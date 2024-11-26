Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sporting Club – Strong team

Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Club and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to take on the Portuguese giants.

Sporting enters this fixture riding an impressive wave of success. The Portuguese giants have been in scintillating form, remaining undefeated in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them dismantle Manchester City in a stunning 4-1 victory, with Viktor Gyökeres stealing the show with a hat-trick.

Gyökeres has been the standout performer for Sporting in this Champions League campaign. The Swedish striker has found the back of the net five times, placing him joint-top of the competition’s scoring charts. His prolific form will undoubtedly be a major concern for the Arsenal defence.

Despite beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Emirates on Saturday,  Arsenal have hit a rough patch in their away fixtures. The Gunners are winless in their last three away games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in their previous Champions League outing. This dip in form has seen them slip to 12th in the Champions League standings, with seven points from four matches.

Sporting come into this match on a six-game winning streak across all competitions, showcasing their offensive prowess by scoring 25 goals while conceding just five. Arsenal’s form has been more inconsistent, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six outings.

As the teams prepare to face off, Sporting will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and excellent form to solidify their position in the knockout stages. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be desperate to turn their away fortunes around and climb up the Champions League table. With both teams capable of producing moments of brilliance, this match could well be decided by fine margins.

Posted by

Tags Sporting Club v Arsenal

32 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Strong team + a strong bench with our injuries clearing out. Good to see Tierney back and we might even see him on the pitch to cover Calafiori who recently returned from injury. No backup for Timber is a worry though as he is not yet at 100%.

    We are gonna that squad coming into the hectic christmas period.

    Reply

  5. Arsenal doesn’t need the next big shiny toy to scare here and win, just get back to basic.
    Get back to our fluid passing, movement off the ball and creative game playing.
    Pepper their box with set pieces, we have become a victim of what were good at inflicting on the opposition, surely we will become effective again while scoring at ease.

    Reply

  6. The absence of Tomiyasu and White has considerably weakened the right hand side of our defence. Just hope that Timber remains injury-free for long

    Reply

  11. What a great first half – perfect in every way!!!
    I wonder if Mikel will give the likes of Nwaneri and Tierney a chance in the second half?

    Reply

  12. Excellent Arsenal first half performance although Sporting are, so far, pretty disappointing – apart from the fireworks.

    Anyway, will Arsenal ease up in the second half and bring on Nwaneri for a good run out?

    Reply

  14. Wow! what a half! We are consistently breaking them down and restricting them to half-chances. I am very happy with the team. Gyo-who? To think I was scared of this guy ahaha!

    Reply

  19. Sporting 1 – 4 Arsenal, 70 minutes
    Well, did anyone see this coming? I certainly didn’t.
    Looks like we are having our beloved Arsenal right back.
    Great 👍

    Reply

  24. Brilliant performance from The Arsenal squad.
    A perfect evening.
    Nothing more to say…. oh yes… Pep and his city115 players 😂😂😂
    Let’s hope Mikel doesn’t copy THAT performance 😂😂😂

    Reply

  25. Excellent Arsenal performance, easily the best of their CL campaign so far.

    Sporting was disappointing overall I thought, but still showed a threat from time to time albeit Gyokeres didn’t get much support.

    All in all, a memorable night out for Arteta and the team.

    Reply

  27. That right side of ours is too too strong

    In Saka-Odegaard-Timber-Partey we have players that are extremely comfortable on the ball
    When they start moving the ball about & around each other, it’s really hard to stop them from crafting an opportunity

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors