Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – Lacazette on bench

It will be interesting to see who Mikel Arteta picks for today’s game, after two defensive games against Liverpool in a week, whereas today we should see a far more attacking line up.

Obviously Bernd Leno will be in goal after his brilliant heroics against Liverpool on Thursday, and with Mari, Chambers and Mustafi all out injured, Arteta won’t have many choices in defence. I’m expecting Tierney and Bellerin to start as wing-backs, with Luiz, Holding and Gabriel as a very strong back three. There is also the possibility that Tierney will replace Holding in the back three with Maitland-Niles down the left.

I wonder who Arteta will choose between Elneny, who has been pretty steady so far, and Ceballos, who impressed greatly when replacing Elneny in midweek. It is expected that Xhaka will certainly be on the team sheet as usual.

Lacazette should be given the chance to score in his fourth game in a row, with Aubameyang of course, and I wonder if Willian will carry on getting the nod over Pepe, or if it’s time for Saka to get a game against this weaker opposition.

Is there any chance of Guendouzi or Ozil being in the squad? I think not!

So, now we just have to wait for the official team news from Arsenal….

Here we go:

Well, thats a surprise that Lacazette is on the bench after his recent record! And also Xhaka, who is usually the first name on the sheet. It’s good to see Saka back as well.

All in all, a very strong line-up that should be too powerful for Sheffield…

  1. Tom says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Don’t care now if we or lose going to support a 2nd division team because that’s were we or handing

    1. gotanidea says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:11 pm

      Not caring means not supporting Arsenal. A second division team wouldn’t be able to defeat the likes of Liverpool and Man City

    2. Sean M says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:25 pm

      Bye

  2. Lenohappy says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Good line up, no Lacazette brilliant decision. We should attack and win this comfortably.

  3. Trudeau says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:06 pm

    Pleased to see Gabriel start. Interesting to see Xhaka on the bench – our ppg is piss poor when he doesn’t start but Elneny is looking pretty solid..

  4. gotanidea says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:08 pm

    The omission of Lacazette makes sense, especially since Nketiah is getting sharper. But Xhaka shouldn’t be excluded, because his left foot will balance out the passing flow and his aerial ability is also needed in midfield

    However, Ceballos and Elneny should be enough to battle Sheffield’s midfielders, as long as they’re not outnumbered

    1. Emmaobi says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      Sheffield has nothing to offer this season. They played 3 games and lost. Even if we win them its nothing.

      1. gotanidea says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:17 pm

        Then no need to watch. Sheffield is still an EPL team, so we shouldn’t underestimate them

      2. ozziegunner says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:50 pm

        Emmaobi, you obviously didn’t watch any of Sheffield United’s games; you under estimate teams in the EPL at your peril.

    2. A J says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:36 pm

      “The omission of Lacazette makes sense, especially since Nketiah is getting sharper” ?

      Alexandre LacazetteLacazette
      3 in 4

      Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAubameyang
      2 in 4

      Eddie NketiahNketiah
      2 in 6

      Gabriel Magalhãesdos Santos Magalhães
      1 in 3

      All competitions.

      Behind Mikel 100%, and go with his team selections.

      Just find the Lacca / Eddie statement surprising ?

      1. A J says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:37 pm

        So good they named the twice 🤷🏼‍♂️

      2. Diogenes says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:46 pm

        Anyone who thinks that Eddie is now or will ever be as good as Lacazette better stop commenting on football.
        That’s like saying Willock will be as good as Hleb.

      3. gotanidea says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:50 pm

        Lacazette scored more because he starts more than Nketiah. But his confidence must be low after the wasted chance in the Carabao game, so Arteta picked Nketiah for this game

        1. ozziegunner says:
          October 4, 2020 at 1:54 pm

          gotanidea, how about giving some credit to good goalkeeping, rather than blaming Lacazette?

        2. A J says:
          October 4, 2020 at 1:56 pm

          Incorrect – Eddie has more starts this year.

    3. Ha559 says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:57 pm

      Nketiah is overated. Was benched by Leeds, but good enough to not only replace Lacazette who scored 3 but also stop Aubameyang playing in CF.

      Good thing I didn’t follow on Arsenal transfer rumours this time round until a few days ago. Pursuing 1 or 2 midfielders the whole window and still fail.

  5. Emmaobi says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Rubbish formation. What is Elneny doing in Arsenal. Someone that will not make Everton first eleven. Nketiah that cannot get a senior call up is starting for Arsenal. Can any of the top six use Nketiah as striker. Even as second striker. Shame on Arsenal. Trust the process my foot.

    1. Eddie says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:13 pm

      Man just support the team first and see what the result is at the end.
      We can all go into meltdown after monday

      1. Nifty says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:36 pm

        We have been hearing just support the team for over ten years. Just support the team my foot.

        1. lcebox says:
          October 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm

          Lol

    2. Lenohappy says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:14 pm

      Tammy Abraham was Chelsea first choice striker last season and everton has calvin Lewis who is just getting to form this season. Support the club bro.

    3. gotanidea says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:16 pm

      You obviously can’t judge a player’s performances well, because maybe you just read the news and never really paid attention to the Gunners’ performances in the games. If those players play well today, I think you’d still slate them due to your bias

    4. Sue says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:16 pm

      You’ve jinxed it, Eddie will score now 😆

      1. Eddie says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:26 pm

        I get a start Sue? Of course I’m going to score!! I will dedicate my goal to you, I’ll pick up the phone and call you when I score

        1. Nifty says:
          October 4, 2020 at 1:38 pm

          Lol

        2. Sue says:
          October 4, 2020 at 1:40 pm

          Oh of course, Eddie!! 😂 You’d bag a brace 📞

          1. ozziegunner says:
            October 4, 2020 at 1:57 pm

            Sue, I’ve given up on trying to score. 🥰

            1. Sue says:
              October 4, 2020 at 1:59 pm

              😂😂👍

    5. Val says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:34 pm

      1 – Everton are a good side so far this season, their midfield of Allan, Gomez, Doucore and James is top quality.
      Any or all of those would walk into our 11 every week.

      You are Graeme Taylor 2.0

      You are obviously a follower who knows nothing about football, definitely not a true supporter

      1. Gily says:
        October 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm

        Skew this season is going for teams with tall players.
        Whoever we’re recruiting should have a good height.

  6. Sue says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Come on boys, make us proud!

  7. Herbz says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Good team selection for a change…

    However over changing players is not good.

    You have to have a clear starting 11

  8. S.J says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Is this 3-4-3 or 4-4-2?

    Seems confusing to me, let’s see how it goes. Hope we get the 3 points.

    1. gotanidea says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:18 pm

      It’s always 3-4-3 since EPL restart last season

    2. Trudeau says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:23 pm

      343; 5,2,3; 442; those formation don’t seem to capture what Arteta is trying to establish.
      On Thursday for instance, Saka seemed to be more of a central midfielder when we had the ball and a wing back when we didnt. Arteta is transcending formations.

  9. Marshal says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Will see how it goes,, am glad xhaka is on the bench. That midfield should do the job today… with elneny being the defensive midfielder and Ceballos spreading the balls to the forwards…

  10. Eddie says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    I hope that’s a 4-3-3 with Saka as the left sided number 8?
    I can’t stomach this 3-4-3 formation.
    I’ve always disliked it under Emery, I still dislike it now.
    I understand it helps us stay solid defensively but we shouldn’t be using it against the small teams.
    Hoping for a win.
    Predicting a PEA brace and Saka assist.
    COYG

    1. Diogenes says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:49 pm

      It’s very different from Emery’s version as it’s less fixed/more unpredictable since the LCB (Tierney) attacks like a full back creating space for Auba.
      But I don’t love this either. 4-3-3 awaits if we get a proper chance creator that will accept a salary reduction…

  11. Labass says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:16 pm

    Sue there’s nothing to b proud. I’m just waiting till tomorrow’s deadline and see d outcome. If it’s not positive then I don’t see y we d fans should not protest against kronke. Seriously it’s painful what they re doing to us fans

  12. Lord Denning says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    It’s very cold here, anyway this should be a win sheffield have lost all three games this season.Playing Tierney at center back is not a good decision his strength is creating attacking moments (attacking fullback or LWB).I can see the manager has no preferred First eleven he changes his first eleven like underwears.Come on you reds!

    1. Sue says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

      Wet, wild and windy! Wouldn’t have fancied sitting at the Emirates in that!!
      Like underwear 😂

  13. Adajim says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:19 pm

    I hope we do not miss Xhaka today because his physical presence is one of the reason we are been compact in the middle.
    I switched Saka for willian, KT for Saka and bring holding in. I guess we don’t have enough fit defenders. Good luck. Coyg

  14. RW1 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:21 pm

    odd line up … elneny for xhaka is fine with me but with the lightweight bench it highlights the poor state of our midfield options … nketiah is hapless and lazy and doesnt threaten defences he was kept out of leeds attack by bamford which says it all for me … need willian and ceballos to have a good game … sheffield despite their start are a well organised and hard working outfit … underestimate at our peril

  15. Emmaobi says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    So if u people win Sheffield u will be happy. No wonder the club lack ambition. Top 4 trophy club. Still wondering what Arteta learnt under Pep. Always defensive minded. Changing formations up and down. Damn it.

    1. SueP says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm

      You are beginning to make me depressed for being happy if Arsenal beat Sheffield today.
      Top 4 is a form of trophy from where the club has been for a few years.
      As for Pep, he might just be missing Mikel

    2. ade says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:47 pm

      l don’t care about the formation or selection all i want is 3 points

      1. Sue says:
        October 4, 2020 at 1:49 pm

        Exactly!! 👍👍

        1. ozziegunner says:
          October 4, 2020 at 2:01 pm

          👍 👍 👍 Any wins a good win.

  16. Okiror says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Any link to watch

  17. Iykmatt says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    Goodluck to the team,just go&win it 4-0

  18. Edu says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Premier league madness. Leicester City losing 2-0 at home 10mins to go. That’s why we love the league, Very unpredictable.

  19. Val says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:42 pm

    OT West ham have blown Leicester away, what a performance by the hammers!

    1. SueP says:
      October 4, 2020 at 1:44 pm

      Just shows how the win against them earlier was a good win

      1. ozziegunner says:
        October 4, 2020 at 2:02 pm

        Exactly right SueP and it was a London derby.

  20. Sue says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:48 pm

    Vardy missed a 1 on 1… must be a bad day 😄 Back to the drawing board, Brenda!
    Bowen has been a great buy….

  21. lcebox says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    I just want us playing like a team cutting out these mistakes of bad 5 yard passes and moving the ball so slow.

  22. Malaysian gunner says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Leicester after beating MC were supposed to beat WH. The foxes play a passing game similar to the gunners.
    Arteta better be careful otherwise SU
    could cause an upset.
    They could pack the md and with the barn door wide open, Arsenal could be
    embarrassed

  23. Phenom says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:58 pm

    Arsenal must learn from leicester’s match. West Ham came to Emirates and lost but some fans here said we didn’t play well even though we won.

    What do u say abt Leicester and West Ham. Shame on to u all.

  24. Winston says:
    October 4, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    If it’s a back 3, is Luiz or Gabriel going to be RCB? Maybe a back 4?

    Will be interesting to see our transition to attack without Xhaka. Maybe Elneny and Ceballos can bring another dimension to our distribution.

    Come on lads! We need a win!

  25. SueP says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    Totally dominant for 3 minutes and then squeaky bum time for the next 3

  26. Ackshay says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:10 pm

    What’s with this slow passes seriously? Especially when playing from the back. Give those players some baby food if they lack energy.

    1. Sue says:
      October 4, 2020 at 2:13 pm

      Red bull will give them wings! 😄

  27. RW1 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    Do bellerin and elneny understand the rules of football? The point is to move the ffing ball to the opponents goal!!! Unbelievably negative

  28. Lord Denning says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    So far how many are watching the paint dry

  29. GunneRay says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    Anyone else watching this cr*p thinking, “oh, dear?”. I dont like what I see so far!

    1. Sue says:
      October 4, 2020 at 2:21 pm

      And that’s just at the colour of the Blades’ kit 😄

  30. Kedar says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:19 pm

    We only do sit back and hit on counter….
    When we have opponent who do the same thing, then we can’t unlock their defence

  31. Herbz says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    Zero attempts, zero shots on target as usual

    Giving the ball away cheaply

  32. RW1 says:
    October 4, 2020 at 2:24 pm

    Nketiah is a lower championship quality player .. and bellerin isn’t much better

