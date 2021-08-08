Confirmed Arsenal team to face Tottenham – White and Lokonga starting

So today Arsenal have their last pre-season warm up game before we open the season away at Brentford on Friday.

You can’t get a more competitive game than playing our great rivals Tottenham at their ground, especially as haven’t won there since 2015.

We will definitely be playing to win, with our new signing Ben White going straight into the starting line-up, and Sambi Lokonga also gets to start beside Xhaka in the absence of Thomas Partey.

Mari is the surprise partner alongside White at centre-back, with a rare sighting of Bellerin and Tierney as the wingbacks.

Up front we have the trio of Pepe, Aubs and Laca with Smith-Rowe also there to provide a few assists.

Let’s all go for a big win today lads.

COYG!