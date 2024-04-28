Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – Unchanged team

This biggest North London derby in decades is almost upon us and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ Unchanged from last time out. Time to give our all, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/8nUbOKdjYk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 28, 2024

We all know what is at stake at the Tottenham Stadium this afternoon. Arsenal must win; it is as simple as that. Anything less, and the Gunners’ title hopes would suffer a massive blow, probably a terminal one.

Tottenham also has something to play for. Considering their upcoming games, they cannot afford to lose and ideally would want all three points if they want to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The crowd will no doubt be very partisan, and that is something our players must be prepared for. The best way to quiet them down is to get an early goal, or at the very least, keep Spurs at bay for a significant period.

Arsenal is the better side, and all things being equal, would win. But derbies are tricky affairs, and as Everton vs. Liverpool showed earlier in the week, form and better players are not always enough.

That said, I would be very surprised if we did not leave N17 with all three points.