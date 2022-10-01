Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham today

So after watching the Arsenal Women easily dispose of Tottenham last week, we are hoping to see a repeat performance in this week’s Mens North London Derby.
Tottenham are unbeaten so far this season, but Arsenal have comprehensively deserved to be at the top of the table since the opening day of the season and we will aiming to stay in that position this afternoon and to show the rest of the League that we mean business this season.
We have already heard that Arteta has a large fit squad of players to choose from this afternoon, but he must play his very best team if we are going to quieten down our noisy neighbours and their fans.
Here is the team I predicted earlier…
Ramsdale
White… Saliba… Gabriel… Tierney
Partey… Xhaka
Odegaard… Martinelli… Saka
…Jesus
Well, its going to be hard to predict who Arteta will choose, especially after the international break, so now lets have a look at Arteta’s official choice…..
⚡️NLD TEAM NEWS
🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence
🇳🇴 Odegaard in the centre
🇧🇷 Jesus leads our attacking line
🔴 WE ARE THE ARSENAL ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jn4hMhulK0
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2022
Perfect, COYG
Am excited about this game, no excuses we are winning. No red card and stupid emotional rashness please 🙏
Coyg
Emirates….shall we begin!!!
COYG
Subs: Turner, Tierney, Tomiyasu, Holding, Lokonga, Vieira, Marquinhos, Nelson, Nketiah
This is it Gunners….do it for all our supporters, male, female……give us a joyous rush. The best creative, athletic, dance like, intense football. Let’s do it.
Hopefully there’s no misplaced pass
for the whole game?
Yes, because Spuds’ speed demons usually don’t waste any chance to counter-attack
If we want to win then we will have attack and if we are attacking then counter attack is expected
So I don’t see there won’t be any counter attack from Spurs..
No problem as long as it doesn’t come from a misplaced pass in our area
Funny, how people see spurs
Speed demons? These have made my day
See you at the final whistle
For those hoping for a draw Arsenal have played 24 Premier League games without a draw
Son, Richarlison, Perisic, Royale, Spence, Sessegnon, Gil and Doherty are pacey
So what? So what they have all the clowns you mentioned we too have technically gifted players in our ranks. Oh and richarlison that you often praise to the high heavens is overated. Matter of fact you are the Only one that rates him. I’m talking to you Gotanidea
We have no problem dealing with the spuds
The fact that Tierney does not start, surprises and disappoints me.I hope I am wrong, but Zinchenko could well be exposed today as defensively he is not adept.I expect us to have a lot of the ball but I hope we are not naive enough to play a high line back four as this will be playing into the hands of Spurs, and in particular, Son.
Whenever I see Conte’s and Dier’s face I feel like smacking WWE chair on their faces
Ivan Perisic is going dark horse today..
His creativity from wide area is very good..
Looping crosses towards Kane for headers