be use as Saka’s back up and/or competitor. Having Harvertz in a midfield role doesn’t work for me it limits our number 29
Almost the team I wanted, but I would have preferred Jorginho in the midfield to preserve Partey for Liverpool knowing how fragile he can be
Yet another strong line up. Should be no problem.
This is the team that should have played vs Bournemouth! Glad to see Sterling and Merino dropped. I hoped Nwaneri would start but I understand Arteta is rattled after that shock defeat. He won’t be trusting anybody out of the regular guys. No red card today please!