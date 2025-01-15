Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham in North London Derby

The North London derby is set to ignite Emirates Stadium tonight as Arsenal host bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has announced.
Arsenal heads into tonight’s North London Derby with a mix of confidence and concern. While they boast an unbeaten streak of 10 Premier League matches, recent cup exits have cast doubt on their sharpness in decisive moments. Nonetheless, the Gunners’ formidable home form, with no defeats in their last 12 league games at the Emirates, will give them added belief.
Arteta’s men will aim to replicate their earlier victory over Spurs this season, where Gabriel Magalhaes’ header sealed a narrow win. Recent history is on Arsenal’s side, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last five Premier League clashes against their fierce rivals.
Tottenham, currently languishing in 13th place, arrives at the Emirates desperate to turn their fortunes around. Ange Postecoglou’s side has struggled for consistency, managing just one win in their last eight Premier League outings. Their away form has been particularly worrying, with only 10 points earned from nine road trips this campaign.
That said, Spurs have shown glimpses of their potential, most notably in their recent Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. This proves they are more than capable of pulling off a surprise, even against a strong Arsenal side.
For Arsenal, the stakes are clear: anything short of a win will likely provoke a backlash from the fans, amplifying the pressure on Arteta and his players. Considering the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, however, the Gunners should feel confident about their chances. A victory tonight would further solidify their strong position in the league, and I fully expect the boys to deliver all three points.
What are your thoughts on Arteta’s lineup? Share your predicted score in the comments below!
Partey should be nowhere near the first team squad, makes us look really bad
What on earth are you talking about?
Partey, along with Saka, has been our best player this season, at least when he’s played in his best position.
I think Snz33 is possibly referring to alleged off field rumours that have risen again recently.
@Snz33 Partey has been the best midfielder at this club this season. This is what happens when stupid narratives are spun.
You must be a spuds fan as he’s been the best midfielder this season
Really
Good team, a bit of rotation. Partey and Rice our strongest midfield. Sterling looked sharp when he came on, can he play from the start? We will find out. Lets see if we can create and score.
Oh, I hope we don’t do the slow, sideways passing. Thats the opposite of what will undo spuds.
Apart from Martin for Trossard, that’s the best line up in my opinion.
COYG!!
A win here could be a turning point for the Gunners. I remember last season at this stage after 20 games we were sitting at exactly the same number of points 40 and 5 points behind Liverpool. I believe we can still compete for the title, we just need to hit some form and go on a winning run like last season.
COYG
Oyama,
At this stage last season we didn’t have as many injury’s as we have now. Just saying.
💯 agreed @Derek, the injuries have been one of the factors. But who knows fortunes might change for the better
Calafiori injured again.. Zinc, KT and Cala between have less than 10 starts this season. We need another LB Im afraid. They cant be trusted.
Let’s go!!!
Big test for LMS tonight against his direct opponent Kulusevski who has, without a doubt been Spurs best player this season.I hope I am wrong but I can see the game ending in a scoring draw.
I wonder why Kiwior isn’t used on the left again? I bet he will compete better physically. And he doesn’t o erlap or invert unecessarily. I guess Arteta knows better though.
Arsenal bench doesn’t inspire optimism no game changer on the bench
LMS has been good, he isn’t a LB but he has done well.
Should be an easy 3-0 win here
At home against an awful spuds team that only knows how to play one way .
Great going forward but atrocious at the back .
Unfortunately Dan Kit,
Tottenham maybe rubbish at the back as you say.
But on the evidence of our last two games, we’re crap up front.🙄🤦♂️👍
@Dan kit,
spuds have been terrible but so have we!
I can see it now 3mins in havertz presented with a tap in falls over lands on timbers knee out for the season
All about pride tonight. Just hoping for a much better performance and result!
I’m not happy with ds attack @ all. I pray we don’t later regret nt signing a good striker.
We may be finished with this spuds goal!!
Arsenal are fantastic but toothless… such a shame. 99% of the ball and still losing!
Same old, same old 😴
Arsenal doing the pressing, the opposition doing the scoring
We never learn. Lazy slow marking in dangerous situations. How can you fail to pick Son up like that. He had 10 minutes to wait for the ball to come down and we just watched.
We can’t mess about with these spuds. We are letting them run through the midfield far too easily.. We need to win this for all sorts of reasons.
Get in!
The goal has really lifted the crowd again
Fantastic
Gabriel …. our best striker always!!
Did not expect this turn around
What about now?
We hadn’t played like we were going to without a shot on goal then the own goal and now trossard!! Happy days as I was very worried
Wow!!! He had 2 players marking him and still managed to keyhole it…👏🏾
Gone very quiet with our neighbours in North London
How’s the view SueP?
Lucky, you Sue! Hope you are enjoying
Really hope we can keep it that way, SueP. Very very quiet.. 😁
Great interception by Partey leading to the second goal ….
Trossard finished quite a beautiful move as well
Got very lucky with that first goal .
Should t have been in that position,spuds flowing through the midfield with ease
Beautiful, Trossard.
If we can’t beat this rag tag Spud team, we can give up. They are so poor. I expect us to score more in the second half.
we are playing much better tonight compared to previous games. That said, Havertz and Sterling need to create MORE.
The more games I see, the more we need a striker.
We are really missing Saka as well. Without him we lack direction. Sterling is not producing much.
And Isak is scoring for fun again..😪
We are short of a goalscorer upfront, odegard is putting the ball in the opponents half with no one to covert the ball. I pray trossard find his foot one more time
Spud keeper is very suspect with ball on feet. Let’s press him. He has already made few errors
I have a really bad feeling about havertz with his yellow card in this match. Don’t know why i fear a bad pressing or dive.
Havertz and Sterling right now offer nothing. I would rather sub both for no one else and see an improvement..
Even if you sub Harvetz, whom do you place in? Our bench is depleted. So even if he is not cutting it, he’d rather be in there in case anything pops up on front of him.
Lewis skelly is bad news, the boy is magnificent…. We need him there……
Sterling needs more game time to get to his best… His still struggling, he can’t take on a player, still lacking confidence.
So true. Looks like he’s been in that squad for years..
We seriously need a striker we should be winning this match by 5-1 by now
Bring on the young lad butler ojegi havertz wow this game should b out of sight waster
What is Harvetz doing? He could have easily pass it to Odegaard for an easy shot
Gabriel is the best defender in this team, without him we are in trouble at the back, Man literally playing LCB and LB