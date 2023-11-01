Confirmed Arsenal team to face the Hammers tonight – Very strong line-up indeed

There have been many opinions on this site Over whether Mikel Arteta should put out a very strong line-up against West Ham or whether he should use as many youngsters and fringe players as possible, and both of these viewpoints are valid, but I suspect that the fact will be that Arteta will be somewhere in the middle.

Some youngsters should be included, but not so many that we are in danger of getting knocked out, which would mean there would less opportunities to play them in the following rounds.

Earlier today, Daisy was of the opinion that Arteta would send out a very strong team to ensure we go through, and then maybe the youngsters could play from the bench during the game.

Her prediction was…….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Havertz – Rice – Jorginho

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

But we are now going to find out exactly who Arteta has chosen, as here is the confirmed Arsenal starting XI