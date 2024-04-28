Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Unchanged team

This biggest North London derby in decades is almost upon us and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎
Unchanged from last time out.
Time to give our all, Gunners ✊
We all know what is at stake at the Tottenham Stadium this afternoon. Arsenal must win; it is as simple as that. Anything less, and the Gunners’ title hopes would suffer a massive blow, probably a terminal one.
Tottenham also has something to play for. Considering their upcoming games, they cannot afford to lose and ideally would want all three points if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League.
The crowd will no doubt be very partisan, and that is something our players must be prepared for. The best way to quiet them down is to get an early goal, or at the very least, keep Spurs at bay for a significant period.
Arsenal is the better side, and all things being equal, would win. But derbies are tricky affairs, and as Everton vs. Liverpool showed earlier in the week, form and better players are not always enough.
That said, I would be very surprised if we did not leave N17 with all three points.
Come on you gunners.
Let’s do this boys.
COYG!!!
i think the right selection
i expect a bit more conservative approach away from home against a good opponent – like against Liverpool and Man C
Arsenal to be more about control than possession
feel confident we can do it
That’s about as good as it gets from fit & available players. And no surprises on the bench either.
ATA.
That lineup looks good enough to win. We need to play like we did against Chelsea
Very excited. I will be off to the pub in an hour’s time to watch
COYG!!!
Subs: Ramsdale, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Zinchenko.
Pretty good line up
But I am nervous
I hope we win today
Win today, and we might actually do it. COYG!
I think the most toughest game so far this season because it’s too late in the season
Win today and we can challenge all the way
“Doing-it” belongs to Man City
Happy and confident
Same outfit, seems the game against the Blues was a dress rehearsal.
Martineli is the Trump card, expect this one to lit up like the 4th of July
I do hope we beat Tottenham
But hope Tottenham can somehow beat Man City when they face-off
Does that sound delusional ?
COYG !
Sound line up. Time to do the business Ladz…COYG
Come on Arsenal!!!
In these types of games you need characters like Viera, Xhaka
Roy Keane
I think Rice needs to sit deep alongside Partey otherwise Partey may get outnumbered in midfield
Already he has been robbed once
Tottenham has started pretty strongly
We are not able to keep possession
I hope we make our set pieces count today. Vicario struggles with set pieces. COYG.
😊😊😊
White has done pretty good job this season to block the Goal Keepers to command the box
Sloppy stuff unnecessarily putting pressure on the defence
Trossard is loosing too many balls
We have to hold onto this lead now – too sloppy atm
We need another one before HT
Tottenham coming close now
We are giving the ball away far too much… and now a goal against unless it’s offside 🤞
It was coming
Tottenham was coming too close
We’re looking nervous. Giving the possession away far too easily. The goal was coming..
Very lucky. We have got to stop giving the ball away
We need to start playing and stop panicking.
We need Georgie on. Take Partey off. Great goal though from Saka.
Spuds always do this come back strong after a goal. We have dominate and pit them away..
Wow … it looked dicey beforehand but cross field pass to Saka was a beauty- as was the finish.
Let’s freaking go
Why haven’t both spuds got a yellow card for diving?
I am liking the way we are not celebrating goals
We are taking that time to focus
I don’t wish to be negative but I’m thinking we will need 3 to win this
I think Trossard needs to be replaced in the 2nd half by either Jesus or Martinelli
So far Trossard is very poor
We need as many we can score
One more goal and take the wind out of it