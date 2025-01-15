Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham in North London Derby

The North London derby is set to ignite Emirates Stadium tonight as Arsenal host bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal heads into tonight’s North London Derby with a mix of confidence and concern. While they boast an unbeaten streak of 10 Premier League matches, recent cup exits have cast doubt on their sharpness in decisive moments. Nonetheless, the Gunners’ formidable home form, with no defeats in their last 12 league games at the Emirates, will give them added belief.

Arteta’s men will aim to replicate their earlier victory over Spurs this season, where Gabriel Magalhaes’ header sealed a narrow win. Recent history is on Arsenal’s side, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last five Premier League clashes against their fierce rivals.

Tottenham, currently languishing in 13th place, arrives at the Emirates desperate to turn their fortunes around. Ange Postecoglou’s side has struggled for consistency, managing just one win in their last eight Premier League outings. Their away form has been particularly worrying, with only 10 points earned from nine road trips this campaign.

That said, Spurs have shown glimpses of their potential, most notably in their recent Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. This proves they are more than capable of pulling off a surprise, even against a strong Arsenal side.

For Arsenal, the stakes are clear: anything short of a win will likely provoke a backlash from the fans, amplifying the pressure on Arteta and his players. Considering the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, however, the Gunners should feel confident about their chances. A victory tonight would further solidify their strong position in the league, and I fully expect the boys to deliver all three points.

What are your thoughts on Arteta’s lineup? Share your predicted score in the comments below!