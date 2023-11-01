Confirmed Arsenal team to face the Hammers tonight – Very strong line-up indeed

There have been many opinions on this site Over whether Mikel Arteta should put out a very strong line-up against West Ham or whether he should use as many youngsters and fringe players as possible, and both of these viewpoints are valid, but I suspect that the fact will be that Arteta will be somewhere in the middle.
Some youngsters should be included, but not so many that we are in danger of getting knocked out, which would mean there would less opportunities to play them in the following rounds.
Earlier today, Daisy was of the opinion that Arteta would send out a very strong team to ensure we go through, and then maybe the youngsters could play from the bench during the game.
Her prediction was…….
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu
Havertz – Rice – Jorginho
Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli
But we are now going to find out exactly who Arteta has chosen, as here is the confirmed Arsenal starting XI
🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵
©️ Jorginho skippers the side
🪄 Vieira pulling the strings
🦋 Nelson on the wing
Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/83Nd6IILET
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 1, 2023
Good.
Would’ve loved to see ESR start though.
He is injured.
Valid
It seems that ESR has been put back into his box.
Just like Ramsdale, if he has any idea of a long career in football, he needs to put in a “written transfer request” immediately and try to find a new club in January.
He too must have seen the writing on the wall, that Arteta just does not feel comfortable with him starting.
Remember he has played for England.
Iinjured
ESR injured knee
NOT at all a strong enough side, quite the reverse.
I fully expect us to exit the CARABAO CUP tonight , therefore; unless West ham also puts out a far weakened team, as we have done.
Totally disagree but proof will be in the pudding. Do agree it’s a strong West Ham side so shouldn’t be easy away from home, trust that side to do the business.
Trust Arsenal as I know your a stickler and that last sentence was poorly constructed.
Any stream link to watch the match please?
Lightweight in midfield and why is Tomi not starting?
Hopefully being rested for Newcastle game.
ESR injured yet again, yet some of our fans demand MA has him as one of our main guys. MA proven correct yet again.
Whether it be Tierney, Tomi, or Partey, if you can’t stay fit, you get replaced. Like them, ESR cannot be relied upon to stay fit, hence he’s a bit part player these days.
It’s sad how such talented players are injury prone.
Reminds me of Wilshere and Diaby.
Hopefully, Partey is replaced with a strong and technical midfielder.
Saddest thing about professional sports sometimes you just get unlucky with injuries. Some who end up injury prone may not have helped themselves with diet, action etc. But equally some just get cursed. Diaby would of won a balon dor injury free imo.
Can’t believe how he gets back in the first eleven on Saturday and then boom picks up an injury.
I think him and Partey work load really needs to be monitored very carefully. They are both good players but can never be relied upon.
High hopes for Vieira tonight. Only Fabianski and Mavropanos (somewhat ironically) would be surprise starts for West Ham. Soucek, Emerson and Benrahma are very much in the 1st team picture. So a good test for himself and Ramsdale, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nelson and Trossard away from home.
Eddie too. Needs to keep the goal scoring up.
Enjoy the game fellow gooners, see you on the other side! Arsenal!
Good start, freak goal. Now the mentality shows.