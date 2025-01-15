Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham in North London Derby

The North London derby is set to ignite Emirates Stadium tonight as Arsenal host bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur and this is the side that Mikel Arteta has announced.

Arsenal heads into tonight’s North London Derby with a mix of confidence and concern. While they boast an unbeaten streak of 10 Premier League matches, recent cup exits have cast doubt on their sharpness in decisive moments. Nonetheless, the Gunners’ formidable home form, with no defeats in their last 12 league games at the Emirates, will give them added belief.

Arteta’s men will aim to replicate their earlier victory over Spurs this season, where Gabriel Magalhaes’ header sealed a narrow win. Recent history is on Arsenal’s side, with the Gunners unbeaten in their last five Premier League clashes against their fierce rivals.

Tottenham, currently languishing in 13th place, arrives at the Emirates desperate to turn their fortunes around. Ange Postecoglou’s side has struggled for consistency, managing just one win in their last eight Premier League outings. Their away form has been particularly worrying, with only 10 points earned from nine road trips this campaign.

That said, Spurs have shown glimpses of their potential, most notably in their recent Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool. This proves they are more than capable of pulling off a surprise, even against a strong Arsenal side.

For Arsenal, the stakes are clear: anything short of a win will likely provoke a backlash from the fans, amplifying the pressure on Arteta and his players. Considering the strengths and weaknesses of both sides, however, the Gunners should feel confident about their chances. A victory tonight would further solidify their strong position in the league, and I fully expect the boys to deliver all three points.

What are your thoughts on Arteta’s lineup? Share your predicted score in the comments below!

  2. Good team, a bit of rotation. Partey and Rice our strongest midfield. Sterling looked sharp when he came on, can he play from the start? We will find out. Lets see if we can create and score.

  4. A win here could be a turning point for the Gunners. I remember last season at this stage after 20 games we were sitting at exactly the same number of points 40 and 5 points behind Liverpool. I believe we can still compete for the title, we just need to hit some form and go on a winning run like last season.
    COYG

  6. Calafiori injured again.. Zinc, KT and Cala between have less than 10 starts this season. We need another LB Im afraid. They cant be trusted.

  8. Big test for LMS tonight against his direct opponent Kulusevski who has, without a doubt been Spurs best player this season.I hope I am wrong but I can see the game ending in a scoring draw.

    1. I wonder why Kiwior isn’t used on the left again? I bet he will compete better physically. And he doesn’t o erlap or invert unecessarily. I guess Arteta knows better though.

      Arsenal bench doesn’t inspire optimism no game changer on the bench

  9. Should be an easy 3-0 win here
    At home against an awful spuds team that only knows how to play one way .
    Great going forward but atrocious at the back .

  10. I can see it now 3mins in havertz presented with a tap in falls over lands on timbers knee out for the season

  16. We can’t mess about with these spuds. We are letting them run through the midfield far too easily.. We need to win this for all sorts of reasons.

  26. If we can’t beat this rag tag Spud team, we can give up. They are so poor. I expect us to score more in the second half.

  27. we are playing much better tonight compared to previous games. That said, Havertz and Sterling need to create MORE.

  28. We are short of a goalscorer upfront, odegard is putting the ball in the opponents half with no one to covert the ball. I pray trossard find his foot one more time

    1. Even if you sub Harvetz, whom do you place in? Our bench is depleted. So even if he is not cutting it, he’d rather be in there in case anything pops up on front of him.

  31. Lewis skelly is bad news, the boy is magnificent…. We need him there……
    Sterling needs more game time to get to his best… His still struggling, he can’t take on a player, still lacking confidence.

