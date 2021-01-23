Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Southampton in FA Cup

We are all expecting Mikel Arteta to rotate the Arsenal starting line-up in this FA Cup game, especially as we have to face the Saints in the League just three days later, but as holders he will surely put out a very strong side anyway.

I doubt if Mat Ryan will come straight in without having any training sessions with the squad, but you never know with Arteta so we will wait and see.

I expect to see Partey and Gabriel to get a run out, but perhaps not for the whole game, and Martinelli also needs some game time after his return from injury.

I think Saka and Smith-Rowe will both be rested, and Arteta could use Bellerin, Pepe, Nketiah, Willian and Elneny, who were all on the bench against Newcastle, but I don’t think Arteta will rotate the whole team given the Gunners record in this competition.

Anyway this is what Arteta has finally decided on. Do you think this will be good emough to beat Southampton?

  1. Davi says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Oof – AMN is gone. Backup to the backups now

    Reply
  2. Davi says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:20 am

    Surprised ESR isn’t in the squad – not a good sign (have we don’t anything recently when he wasn’t involved?)

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Strong Saints side… COYG Come on Gabi

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      January 23, 2021 at 11:33 am

      Arteta is playing with fire by not playing his strongest side and am I correct in thinking he has 2 keepers on the bench but I could be wrong.
      I dont fancy us today so a 2-0 loss ☹
      I’ve never been in favour of this resting players nonsense as for me it’s a cop out by the manager so he can bring in under performing players.

      Reply
      1. Davi says:
        January 23, 2021 at 11:39 am

        Agree on your assessment of the lineup and game prospects, but I do think we have to rest the younger players at times. History strongly suggests that pushing young players too hard early on can ruin careers – not always but it’s risky and the manager has to make the call

        Reply
        1. Perry ames says:
          January 23, 2021 at 11:44 am

          Fair point and well put but I would rather they were rested in midweek because I want us to win the cup and we have zero chance of winning the league

          Reply
          1. Davi says:
            January 23, 2021 at 12:01 pm

            Also a fair point

      2. Adajim says:
        January 23, 2021 at 11:39 am

        by ‘his strongest side’ you mean ESR and AUBA? This is a strong lineup strong enough to beat any team. If they fail, we cant blame the coach, these guys are paid professionals, maybe low on confidence but with quality Al over

        Reply
        1. Loose Cannon says:
          January 23, 2021 at 11:44 am

          Beg to differ – “quality” ? Xhaka, Elneny, Eddie, Willian, Pepe ? Very worried. Hope they prove me wrong

          Reply
          1. Adajim says:
            January 23, 2021 at 11:51 am

            Are you sure those guys lack enough quality against SouthampSouthampton? You mean Southampton players are better quality wise?

          2. Shone says:
            January 23, 2021 at 12:13 pm

            They have to. If dey dont do it now when will dey do it. They have to proof themselves. Especially willian an pepe

        2. Perry ames says:
          January 23, 2021 at 11:48 am

          I do agree with your comments about the players being quality but unfortunately most haven’t shown it since the start of the season and we only have one shot of winning a trophy this season and arteta is pinning our Hope’s on so many players who are out of form. I really hope I’m wrong

          Reply
          1. Adajim says:
            January 23, 2021 at 11:52 am

            of course they are low in confidence, no good form, but form is temporal while class is permanent

      3. Declan says:
        January 23, 2021 at 11:52 am

        Aubamayang has a problem.

        Reply
        1. Jax says:
          January 23, 2021 at 12:07 pm

          Probably still suffering with whatever it was that caused him to make the ‘toilet sub’ in his last game.

          Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:23 am

    Great choice, considering we don’t have another specialist LB and another left-footed DM. I just hope Xhaka would still have plenty of energy for the upcoming EPL game

    Reply
  5. McLovin says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:28 am

    Saints are fielding their strongest possible line up. They are in for the taking anyhow.

    Could Willian please at least once during the season, play like s professional?

    Reply
  6. adajim says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:29 am

    ill have love Partey starting for better game time

    Reply
  7. S says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:34 am

    Cedric to get roasted against his former club. Is Walcott on RW? He’ll have a field day against us. Again.

    Reply
  8. Sid says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:38 am

    The team looks balanced. Willian maybe is the ball progressor, or could be Pepe. Xhaka atleast will have runners ahead of him, and Elneny might help him find space. I hope Pepe will have a good game today, he will balance the forward line with his left foot. Eddie mught have trouble holding up play, so Gabi and Pepe for help in holdup play. Defense looks good. Tough game but can be won with right subs.
    COYG!

    Reply
  9. Dan kit says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:39 am

    2 keepers on the bench 🤔
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      January 23, 2021 at 11:44 am

      I question his choice too, we have many prospects in academy that should have given a chance

      Reply
  10. Vinod says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:43 am

    A good lineup. The biggest test for Nketiah, Willian and Pepe. Only concern is if we can’t score early there is no ESR to come and change the game.

    Reply
    1. Adajim says:
      January 23, 2021 at 11:46 am

      Let’s hope Martinelli give us something to cheer early, he seems the only reliable one in the attack

      Reply
      1. Davi says:
        January 23, 2021 at 12:04 pm

        I think we have to hope Willian has a decent game. Otherwise it will be tough to get the ball to GM where he can do damage

        Reply
  11. Indian Gunner London says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:45 am

    Not comfortable with Soares. Would have preferred AMN there, but otherwise Ok as he has to rest some of the key players.

    Reply
  12. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:47 am

    2 keepers couldnt fit balogun,wijnaldum 4 pool same story with contract kloppp plays him MA very disingenuous with the lad,,nketiah my lord,, coyg

    Reply
  13. Declan says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:50 am

    Aubamayang was originally set to play but was sent home because of a “personal matter”, just announced by Arteta bbc.

    Reply
    1. adajim says:
      January 23, 2021 at 11:56 am

      Reason Ryan was included

      Reply
  14. kori says:
    January 23, 2021 at 11:58 am

    ESR should at least have been on the bench. hoping for the win though. middle looks thin, the team definately needs another attacking midfielder.

    Reply
  15. Perry ames says:
    January 23, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    Some of us have had a moan me included but now is the time to get behind the team for 90 plus minutes COYG

    Reply

