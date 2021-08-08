Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – White and Lokonga starting

So today Arsenal have their last pre-season warm up game before we open the season away at Brentford on Friday.

You can’t get a more competitive game than playing our great rivals Tottenham at their ground, especially as haven’t won there since 2015.
We will definitely be playing to win, with our new signing Ben White going straight into the starting line-up, and Sambi Lokonga also gets to start beside Xhaka in the absence of Thomas Partey.

Mari is the surprise partner alongside White at centre-back, with a rare sighting of Bellerin and Tierney as the wingbacks.

Up front we have the trio of Pepe, Aubs and Laca with Smith-Rowe also there to provide a few assists.

Let’s all go for a big win today lads.

COYG!

  1. Stephanie says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Come on you Gunners 💕

  2. Sue says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:10 pm

    Nice line up! COYG fancy mashing some Spuds

    No Willock or Willian.. interesting

    1. Phenom says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:15 pm

      OT: Sue, report surfaces that the spuds have agreed to sign Lautaro for 60m.
      How true is that?

      Arsenal 3-1 spurs

      COYG!!!

      1. Skills1000 says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:25 pm

        Yes Phenom. I saw the news. Other Teams are really getting stronger. We have to be ambitious and get in more creative players.

      2. Sue says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:28 pm

        Hi Phenom.. Fabrizio is reporting the Spuds have offered €70 and Atletico are also interested, but after selling Big Rom to Chelsea, they’ve no intention of selling him this summer..

        3-1 sounds good to me!

      3. Twig says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:30 pm

        It’s true. Probably to replace Kane. Buendia and now Martinez. The season looks promising already.

        1. Dan kit says:
          August 8, 2021 at 1:53 pm

          So we will sign Silva given Man City funds for Kane they inturn sign Martinez ,they both improve their squads why we are left with the scraps .

  3. Silentstan says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Awful. Playing Auba rings of the repeated denying if fact when playing Willian.
    Am so fed up with Arteta, and now the twat is going to allow spuds to get Lautoro

  4. Manny says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    Is it true that spurs have agreed 60 million pound deal with Inter for Lautaro. Doen anyone know if it is legit ???

    1. Dan kit says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:33 pm

      Saw it on bleacher report ,not sure what to make of it .
      Could be true

      1. SueP says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:41 pm

        I know you dont follow Talksport but it was discussed a few minutes ago. The suggestion was that Inter are really in the do do because Lukaku being on the move too. There was the suggestion that Kane might be moving on and Lautaro is the replacement. Just supposition

      2. Dan kit says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:51 pm

        Yep looks true
        Sky just reported it

  5. Ximplicity says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:23 pm

    @phenom I saw it on football.london now.. If it is true, it’s a big slap on Arsenal, we are always broke + it means Kane to Man City is a done deal

    1. Adajim says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:51 pm

      How is it slap on our face, we are yet to make a concrete bid, and even if we did, do we have a £100m player to sell ? Besides you are were complaining few days ago why we need to be shrewd and not buy overrated players like Maddison, what do you all really want?
      If we don’t buy you complain and if we bid, we are overpaying. So what do we want as fans

  6. Durand says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Willian probably can’t fit into the kit would be my guess based on his appearance and efforts.

    This very well could be starting 11 for the season, so Arteta is giving them a run out.

    Love Lokogna starting, let’s see how he handles the pressure and intensity; it will be feisty preseason or not.

    Starting RB is an interesting decision to me. Bellerin more familiar with the rivalry and bit more pace, but Chambers 100% better defender and reads the game better.

    Curious to see if we attack and trade punches or play negative football and hide in a shell like a turtle.

    1. Laurie says:
      August 8, 2021 at 2:32 pm

      If this is our squad for the new season
      Only God can help us

  7. gotanidea says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:33 pm

    Last test for our 170+ M attackers

  8. Lenohappy says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    I don’t understand what some arsenal fans sees in Martinez, the guy is not better than Lacazette. And some arsenal fans are just so funny, you wanted the club to extend balogun deal which they did, you wanted the club to keep Lacazette which they are still trying to figure out, you want the coach to give martinelli playing time but still you want us to still sign another striker and we still have aubamayang.

    1. gotanidea says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:43 pm

      Some fans don’t care whether we really require the fancy player or not. Some of them just don’t give a $h** about our financial problems, even after watching Real Madrid and Barcelona struggled to fix their financial mess

      We can’t sign a new CF until we offload Lacazette and Nketiah first

      1. Lenohappy says:
        August 8, 2021 at 1:46 pm

        GAI I’m not a football expert but I will think what will really need right now is creative midfielder not some Lukaku understudy.

        1. gotanidea says:
          August 8, 2021 at 1:50 pm

          A fancy creative CAM can be replaced by a hardworking presser. Okazaki has proven that when he played behind Vardy and Smith-Rowe is doing it for us

          Liverpool have proven to be a better team without a no 10 like Coutinho and Klopp said no playmaker in the world can be as good as good counterpressing

          1. RW1 says:
            August 8, 2021 at 2:39 pm

            Smith Rowe at this stage in his career is an improving player but he would not be starting in any of the top teams in the epl or those in other top european leagues … the team does not press hard so I’m not really sure if that is a strength of his until we actually do that .. but for sure he is not a touch on Silva in terms of vision creativity and worrying defences … klopp has both Tiago and shakiari (or did) though his is a high tempo game with a fast moving attack which is not in our dna or at least the gene pool of the last ten years … if we don’t add creativity in the remaining window it will be more mid table mediocrity this season am sorry to say .. with arteta unlikely to have a happy new year

        2. Skills1000 says:
          August 8, 2021 at 1:58 pm

          I’m looking forward to the new season. We must start the season on Friday with 3 points. COYG

    2. SueP says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:44 pm

      that is the conundrum

    3. Adajim says:
      August 8, 2021 at 1:53 pm

      God bless you, and we still have Auba, most even want Auba and Laccazet dropped for Martinelli to play, seems he is our new Messi

    4. Davi says:
      August 8, 2021 at 2:54 pm

      I think you’re mixing the desires of different fans there. Some want Laca sold and a replacement signed, some want him sold and Balogun and Martinelli replacing his role, some want to keep him, some want Auba sold with or without replacement etc. I don’t think there are many who want all these things to happen at the same time..

  9. GunneRay says:
    August 8, 2021 at 1:41 pm

    Still at least seven players named today that I hoped will be gone by the start of the new season. I doubt we can shift that many before the end of the transfer window closes?

    As for today.. Will be interesting to see how Lokonga and White settle in. This is almost certainly what the team sheet will look like starting the new EPL season next Friday!

    COYG!!!

  10. Lenohappy says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:12 pm

    Is there anyway I can watch stream the match live

    1. GunneRay says:
      August 8, 2021 at 2:16 pm

      Arsenal’s and Spuds websites.

      Other than that, there are links on line but beware of viruses etc!

    2. PJ-SA says:
      August 8, 2021 at 2:17 pm

      VIP League or TotalSportek

  11. Crowther says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    creativity still needed in this team

  12. NY_Gunner says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:41 pm

    Ya boy Ben White is puttin in a shift so far…Impressive

  13. Wale says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:48 pm

    Sorry guys, where can I watch the live match here in Nigeria?

    1. gotanidea says:
      August 8, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      hesgoal

  14. Adajim says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    First half not bad but those few loss of concentration could cost us matches.
    I few if our players could avoid individual errors we still not bad as a team

  15. Sue says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:51 pm

    Enjoyed that… White and Laca looking really good. Excellent save from Leno
    What a miss from Alli *wipes brow*

  16. Voyageur says:
    August 8, 2021 at 2:55 pm

    White, Lokonga and ESR all looking very composed. Still frustrating by the lack of real good chances- much like last season.

    1. Adajim says:
      August 8, 2021 at 3:01 pm

      There are chances in this game, we playing a top team you don’t expect to have many

  17. A J says:
    August 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Better side after a “shaky” opening 15 or so.

    In usual fashion despite our domination,Spuds should be 1 up through Ali – who also could have done for Pepe’s early season after a very poor challenge.

    For me White & ASL took the eye – both impressive.

    So far today we look a decent side which given 2 or 3 signings would become a very good side.

    Frustrating.

  18. Adajim says:
    August 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    It will be interesting to see how we play this season with Saka, Pepe Auba and Martinelli. Pepe is fully settled and both him and Saka are untouchable in this team whereas Auba past records and captain title makes him untouchable too so who sits for who

  19. A J says:
    August 8, 2021 at 3:03 pm

    Forget outstanding close range save by Leno from Son mid half keeping it at 0 -0.

    So again, we’ve dominated possession – they’ve carved out 2 golden chances.

