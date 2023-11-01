Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face the Hammers tonight – Very strong line-up indeed

There have been many opinions on this site Over whether Mikel Arteta should put out a very strong line-up against West Ham or whether he should use as many youngsters and fringe players as possible, and both of these viewpoints are valid, but I suspect that the fact will be that Arteta will be somewhere in the middle.

Some youngsters should be included, but not so many that we are in danger of getting knocked out, which would mean there would less opportunities to play them in the following rounds.

Earlier today, Daisy was of the opinion that Arteta would send out a very strong team to ensure we go through, and then maybe the youngsters could play from the bench during the game.

Her prediction was…….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Havertz – Rice – Jorginho

Saka – Nketiah – Martinelli

But we are now going to find out exactly who Arteta has chosen, as here is the confirmed Arsenal starting XI

Posted by

Tags confirmed Arsenal starting XI

21 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. It seems that ESR has been put back into his box.

    Just like Ramsdale, if he has any idea of a long career in football, he needs to put in a “written transfer request” immediately and try to find a new club in January.

    He too must have seen the writing on the wall, that Arteta just does not feel comfortable with him starting.

    Remember he has played for England.

    Reply

  4. NOT at all a strong enough side, quite the reverse.

    I fully expect us to exit the CARABAO CUP tonight , therefore; unless West ham also puts out a far weakened team, as we have done.

    Reply

  7. ESR injured yet again, yet some of our fans demand MA has him as one of our main guys. MA proven correct yet again.

    Whether it be Tierney, Tomi, or Partey, if you can’t stay fit, you get replaced. Like them, ESR cannot be relied upon to stay fit, hence he’s a bit part player these days.

    Reply

      1. Saddest thing about professional sports sometimes you just get unlucky with injuries. Some who end up injury prone may not have helped themselves with diet, action etc. But equally some just get cursed. Diaby would of won a balon dor injury free imo.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Can’t believe how he gets back in the first eleven on Saturday and then boom picks up an injury.
      I think him and Partey work load really needs to be monitored very carefully. They are both good players but can never be relied upon.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  8. High hopes for Vieira tonight. Only Fabianski and Mavropanos (somewhat ironically) would be surprise starts for West Ham. Soucek, Emerson and Benrahma are very much in the 1st team picture. So a good test for himself and Ramsdale, Kiwior, Jorginho, Nelson and Trossard away from home.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors