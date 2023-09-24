Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Trossard injured so Jesus and Nketiah up front

So we have finally come to the North London Derby against our fiercest rival, Tottenham Hostspuds. And Arsenal fans will be just as hyped as the Spurs fans, who think that their team has finally clicked and are expecting them to carry on their unbeaten run this season, just as expect the Gunners to run them ragged as usual…..

It promises to be an amazing match with the loudest atmosphere that’s possible at the Emirates, and both sides will be chomping at the bit to get these three points in the bag, but we are also waiting with bated breath to find out which starting XI Arteta has decided on to begin the match.

Will it be Nketiah or Jesus?

Will it be Raya or Ramsdale?

Vieira or Havertz?

Trossard or Reiss Nelson?

Well, the wait is over, and here is the Official Arsenal team to face Tottenham..

Raya

White

Saliba

Gabriel

Zinchenko

Rice

Vieira

Ødegaard

Saka

Jesus

Nketiah

