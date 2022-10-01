Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham today

So after watching the Arsenal Women easily dispose of Tottenham last week, we are hoping to see a repeat performance in this week’s Mens North London Derby.

Tottenham are unbeaten so far this season, but Arsenal have comprehensively deserved to be at the top of the table since the opening day of the season and we will aiming to stay in that position this afternoon and to show the rest of the League that we mean business this season.

We have already heard that Arteta has a large fit squad of players to choose from this afternoon, but he must play his very best team if we are going to quieten down our noisy neighbours and their fans.

Here is the team I predicted earlier…

Ramsdale

White… Saliba… Gabriel… Tierney

Partey… Xhaka

Odegaard… Martinelli… Saka

…Jesus

Well, its going to be hard to predict who Arteta will choose, especially after the international break, so now lets have a look at Arteta’s official choice…..