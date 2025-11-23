Confirmed Arsenal Team to face Spurs in NLD – Merino leads the line and Hincapie at CB

Arsenal must take advantage after rivals stumble

Arsenal return to action in what promises to be a defining weekend for their title push. After a frustrating 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light, the Gunners have been handed a golden opportunity to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League. With both Manchester City and Liverpool dropping critical points, the stage is set for a statement from the men in red and white.

Hosting their rivals in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal know that a win today isn’t just about bragging rights, it’s about momentum, belief and sending out a message to every contender. Their recent preview noted that the club’s strong home form makes them favourites, yet a return to winning ways is essential if they are to capitalise.

A fierce derby, perfect timing

The task will not be simple. Tottenham Hotspur remain unbeaten away from home this season and will arrive with confidence. Still, history is on Arsenal’s side: the visitors have won only twice in 23 trips to north London. With this in mind, the timing could not be more perfect for the Gunners to deliver.

For Mikel Arteta’s squad, it is about imposing control, showing maturity and asserting their vision. The international break has allowed key players to recover, and the fanbase is braced for a strong lineup and a statement performance.

Here the Confirmed Arsenal Starting XI:

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Hincapie in at centre-back

©️ Saka skippers the side

🎩 Merino leads the line Let’s bring the fight, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 23, 2025

And with it, the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table and quiet any doubts that surfaced after they lost their clean sheet streak against Sunderland.

Do you fancy our chances today?

It’s got to be a statement win, surely?

What’s your score prediction for today’s north London derby Gooners?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

COYG!

