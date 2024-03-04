Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – unchanged side

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United this evening knowing nothing less than a win will do and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City secured victories over the weekend, putting pressure on Arsenal not to drop points in their upcoming match against Sheffield United tonight.

Sheffield is currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and while teams in such a position can occasionally cause upsets, it would be more than surprising if they manage to get anything from this game given the substantial gap between Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Assuming the Arsenal players maintain the level of performance they have displayed in the league since the start of the year, it seems highly likely that the Gunners will secure a comprehensive win.

Despite the pressure stemming from the weekend results, Arsenal has the opportunity to respond positively, and the victories for Manchester City and Liverpool should serve as motivation for the team to go out and secure all three points in tonight’s match.

  1. Great to see all those injured players coming back with a couple more still to return. We have good squad depth, though clearly need to clear a few players out while refreshing certain positions in the summer. Am going for a 0-4 win.

    Trust the process. COYG!!

    Reply

  2. According to their manager, Wilder, SU know our weakness and intend to work on it!!
    My guess is they’ll be targeting Raya at corners and free kicks, while it will be Kiwior down the wing.
    I also see Martinelli and Saka having some “attention”, so let’s hope we have a good refereeing performance.

    Reply

  3. No defender on the bench. For now, that’s not a problem because our defense will hardly be tested. 4 nil to the arsenal.

    Reply

  4. I like the idea of Havertz at CF. He should work more on his finishing and shooting. His movement and positioning is very good. We have to win this match.COYGs

    Reply

  5. Good to see partey back, and the injured players returning, we need to be switched on for this game. Won’t be an “easy” win, we have to work really hard for the three points. Are we destined to see partey play at right back tonight?

    Reply

  6. Win here and vs brentford and we’ll be top of the table before the City vs Liverpool clash. A draw there will ensure we stay top.

    Reply

  8. Our injured players returning to bolster a team already firing on all cylinder will be a major advantage to our title challenge. Strong bench tonight with Tomi and Zinchenko coming back next week and Timber maybe vs City at the end of the month

    Reply

  9. Matches like SheffU – as the clips on the radio have highlighted – can cause problems
    I’m doing my best not to be over confident having posted a 4-1 win for us. No time to get the yips COYG

    Reply

  10. No one expected us to win Burnley and W Ham 0-5 and 0-6. Now everyone expects us to win by that margin. Very often in the PL the unlikely things happen, it is a very unpredictable league.

    We just need to work hard as ever, get that goal in as early as possible. COYG. All I want is a win.

    Reply

  11. OT – Isn’t it amazing that the ref at the forest pool game didn’t follow the laws of the game, only misses one game BUT is in the VAR room for our game against Brentford?

    Anyone worried that we will get the wrong end of the stick tonight as well?

    Reply

    1. You are right, it is a mere slap on the wrist for a poor decision, remember how the inept Lee Mason messed up our last home game against Brentford last season, and now we have the same hapless Tierney in the VAR room, you couldn’t make it up

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  12. For once we have a great bench, Arsenal need to be clever tonight, Monday Night in Sheffield could be a potential banana skin. Remember how confident we were going to play Porto after shipping five past Burnley, and we ended up losing 1-0 because were not savvy enough, clean sheet 2-0 will suffice, makes our goal difference great, then Brentford and Ivan Toney will want to make a point on Saturday, come through these two games with six point and we have a week’s break before we meet City

    Reply

  16. Shame i do genuinely feel bad for them and their fans

    Havertz really nicely involved so far, whole team is ticking nicely

    Reply

  19. I have NEVER seen a team with its back four all in a line midway in their opponents half – and that INCLUDES THE INVINCIBLES!!

    Reply

  20. Great opportunity to give so players game time in the 2nd half. If Partey does come on at least he’ll be able to play under no pressure

    Reply

  21. What did arteta do to this players in dubai?
    I need that secret.
    Imagine being Sheffield watching jesus partey and esr coming on.

    Reply

  22. Arsenal sliced Sheffield open as if they were a League One team

    The demolitions showed that Arteta’s new setup has been working very well

    Kroenke had better extend Arteta’s and other coaches’ contracts as soon as possible, otherwise another big team could snatch them

    Reply

  23. Would of liked the 6 in a half record but oh my what a run this team is on! Records being beaten or equalled all over the place. That 5 in half despite being done 13 times before is the 1st time we have done it. Great stuff!

    Reply

  24. Sheffield haven’t disappointed! Have they? What a half of football, should be 7/8 up. Double figures Jon fox? Ooh yeah, go for it boys

    Reply

