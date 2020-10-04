Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – Lacazette on bench

It will be interesting to see who Mikel Arteta picks for today’s game, after two defensive games against Liverpool in a week, whereas today we should see a far more attacking line up.
Obviously Bernd Leno will be in goal after his brilliant heroics against Liverpool on Thursday, and with Mari, Chambers and Mustafi all out injured, Arteta won’t have many choices in defence. I’m expecting Tierney and Bellerin to start as wing-backs, with Luiz, Holding and Gabriel as a very strong back three. There is also the possibility that Tierney will replace Holding in the back three with Maitland-Niles down the left.
I wonder who Arteta will choose between Elneny, who has been pretty steady so far, and Ceballos, who impressed greatly when replacing Elneny in midweek. It is expected that Xhaka will certainly be on the team sheet as usual.
Lacazette should be given the chance to score in his fourth game in a row, with Aubameyang of course, and I wonder if Willian will carry on getting the nod over Pepe, or if it’s time for Saka to get a game against this weaker opposition.
Is there any chance of Guendouzi or Ozil being in the squad? I think not!
So, now we just have to wait for the official team news from Arsenal….
Here we go:
Here's how we line up today!
@biel_m04 partners @DavidLuiz_4
@ElNennY and @DaniCeballos46
@EddieNketiah9 leads the line #ARSSHU
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 4, 2020
Well, thats a surprise that Lacazette is on the bench after his recent record! And also Xhaka, who is usually the first name on the sheet. It’s good to see Saka back as well.
All in all, a very strong line-up that should be too powerful for Sheffield…
Don’t care now if we or lose going to support a 2nd division team because that’s were we or handing
Not caring means not supporting Arsenal. A second division team wouldn’t be able to defeat the likes of Liverpool and Man City
Bye
Good line up, no Lacazette brilliant decision. We should attack and win this comfortably.
Pleased to see Gabriel start. Interesting to see Xhaka on the bench – our ppg is piss poor when he doesn’t start but Elneny is looking pretty solid..
The omission of Lacazette makes sense, especially since Nketiah is getting sharper. But Xhaka shouldn’t be excluded, because his left foot will balance out the passing flow and his aerial ability is also needed in midfield
However, Ceballos and Elneny should be enough to battle Sheffield’s midfielders, as long as they’re not outnumbered
Sheffield has nothing to offer this season. They played 3 games and lost. Even if we win them its nothing.
Then no need to watch. Sheffield is still an EPL team, so we shouldn’t underestimate them
Emmaobi, you obviously didn’t watch any of Sheffield United’s games; you under estimate teams in the EPL at your peril.
“The omission of Lacazette makes sense, especially since Nketiah is getting sharper” ?
Alexandre LacazetteLacazette
3 in 4
Pierre-Emerick AubameyangAubameyang
2 in 4
Eddie NketiahNketiah
2 in 6
Gabriel Magalhãesdos Santos Magalhães
1 in 3
All competitions.
Behind Mikel 100%, and go with his team selections.
Just find the Lacca / Eddie statement surprising ?
So good they named the twice 🤷🏼♂️
Anyone who thinks that Eddie is now or will ever be as good as Lacazette better stop commenting on football.
That’s like saying Willock will be as good as Hleb.
Lacazette scored more because he starts more than Nketiah. But his confidence must be low after the wasted chance in the Carabao game, so Arteta picked Nketiah for this game
gotanidea, how about giving some credit to good goalkeeping, rather than blaming Lacazette?
Incorrect – Eddie has more starts this year.
Nketiah is overated. Was benched by Leeds, but good enough to not only replace Lacazette who scored 3 but also stop Aubameyang playing in CF.
Good thing I didn’t follow on Arsenal transfer rumours this time round until a few days ago. Pursuing 1 or 2 midfielders the whole window and still fail.
Rubbish formation. What is Elneny doing in Arsenal. Someone that will not make Everton first eleven. Nketiah that cannot get a senior call up is starting for Arsenal. Can any of the top six use Nketiah as striker. Even as second striker. Shame on Arsenal. Trust the process my foot.
Man just support the team first and see what the result is at the end.
We can all go into meltdown after monday
We have been hearing just support the team for over ten years. Just support the team my foot.
Lol
Tammy Abraham was Chelsea first choice striker last season and everton has calvin Lewis who is just getting to form this season. Support the club bro.
You obviously can’t judge a player’s performances well, because maybe you just read the news and never really paid attention to the Gunners’ performances in the games. If those players play well today, I think you’d still slate them due to your bias
You’ve jinxed it, Eddie will score now 😆
I get a start Sue? Of course I’m going to score!! I will dedicate my goal to you, I’ll pick up the phone and call you when I score
Lol
Oh of course, Eddie!! 😂 You’d bag a brace 📞
Sue, I’ve given up on trying to score. 🥰
😂😂👍
1 – Everton are a good side so far this season, their midfield of Allan, Gomez, Doucore and James is top quality.
Any or all of those would walk into our 11 every week.
You are Graeme Taylor 2.0
You are obviously a follower who knows nothing about football, definitely not a true supporter
Skew this season is going for teams with tall players.
Whoever we’re recruiting should have a good height.
Come on boys, make us proud!
Good team selection for a change…
However over changing players is not good.
You have to have a clear starting 11
Is this 3-4-3 or 4-4-2?
Seems confusing to me, let’s see how it goes. Hope we get the 3 points.
It’s always 3-4-3 since EPL restart last season
343; 5,2,3; 442; those formation don’t seem to capture what Arteta is trying to establish.
On Thursday for instance, Saka seemed to be more of a central midfielder when we had the ball and a wing back when we didnt. Arteta is transcending formations.
Will see how it goes,, am glad xhaka is on the bench. That midfield should do the job today… with elneny being the defensive midfielder and Ceballos spreading the balls to the forwards…
I hope that’s a 4-3-3 with Saka as the left sided number 8?
I can’t stomach this 3-4-3 formation.
I’ve always disliked it under Emery, I still dislike it now.
I understand it helps us stay solid defensively but we shouldn’t be using it against the small teams.
Hoping for a win.
Predicting a PEA brace and Saka assist.
COYG
It’s very different from Emery’s version as it’s less fixed/more unpredictable since the LCB (Tierney) attacks like a full back creating space for Auba.
But I don’t love this either. 4-3-3 awaits if we get a proper chance creator that will accept a salary reduction…
Sue there’s nothing to b proud. I’m just waiting till tomorrow’s deadline and see d outcome. If it’s not positive then I don’t see y we d fans should not protest against kronke. Seriously it’s painful what they re doing to us fans
It’s very cold here, anyway this should be a win sheffield have lost all three games this season.Playing Tierney at center back is not a good decision his strength is creating attacking moments (attacking fullback or LWB).I can see the manager has no preferred First eleven he changes his first eleven like underwears.Come on you reds!
Wet, wild and windy! Wouldn’t have fancied sitting at the Emirates in that!!
Like underwear 😂
I hope we do not miss Xhaka today because his physical presence is one of the reason we are been compact in the middle.
I switched Saka for willian, KT for Saka and bring holding in. I guess we don’t have enough fit defenders. Good luck. Coyg
odd line up … elneny for xhaka is fine with me but with the lightweight bench it highlights the poor state of our midfield options … nketiah is hapless and lazy and doesnt threaten defences he was kept out of leeds attack by bamford which says it all for me … need willian and ceballos to have a good game … sheffield despite their start are a well organised and hard working outfit … underestimate at our peril
So if u people win Sheffield u will be happy. No wonder the club lack ambition. Top 4 trophy club. Still wondering what Arteta learnt under Pep. Always defensive minded. Changing formations up and down. Damn it.
You are beginning to make me depressed for being happy if Arsenal beat Sheffield today.
Top 4 is a form of trophy from where the club has been for a few years.
As for Pep, he might just be missing Mikel
l don’t care about the formation or selection all i want is 3 points
Exactly!! 👍👍
👍 👍 👍 Any wins a good win.
Any link to watch
Goodluck to the team,just go&win it 4-0
Premier league madness. Leicester City losing 2-0 at home 10mins to go. That’s why we love the league, Very unpredictable.
OT West ham have blown Leicester away, what a performance by the hammers!
Just shows how the win against them earlier was a good win
Exactly right SueP and it was a London derby.
Vardy missed a 1 on 1… must be a bad day 😄 Back to the drawing board, Brenda!
Bowen has been a great buy….
I just want us playing like a team cutting out these mistakes of bad 5 yard passes and moving the ball so slow.
Leicester after beating MC were supposed to beat WH. The foxes play a passing game similar to the gunners.
Arteta better be careful otherwise SU
could cause an upset.
They could pack the md and with the barn door wide open, Arsenal could be
embarrassed
Arsenal must learn from leicester’s match. West Ham came to Emirates and lost but some fans here said we didn’t play well even though we won.
What do u say abt Leicester and West Ham. Shame on to u all.
If it’s a back 3, is Luiz or Gabriel going to be RCB? Maybe a back 4?
Will be interesting to see our transition to attack without Xhaka. Maybe Elneny and Ceballos can bring another dimension to our distribution.
Come on lads! We need a win!
Totally dominant for 3 minutes and then squeaky bum time for the next 3
What’s with this slow passes seriously? Especially when playing from the back. Give those players some baby food if they lack energy.
Red bull will give them wings! 😄
Do bellerin and elneny understand the rules of football? The point is to move the ffing ball to the opponents goal!!! Unbelievably negative
So far how many are watching the paint dry
Anyone else watching this cr*p thinking, “oh, dear?”. I dont like what I see so far!
And that’s just at the colour of the Blades’ kit 😄
We only do sit back and hit on counter….
When we have opponent who do the same thing, then we can’t unlock their defence
Zero attempts, zero shots on target as usual
Giving the ball away cheaply
Nketiah is a lower championship quality player .. and bellerin isn’t much better