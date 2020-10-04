Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – Lacazette on bench

It will be interesting to see who Mikel Arteta picks for today’s game, after two defensive games against Liverpool in a week, whereas today we should see a far more attacking line up.

Obviously Bernd Leno will be in goal after his brilliant heroics against Liverpool on Thursday, and with Mari, Chambers and Mustafi all out injured, Arteta won’t have many choices in defence. I’m expecting Tierney and Bellerin to start as wing-backs, with Luiz, Holding and Gabriel as a very strong back three. There is also the possibility that Tierney will replace Holding in the back three with Maitland-Niles down the left.

I wonder who Arteta will choose between Elneny, who has been pretty steady so far, and Ceballos, who impressed greatly when replacing Elneny in midweek. It is expected that Xhaka will certainly be on the team sheet as usual.

Lacazette should be given the chance to score in his fourth game in a row, with Aubameyang of course, and I wonder if Willian will carry on getting the nod over Pepe, or if it’s time for Saka to get a game against this weaker opposition.

Is there any chance of Guendouzi or Ozil being in the squad? I think not!

So, now we just have to wait for the official team news from Arsenal….

Here we go:

Well, thats a surprise that Lacazette is on the bench after his recent record! And also Xhaka, who is usually the first name on the sheet. It’s good to see Saka back as well.

All in all, a very strong line-up that should be too powerful for Sheffield…