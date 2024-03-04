Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sheffield United – unchanged side

Arsenal travel to Sheffield United this evening knowing nothing less than a win will do and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 Unchanged from last time out against Newcastle United ✅ Let's keep this momentum going, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/ftk1iaoM5I — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 4, 2024

Both Liverpool and Manchester City secured victories over the weekend, putting pressure on Arsenal not to drop points in their upcoming match against Sheffield United tonight.

Sheffield is currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and while teams in such a position can occasionally cause upsets, it would be more than surprising if they manage to get anything from this game given the substantial gap between Arsenal and Sheffield United.

Assuming the Arsenal players maintain the level of performance they have displayed in the league since the start of the year, it seems highly likely that the Gunners will secure a comprehensive win.

Despite the pressure stemming from the weekend results, Arsenal has the opportunity to respond positively, and the victories for Manchester City and Liverpool should serve as motivation for the team to go out and secure all three points in tonight’s match.