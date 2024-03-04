Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – unchanged side

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United this evening knowing nothing less than a win will do and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵
Unchanged from last time out against Newcastle United ✅
Both Liverpool and Manchester City secured victories over the weekend, putting pressure on Arsenal not to drop points in their upcoming match against Sheffield United tonight.
Sheffield is currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and while teams in such a position can occasionally cause upsets, it would be more than surprising if they manage to get anything from this game given the substantial gap between Arsenal and Sheffield United.
Assuming the Arsenal players maintain the level of performance they have displayed in the league since the start of the year, it seems highly likely that the Gunners will secure a comprehensive win.
Despite the pressure stemming from the weekend results, Arsenal has the opportunity to respond positively, and the victories for Manchester City and Liverpool should serve as motivation for the team to go out and secure all three points in tonight’s match.
Great to see all those injured players coming back with a couple more still to return. We have good squad depth, though clearly need to clear a few players out while refreshing certain positions in the summer. Am going for a 0-4 win.
Trust the process. COYG!!
i actually meant 4-0 up in the first 25mins….. lol
According to their manager, Wilder, SU know our weakness and intend to work on it!!
My guess is they’ll be targeting Raya at corners and free kicks, while it will be Kiwior down the wing.
I also see Martinelli and Saka having some “attention”, so let’s hope we have a good refereeing performance.
Corners KEN? THEY NEED TO GET INTO OUR HALF TO GET THOSE! Which rules them out!
No defender on the bench. For now, that’s not a problem because our defense will hardly be tested. 4 nil to the arsenal.
There’s Cedric.
Rice can also cover at CB.
But I get your point. Elneny should be on that bench for central defence coverage
I like the idea of Havertz at CF. He should work more on his finishing and shooting. His movement and positioning is very good. We have to win this match.COYGs
Good to see partey back, and the injured players returning, we need to be switched on for this game. Won’t be an “easy” win, we have to work really hard for the three points. Are we destined to see partey play at right back tonight?
Win here and vs brentford and we’ll be top of the table before the City vs Liverpool clash. A draw there will ensure we stay top.
Sheff Utd are so awful that I’m going with 0-6
You pessimist!
Our injured players returning to bolster a team already firing on all cylinder will be a major advantage to our title challenge. Strong bench tonight with Tomi and Zinchenko coming back next week and Timber maybe vs City at the end of the month
Matches like SheffU – as the clips on the radio have highlighted – can cause problems
I’m doing my best not to be over confident having posted a 4-1 win for us. No time to get the yips COYG
No one expected us to win Burnley and W Ham 0-5 and 0-6. Now everyone expects us to win by that margin. Very often in the PL the unlikely things happen, it is a very unpredictable league.
We just need to work hard as ever, get that goal in as early as possible. COYG. All I want is a win.
OT – Isn’t it amazing that the ref at the forest pool game didn’t follow the laws of the game, only misses one game BUT is in the VAR room for our game against Brentford?
Anyone worried that we will get the wrong end of the stick tonight as well?
You are right, it is a mere slap on the wrist for a poor decision, remember how the inept Lee Mason messed up our last home game against Brentford last season, and now we have the same hapless Tierney in the VAR room, you couldn’t make it up
Yep that’s like congratulations for gifting Liv 3 pts now go screw over Arsenal and you’ll get a big bonus.
Klopp farewell tour ref sympathy is well on its way.
For once we have a great bench, Arsenal need to be clever tonight, Monday Night in Sheffield could be a potential banana skin. Remember how confident we were going to play Porto after shipping five past Burnley, and we ended up losing 1-0 because were not savvy enough, clean sheet 2-0 will suffice, makes our goal difference great, then Brentford and Ivan Toney will want to make a point on Saturday, come through these two games with six point and we have a week’s break before we meet City
Could be three up in 4 minutes instead of just one!
My word this Arsenal is Ruthless!!
Blimey O’Reilly
SheffU are disintegrating
Will there be a mass exodus?
Shame i do genuinely feel bad for them and their fans
Havertz really nicely involved so far, whole team is ticking nicely
Some GREAT football being played by The Arsenal and just LOOK at that bench!!
On cue comes Havertz
Brilliant stuff
Its a rotten bench KEN! Its got splinters in it!!
Who’s expecting double figures? I am !!
Far from an impossibility after the 5th has just gone in
Demoralising for SU and outstanding from us
NO LONGER EXPECTING! Demanding now!
Yes, more so those coming off the bench should give us another 5 and its a wrap
Our play is brilliant today. Mancity level s**t
I have NEVER seen a team with its back four all in a line midway in their opponents half – and that INCLUDES THE INVINCIBLES!!
Great opportunity to give so players game time in the 2nd half. If Partey does come on at least he’ll be able to play under no pressure
What did arteta do to this players in dubai?
I need that secret.
Imagine being Sheffield watching jesus partey and esr coming on.
Arsenal sliced Sheffield open as if they were a League One team
The demolitions showed that Arteta’s new setup has been working very well
Kroenke had better extend Arteta’s and other coaches’ contracts as soon as possible, otherwise another big team could snatch them
Would of liked the 6 in a half record but oh my what a run this team is on! Records being beaten or equalled all over the place. That 5 in half despite being done 13 times before is the 1st time we have done it. Great stuff!
Sheffield haven’t disappointed! Have they? What a half of football, should be 7/8 up. Double figures Jon fox? Ooh yeah, go for it boys
Halftime:
Sheffield 0-5 Arsenal.
Can’t possibly get any better, can it?
Is it me or has anyone noticed we no longer score and sit or hold back , we just keep going . I like that
@Kenya001
We’ve become sharks…Jus sayin
Arteta gonna change half the team at half time and raya gonna score a goal.
What as our centre forward Ackshay?