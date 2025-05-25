Confirmed Arsenal team to face Southampton in final game of 24/25 season

Arsenal travel to St. Mary’s Stadium today for their final Premier League fixture of the season, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

Arsenal will be aiming to round off a good campaign with a victory over already-relegated Southampton. Having secured Champions League football for next season, the Gunners will look to finish on a high and build momentum heading into the summer.

Arsenal approach this encounter buoyed by a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates, a result that snapped a three-match winless run and consolidated their position in second place on 71 points. With a five-point cushion over sixth-placed Aston Villa, their top-four status is assured, but pride and form remain at stake as they seek to end the season strongly. Away from home, Arsenal have been formidable, collecting 32 points from a possible 54 and boasting an impressive 13-match unbeaten streak on their travels since a setback at Newcastle in November 2024. This consistency underlines their credentials as one of the league’s most resilient sides on the road.

In their last six league matches, Arsenal have registered two wins, three draws, and just one defeat, reflecting a solid—if not spectacular—run-in. The Gunners’ recent record against Southampton is also encouraging, remaining unbeaten in the last three Premier League meetings and outscoring the Saints seven goals to five in that span. Their previous encounter in October saw Arsenal claim a 3-1 victory at the Emirates.

For Southampton, this match marks the end of a difficult season and their final Premier League appearance before dropping to the Championship. Rooted to the bottom of the table with just 12 points from 37 games, the Saints have struggled at both ends of the pitch, scoring only 25 goals and conceding 84. Their home form has been particularly poor, with just one win in 18 matches at St. Mary’s and a 13-match home winless streak dating back to November 2024. Southampton’s recent form offers little encouragement, with two draws and four defeats in their last six league outings.

With little but pride to play for, Southampton will hope to give their supporters something to cheer in their farewell to the top flight. However, Arsenal’s quality, motivation to finish well, and formidable away record make them strong favourites to claim all three points and end their campaign on a positive note.