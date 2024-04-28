Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Unchanged team

This biggest North London derby in decades is almost upon us and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

We all know what is at stake at the Tottenham Stadium this afternoon. Arsenal must win; it is as simple as that. Anything less, and the Gunners’ title hopes would suffer a massive blow, probably a terminal one.

Tottenham also has something to play for. Considering their upcoming games, they cannot afford to lose and ideally would want all three points if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The crowd will no doubt be very partisan, and that is something our players must be prepared for. The best way to quiet them down is to get an early goal, or at the very least, keep Spurs at bay for a significant period.

Arsenal is the better side, and all things being equal, would win. But derbies are tricky affairs, and as Everton vs. Liverpool showed earlier in the week, form and better players are not always enough.

That said, I would be very surprised if we did not leave N17 with all three points.

  3. i think the right selection

    i expect a bit more conservative approach away from home against a good opponent – like against Liverpool and Man C

    Arsenal to be more about control than possession

    feel confident we can do it

  5. That lineup looks good enough to win. We need to play like we did against Chelsea
    Very excited. I will be off to the pub in an hour’s time to watch
    COYG!!!

  9. Same outfit, seems the game against the Blues was a dress rehearsal.
    Martineli is the Trump card, expect this one to lit up like the 4th of July

  10. I do hope we beat Tottenham

    But hope Tottenham can somehow beat Man City when they face-off

    Does that sound delusional ?

    COYG !

  15. I think Rice needs to sit deep alongside Partey otherwise Partey may get outnumbered in midfield
    Already he has been robbed once

