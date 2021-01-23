Confirmed Arsenal team to face Southampton in FA Cup

We are all expecting Mikel Arteta to rotate the Arsenal starting line-up in this FA Cup game, especially as we have to face the Saints in the League just three days later, but as holders he will surely put out a very strong side anyway.

I doubt if Mat Ryan will come straight in without having any training sessions with the squad, but you never know with Arteta so we will wait and see.

I expect to see Partey and Gabriel to get a run out, but perhaps not for the whole game, and Martinelli also needs some game time after his return from injury.

I think Saka and Smith-Rowe will both be rested, and Arteta could use Bellerin, Pepe, Nketiah, Willian and Elneny, who were all on the bench against Newcastle, but I don’t think Arteta will rotate the whole team given the Gunners record in this competition.

Anyway this is what Arteta has finally decided on. Do you think this will be good emough to beat Southampton?