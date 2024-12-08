Confirmed Arsenal team to face tough Fulham test

As always, the media is full of scare stories about how many Arsenal players are going to be missing for every game we play, but Hey Ho we just carry on winning no matter who is in the starting line up, so we shouldn’t be too worried today.

As usual, the focus is on how depleted our back line still is, with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu out for a while. Gabriel and Calafiori are supposed to be taking late fitness tests. Myles Lewis-Skelly may also be missing after an injury in training, but of course we still have Saliba and Timber, and in fact Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko performed well against Fulham, so what injury crisis is there?

As for the rest of the squad there doesn’t look like there are any problems, so Arteta will be spoiled for choice.

This makes me think that the team would be resonably easy to predict, except for the small matter of a Champiuons League game on Weds, which may convince Arteta to do a bit more rotation than expected.

So let us see what Arteta’s picked…

