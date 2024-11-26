Confirmed Arsenal team to face Sporting Club – Strong team

Arsenal travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Club and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to take on the Portuguese giants.

Sporting enters this fixture riding an impressive wave of success. The Portuguese giants have been in scintillating form, remaining undefeated in their last 18 matches across all competitions. Their most recent Champions League outing saw them dismantle Manchester City in a stunning 4-1 victory, with Viktor Gyökeres stealing the show with a hat-trick.

Gyökeres has been the standout performer for Sporting in this Champions League campaign. The Swedish striker has found the back of the net five times, placing him joint-top of the competition’s scoring charts. His prolific form will undoubtedly be a major concern for the Arsenal defence.

Despite beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at the Emirates on Saturday, Arsenal have hit a rough patch in their away fixtures. The Gunners are winless in their last three away games across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in their previous Champions League outing. This dip in form has seen them slip to 12th in the Champions League standings, with seven points from four matches.

Sporting come into this match on a six-game winning streak across all competitions, showcasing their offensive prowess by scoring 25 goals while conceding just five. Arsenal’s form has been more inconsistent, with two wins, two draws, and two losses in their last six outings.

As the teams prepare to face off, Sporting will be looking to capitalise on their home advantage and excellent form to solidify their position in the knockout stages. Arsenal, meanwhile, will be desperate to turn their away fortunes around and climb up the Champions League table. With both teams capable of producing moments of brilliance, this match could well be decided by fine margins.